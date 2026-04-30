DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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RuthAnne Leibman's avatar
RuthAnne Leibman
2h

The contrast could not have been sharper. I found myself, after reading the transcripts, wishing that we had someone like King Charles for a president instead of who we have. Is that heresy?

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Lizzy Claiborne's avatar
Lizzy Claiborne
2h

A Jew wrote this for a German anchor baby. Neither is in any of the groups listed; big red flag of bullshit is hoisted.

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