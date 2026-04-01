DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
5d

A Federal appeals court ruled today to uphold a 2022 decision by a judge that Trump can be held responsible for his words and actions around the J6 insurrection, that they re not protected by the First Amendment or by the Supreme Court decision that he is immune from prosecution for "official acts."

Reply
Share
2 replies
Prof Sipwell's avatar
Prof Sipwell
5d

Mr Sellers, if I weren't on the brink of bankruptcy, I would happily send you a subscription.

When I am not, I will.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Michael Sellers and others
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture