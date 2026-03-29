DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Sellers's avatar
Michael Sellers
2d

Oops. I didn't put the day # in the headline on the newsletter version. It's Day 29. I fixed it on the web version. Happy Sunday everyone.

Weblink: https://michaeldsellers.substack.com/p/trump-wants-talks-to-look-real-the

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rho's avatar
Rho
2d

This reporting is clear and absent bias as far as I can tell. I do not need to hear "how well everything is going."

It is growing in me how unqualified the US leaders are to deal with this situation. In other times, regional experts and experienced advisors would be brought in and there seems to be no one like that helping. Where is the historical experience included in decisions?

Our leaders' arrogance in dismissing previous leaders' considerations to apply their "only we can fix this" mentality seems to me to guarantee failure.

People suffer and die for our leaders failures. The "Secretary of War" sees himself as an Angel of Death" and our President believes he is all-powerful and infallible. We would recoil from these people if we encountered them personally.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture