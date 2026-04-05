DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Jan Nielsen's avatar
Jan Nielsen
21h

It is utterly terrifying. It is also not sounding like Trump. I’m not a linguist but something feels off about this (and other messages widely reported over the past 2-3 days). Like somebody with equally awful intentions is trying to sound like Trump but not all quite getting it right.

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Lucas Hilty's avatar
Lucas Hilty
1d

Unfortunately, there's nothing laughable about this Easter morning greeting.

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