Today the Justice Department dismissed all charges against David Hearn, the former Olympian accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

That, by itself, is a news story.

But after reading the government’s full twenty-page motion to dismiss, I think the dismissal is actually the least interesting part of what happened today.

The real story is the document itself.

This was not a one-page notice saying prosecutors had exercised their discretion or concluded they could no longer prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. Instead, the Office of U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro filed what amounts to a detailed reconstruction of the entire Reflecting Pool renovation, complete with construction records, engineering reports, internal government emails, photographs and a day-by-day timeline explaining why prosecutors now believe the government’s original theory of the case was wrong.

When you read the filing from beginning to end, one conclusion becomes difficult to avoid, and that conclusion is this: The narrative the American public heard for weeks from Trump himself and the DOJ—that “radical lunatics” deliberately destroyed a perfectly successful renovation—is not the narrative the Justice Department is now advancing in court.

That is worth a much deeper look.

What the filing actually says

The motion opens with an extraordinary admission.

Prosecutors state that when they presented the case to the grand jury, they relied on reports from the Department of the Interior and the U.S. Park Police indicating that the damage had been caused by vandals, including David Hearn.

Then comes the sentence that changes everything:

…it was not until after the return of the indictment, that the DOI [[Dept. of the Interior]] provided additional documents…indicating that damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool…was the result of flawed installation by the contractor…and the rush to complete the project…

The filing goes even further.

It says prosecutors first became aware only after the indictment that the damage appeared to be “the result of a botched installation and not vandalism as initially represented by DOI.”

That is a remarkable statement for any Justice Department filing.

Notice what the prosecutors are saying.

They are not merely announcing that additional evidence has emerged.

They are saying the evidence originally supplied to them painted an incomplete picture and that the newly produced records fundamentally changed their understanding of the case.

The motion repeatedly emphasizes that prosecutors asked for “everything,” made “dozens and dozens” of requests for documents, and only later received nearly 700 megabytes of construction records, engineering reports and internal communications describing problems with the installation.

The timeline tells the story

Perhaps the strongest part of the filing is its chronology.

Rather than asking the court simply to accept its conclusion, the Justice Department reconstructs the renovation almost day by day.

The chronology begins in early May, when Atlantic Industrial Coatings began installing the new liner.

Almost immediately, delays mounted.

Heavy rain repeatedly interrupted work.

Sealant tests failed.

Material shortages developed.

Internal emails discussed the project falling behind schedule and revealed growing concern about completing the work in time for planned events surrounding America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Then comes the first key date.

May 20.

While installation was still underway, a quality-control inspector documented blistering in portions of the newly installed coating and instructed the contractor to make repairs.

That matters because it establishes that significant defects were observed before the project was even finished.

The pool was ultimately refilled on June 7.

On June 11, a National Park Service engineer reported that portions of the liner were already peeling.

The engineer’s email is one of the most important pieces of evidence in the filing because it introduces a technical explanation that never appeared in the public discussion.

The engineer recorded the contractor’s explanation that the peeling resulted from “overspray.” He also warned that the overspray around the pool’s perimeter could leave a one-to-two-foot strip vulnerable to additional peeling. He further noted that the peeled coating would not float, would not affect the structural integrity of the liner, and could simply be vacuumed away during routine maintenance.

“Overspray” is not vandalism.

It is a construction defect.

It refers to coating material sprayed where it was not intended to go, preventing proper bonding between layers. According to the filing, that improperly bonded material later peeled away.

Eight days later, on June 19, David Hearn encountered that same perimeter area.

What happened after Hearn’s arrest

The filing does not portray Hearn as entirely innocent.

To the contrary, prosecutors recount witness statements that he tugged at already-loose material after photographing it and ignored warnings from National Park Service employees to stop.

But the filing now argues that this conduct occurred against the backdrop of a coating system that was already failing.

Even more significant are the findings made after the pool was finally drained.

When prosecutors, engineers and contractors inspected the empty pool on July 17 and the days that followed, they observed extensive deterioration throughout the facility—not merely where Hearn had been standing.

Subsequent contractor reports discussed overspray, delamination and failures of the coating to bond properly. They documented defects extending well beyond the perimeter and into areas where no vandal would have been expected to peel material from the lining.

The filing ultimately reaches a straightforward conclusion:

…it is difficult to attribute the widespread damage to the Reflecting Pool to vandalism, let alone to establish that fact beyond a reasonable doubt.

That is not simply a decision to abandon one prosecution.

It is a rejection of the broader explanation that had dominated public discussion.

Compare that to what the public was told

For weeks, President Trump publicly attributed the damage to vandals.

The claims became progressively more emphatic.

He spoke of a 250-foot gash, then a 350-foot cut supposedly made with a knife or box cutter. He repeatedly insisted the evidence would emerge in court.

On June 25, (fully two weeks after the first engineering reports of peeling) the White House went further still, issuing its now-famous statement blaming “radical lunatics” while insisting critics who questioned the workmanship were “dead wrong.” (MS. Comment: Think about that. Two weeks after engineers had already found defaults causing peeling etc, Trump and the White House were shouting “vandalism” and claiming those who questioned the workmanship were “dead wrong.” SMH)

The filing now before the court presents a very different picture.

Instead of a pristine renovation destroyed by vandals, prosecutors describe a project plagued by weather delays, schedule pressure, failed tests, documented blistering before completion, contractor overspray, peeling observed four days after refilling the pool, and extensive defects later found throughout the structure.

Those are not minor differences.

They are fundamentally different explanations for why the Reflecting Pool failed.

Why would the Justice Department do this?

That may be the most interesting question of all.

From a purely legal standpoint, the filing makes sense.

Once prosecutors concluded they could no longer prove the felony beyond a reasonable doubt, dismissal was the correct course. Given the record, they also had every incentive to explain precisely why they believed the original indictment could no longer be sustained.

But they did not have to explain it this thoroughly. And remember, this is Jeanine Pirro’s shop doing the filing.

They could have filed a short motion.

Instead, they created a twenty-page public record documenting the engineering history of the project, the construction problems, the internal government communications and the evidence that changed their view of the case.

Whether that decision reflects unusually careful lawyering, a determination to protect the integrity of the prosecution, or an effort to place responsibility elsewhere—particularly on the Department of the Interior—is something reasonable people may debate.

What seems much harder to debate, after reading the filing itself, is this:

The government’s explanation of what happened at the Reflecting Pool on July 31 is dramatically different from the explanation the American public heard throughout June.

And that conclusion comes not from political opponents of the administration.

It comes from the Trump Justice Department itself.

That’s …well … surprising, to say the least.

This is it, last call and thanks to everyone. We went from 970 to 1050 in two days. Wow and thank you for your support and belief in what I’m trying to do here. This has been amazing. And a special shout out to Kathleen Weber. She’s the one that suggested it, and she was right. Many thanks.

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SOURCE

https://www.washingtonpost.com/documents/d492a078-a043-4ebc-81a5-39c235d01225.pdf