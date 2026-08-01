DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dh's avatar
dh
1h

Me and my mexican squad could fix that sh!t in a jiffy.

Reply
Share
Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
32m

Another successful project by the King of Construction, the Master Builder. We stand in awe of his genius. We are privilaged to live in a new age of wonders. We already have not only the beautiful Green Pool, but the asphalt Rose Garden, the Cascade of Mud, and the gilded White House as well. Soon the combination Ballroom/UFC arena will rise, followed by the Arch of Defeat to commemorate the unconditional surrender of Iran. And all at no cost to the taxpayers! Yes, we are blessed. I feel blessed. Don't you feel blessed?

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture