Donald Trump has said many ugly things over the years. He has mocked, demeaned, slandered, and degraded people so often that the country has developed a dangerous capacity to absorb each new obscenity as just another day in Trump-era America. But his response to the death of Robert Mueller still stands out.

“Good, I’m glad he’s dead.”

That is what the President of the United States chose to say about the death of a former FBI director, a Marine combat veteran, and a lifelong public servant. Not a political rival running against him. Not a cable-news antagonist. A dead man. A man whose family had just lost him. A man who spent decades in public service under both Republican and Democratic presidents.

It is indecent.

It is sickening.

And it is clarifying.

Because the most important thing about this moment is not only what it says about Trump. We already know who Trump is. The more important question is what it says about the system around him — especially the Republican Party that continues to indulge, excuse, rationalize, and protect him.

Robert Mueller was not some fringe figure. He led the FBI through the post-9/11 era after being appointed by President George W. Bush, remained in the role under President Obama, and later accepted a summons to come out of retirement to serve as special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. That was not a role he sought. It was an assignment he was given. And his investigation produced dozens of indictments, including of Trump associates and Russian operatives. There was nothing fake about it. It was a well managed, serious investigation.

People can debate Mueller’s decisions. They have, for years. Some thought he moved too cautiously. Some thought he gave Trump too much room. Some thought he overreached merely by investigating. That is what a democracy does: it argues over public acts by public officials.

But this was not argument. It gloating over death that should be sickening to any normal human.

The real scandal here is not that Trump said something monstrous. The real scandal is that so many Republican officials will almost certainly try to step around it. Some will say nothing. Some will pretend not to have seen it. Some will denounce “tone on both sides.” Some will privately admit it was abhorrent and publicly change the subject by nightfall. Public reporting already shows widespread condemnation, but it’s from never-Trump Republicans and Dems. Where is the outrage from actual 2026 republicans?

Where is outrage from the Republicans who raged about the way some dems reacted to the death of Charlie Kirk? The same should apply— if you screamed “foul!” at low-level dems showing insufficient sensitivity to the death of Charlie Kirk — why can you not see the problem here?

Your silence is not neutrality. It is complicity.

And it tells us something important about the current condition of the Republican Party: Trump’s hold is not merely ideological. It is moral and psychological. It is a cult. He has trained an entire political movement to treat conscience as weakness, silence as prudence, and humiliation as the price of belonging. Many people in that party undoubtedly know this was appalling. The question is whether any significant number of them still possess the courage to say so out loud. We know the answer. They do not.

That is the deeper corruption here. Trump did not create every weakness in American political life. But he has exploited them with unrivaled skill. He has built a culture in which even obvious depravity is filtered through partisan fear. Not: Is this wrong? But: What will happen to me if I say it is wrong?

That is how institutions rot.

And that is why this moment matters beyond the ugliness of a single post. When a president openly celebrates the death of a public servant he hated, and the central question in Washington becomes whether members of his own party will dare object, the issue is no longer just presidential character. It is regime character. It is the character of the political coalition that sustains him. It is the character of a public culture that keeps lowering the bar and then acting surprised when there is no bottom.

Mueller’s career will be debated for a long time. That is fair. But he lived a life of service that included military service in Vietnam, years as a prosecutor, leadership at the FBI, and a return from retirement for one of the most politically fraught assignments in modern American history. Trump’s response to his death was not merely an insult to Mueller. It was an insult to the very idea that public service, duty, restraint, and law still deserve respect in American life.

There is also something else here that should not be ignored. Trump’s defenders have spent years insisting that critics are hysterical, that his opponents exaggerate, that every alarm about his character is overblown. But sometimes the plain truth is the plain truth. Sometimes a man reveals himself without ambiguity. Sometimes there is nothing to interpret.

This is one of those times.

A president who responds to death with delight is not displaying strength. He is displaying moral deformity.

A party that cannot say so is not displaying discipline. It is displaying submission.

And a country that learns to shrug at this is not becoming tougher or more realistic. It is becoming numb.

That numbness may be the most dangerous part of all. Trump’s politics have always depended on the erosion of standards. He says something outrageous, people recoil, his allies defend or evade, the news cycle turns, and what once seemed disqualifying becomes merely familiar. The goal is not persuasion. The goal is desensitization. It is to make the abnormal feel permanent, and the vile feel ordinary.

It does not have to work.

But only if people refuse to pretend this is normal. Only if Republicans are forced to answer for it. Only if the country stops treating open moral ugliness as just another partisan controversy.

There are moments when politics is not really about left and right, or even policy and power. It is about whether the people who hold public office retain any recognizable relation to decency.

This is one of those moments.

And the answer the country just got from Donald Trump was unmistakable.

Words are really inadequate to convey the disgust I’m feeling at the moment. Yes, disgust toward Trump — but like I said above, we know who Trump is. My disgust is toward his enablers, and toward our entire country for evolving into a cesspool that can tolerate this. It also makes me appreciate at least having a forum to raise my puny little voice and say what I think — and hear others who comment and confirm I’m not alone. Thank you guys. This is beyond disgusting. But not surprising, is it? Not surprising at all.

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