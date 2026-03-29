New image reportedly showing the USAF E-3 Sentry destroyed in an Iranian attack at Prince Sultan Airbase on Friday.

On Day 29, diplomacy, force buildup, maritime coercion, and regional spillover all moved forward at once — a sign not of de-escalation, but of a war expanding in it architecture even when no single battlefield development dominates the day.

The most important development on this day of the war is that diplomacy and escalation are now advancing at the same time, in opposite directions. Trump appears to think that military escalation empowers diplomacy through coerion that will bring Iran to heel. How’s that working out for you so far, Mr. Trump?

Pakistan is hosting Saudi, Turkish, and Egyptian diplomats for de-escalation talks. Trump has delayed attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure until April 6. Iran is signaling that some shipping can pass through Hormuz under its rules. And yet, at the same moment moment diplomacy expands, thousands of US ground forces are arriving in the region and the Pentagon is clearly preparing options for weeks-long ground operations. Oh - and the Houthis have now opened an additional front by firing on Israel.

Meanwhile — the US lost an AWAC to an Iranian on the runway at Prince Sultan Air Base (see photo above.).

So while Trump searches for an off ramp, the war is acquiring new lanes. That’s the main takeaway from Day 29.

Diplomacy and escalation are now running in parallel

The right frame for today is not “talks or war.” It is that talks are being used to manage the politics of a war that is still widening.

Washington wants the appearance of diplomacy without giving up coercion. Tehran wants the appearance of selective restraint without giving up leverage. Regional states want the appearance of mediation while also pushing for an end state that leaves Iran markedly less dangerous than before. These are are competing political narratives laid over an active battlefield that is expanding, not contracting.

Ground-war drift is no longer hypothetical

The most alarming new variable is the renewed ground-war drift.

The Washington Post reports that the Pentagon is preparing options for a multi-week ground operation — not a full Iraq-style invasion, but raids or seizures of strategic targets using a mix of Special Operations and conventional forces. Publicly, Marco Rubio and others are still saying the United States does not want ground troops. But once the military is moving amphibious forces, planning limited land action, and building out rapid-response capacity, the distinction between “we do not want a ground war” and “we are preparing for one” starts to become politically meaningless.

That matters because Iran is treating the possibility as real. Iranian military and political officials spent the day warning that U.S. troops would be destroyed if they entered Iranian territory, with state and semi-state outlets amplifying the message in deliberately theatrical terms. Iranian rhetoric is often maximalist, but it would be a mistake to dismiss the signal. Tehran clearly wants Washington to understand that even a supposedly limited incursion would not be interpreted as a tidy punitive raid. It would be framed by Iran as occupation, and answered as such. The question remains — just how much could the IRGC deliver in a ground conflict? But the will to bloody America’s nose is there — at a time when American public tolerance for casualities is likely very low, and Iran knows this.

The force flow keeps growing

At the same time, the force flow is real.

The USS Tripoli has arrived with about 2,500 Marines, and additional U.S. troop movements are under way, including elements associated with the 82nd Airborne. After the latest Iranian strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, the number of U.S. personnel wounded in the war has climbed above 300, with at least 13 American deaths reported so far.

A war that was sold as an air-and-maritime coercion campaign is now generating the kind of personnel losses that create institutional pressure either to escalate for “force protection” or to get out before the bill rises further.

The war widened southward

The second major development is that the war widened southward.

The Houthis have now entered this conflict directly, launching attacks on Israel and signaling they may again menace Red Sea shipping. That matters beyond the immediate military effect. Hormuz disruption was already enough to rattle global energy, fertilizer, chemical, helium, and shipping markets. Add renewed Red Sea insecurity and the map of economic risk becomes much larger.

This is how regional wars stop looking like contained contests and start looking like system shocks.

Pakistan’s diplomacy matters — but so does what it reveals about Hormuz

That widening is exactly why the Pakistan track deserves attention, but not romanticism.

Islamabad is now openly hosting Saudi, Turkish, and Egyptian foreign ministers for talks. Pakistani officials also say Iran has agreed to let two Pakistani-flagged ships per day pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and that additional Pakistani vessels have been cleared.

That is significant not because it means Hormuz is “open” again, but because it shows more clearly than before that Tehran is trying to operationalize a selective-passage regime: pressure on adversaries, controlled accommodation for states it considers non-hostile, and political use of maritime access as a bargaining tool.

This is not a return to normal shipping. It is the emergence of a managed coercive system.

Gulf diplomacy may be hardening, not softening

As we reported yesterday, a simple ceasefire is no longer obviously the preferred end state for every U.S. partner. Some Gulf actors still want de-escalation badly; they are under attack and their infrastructure is exposed. But there is also a visible current, especially in Gulf commentary and diplomacy, arguing that if this war ends with Iran still able to hold Gulf energy, shipping, and civilian infrastructure at risk in roughly the same way, then the region will merely have paid an enormous price to reset the old problem. This creates pressure from a different angle on Trump to do something he may not be all that inclined by nature to do — finish the job. It appears that Trump’s calculation has been, and continues to be, “I can quit, declare victory, and send our troops home any time.” But with allies saying “not so fast, Mr. President. Finish the job” — it becomes harder for him to do this.

That is one reason diplomacy keeps moving, but toward a harder end state than simply “stop shooting and go home.”

The economic damage keeps compounding even without a dramatic turning point

Meanwhile the economic and strategic damage continues to accumulate even without a spectacular new military turning point.

The latest reporting describes a deepening global energy and supply-chain shock, with damage now extending well beyond oil into fertilizer, petrochemicals, helium, manufacturing inputs, and transportation. Gulf markets fell again Sunday on fears of a broader conflict.

In other words, even when the battlefield looks tactically static, the strategic costs are still compounding. This war is not waiting for a climactic event to become more dangerous. It is becoming more dangerous by persistence.

The deeper problem: the war is widening by structure

The core analytic point for today is this: the war is no longer expanding only by direct U.S.-Iran exchange. It is expanding by structure.

Ground options are being normalized. Maritime coercion is becoming more selective and more sophisticated. The Houthis are opening a second chokepoint. Gulf states are mediating, but with harder assumptions about the necessary outcome. And Washington is trying to preserve freedom of action by keeping diplomacy alive just enough to say escalation was avoidable.

That combination is inherently unstable. A war can survive failed peace talks. It has a much harder time surviving peace talks that promise an off-ramp but mask preparations for a next phase that will likely make the war larger, bloodier, and harder to end.

So it goes.

Yesterday in my end notes I mused about how it’s becoming more difficult as the war grinds on to extract unique meaning from each day. Some took that to mean I’m contemplating an end to the daily updates — and that brought a small but meaningful flurry of “don’t stop the updates” comments. I appreciate the encouragement. I wasn’t really thinking about stopping — more just trying to explain that I won’t manufacture drama and meaning if I can’t see it. There may come a time when “the war continued to grind on for another day” is all there is. But we’re not there yet. Each day continues to bring some new wrinkles and I’m trying to capture them and share meaningful analysis. Thanks for sticking with me. It does take quite a bit of time to do this systematically and consistently. Our intrepid paid subscribers make it possible. As always - thank you for your support. And for those who have been thinking of upgrading to paid—now would be a good time to do it!

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