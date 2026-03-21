DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Bill Corbett's avatar
Bill Corbett
Mar 21

March 21, 2026

Senator Moran,

“I’m glad he’s dead”. Let that sink in, “I’m glad he’s dead”.

Have you had enough? I have, and if you don’t remove him, we will remove you and Roger in November, that’s a promise.

William Corbett

USN, veteran

I just dropped this to both of my MAGA senators, and it's all I could do. If I could grab them by the neck, I would.

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Bill Smith's avatar
Bill Smith
Mar 21

Administering a moral test to the Republican Party these days is as useful as giving the SAT to a herd of cattle: might be fun to watch but the results will be disappointing.

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