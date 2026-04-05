Sometimes words fail. When I saw this a few minutes ago I thought — great parody, great satire, can’t be true. It’s a prank. Then I typed in “Trump Truth Social” and went to his account and lo and behold, there it was, in all its Easter morning glory, right there on his account. It’s real. Without further ado, behold:

What exactly is this?

The obvious comparison is Nixon’s so-called madman theory: the idea that a president might deliberately project instability so an adversary decides he is too dangerous to test. But this feels like the debased, digital-age version of that concept — not strategic unpredictability, but vulgar theatricality. Madman theory at least presumed some underlying discipline. This is madman theory after it has been marinated in social media, cable-news instincts, and the attention economy.

And of course the audience is not just Tehran.

It is also the American public, U.S. allies, financial markets, energy traders, military families, and everyone else trying to figure out whether the president is signaling an actual operational intent, venting, bluffing, or simply enjoying the performance of sounding unhinged. In other words, the post does not create productive uncertainty only for the adversary. It creates corrosive uncertainty for everyone.

On one level, it is absurd. The profanity, the chest-thumping, the bizarre “Praise be to Allah” flourish — it reads like something generated by an internet troll who was told to combine Dr. Strangelove, a casino boss, and a Facebook uncle at 2 a.m. On another level, it is revealing. It shows a president who increasingly talks about war not as a grave instrument of statecraft, but as a spectacle of domination, with bridges and power plants reduced to props in his personal drama.

And that may be the deepest point here. The danger is not merely that Trump sounds unhinged. It is that this kind of language normalizes the treatment of civilian infrastructure as an openly advertised target set, while wrapping the threat in comedy, swagger, and meme-ready excess. The more ridiculous it sounds, the easier it becomes to miss what is actually being said.

I’ll admit it. My first reaction to a post like this was laughter, because, well, it was just too ridiculous. But beneath the ridiculous phrasing is something real: the president of the United States publicly fantasizing about a day devoted to destroying power plants and bridges, and doing it in the register of a man promoting a nightclub event.

So yes, we might as well laugh. The post practically begs for it. But after the laugh comes the more serious recognition that this is what presidential war rhetoric now looks like: not solemn, not measured, not even coherently menacing — just a slurry of threats, spectacle, and impulse.

And so it goes. Easter 2026.

I can’t even bring myself to do the paid subscriber pitch. This is too bizarre. Happy Easter everyone. We’re in this together.



