DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
2h

As Lawrence O'Donnell pointed out tonight, this "confederate money" will never be legal tender. The Senate would have to pass three bills, each of which they would have to overcome the filibuster with 60 votes: one to overturn the original legislation outlawing a living person on currency, one to authorize a $250 bill, and one to put Trump's face on the bill. As Lawrence said, "there will never be 60 votes in the Senate to do any of these."

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David McDonell's avatar
David McDonell
2h

"Confederate Money" -- sounds about right coming from a racist scam artist and his semi-sinister/unserious carpetbaggers.

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