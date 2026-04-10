For Trumpwatchers — and aren’t we all by now, even if involuntarily so?— yesterday was a special day, as the president’s internal psychodrama spilled out in bursts across social media from afternoon into evening.

The posting spree included a bitter rupture with erstwhile MAGA fellow travelers Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, all of whom he blasted as disloyal or stupid for questioning his Iran posture. The Wall Street Journal separately reported his attack on those figures as a sign of a widening Iran split inside the Trump-aligned right.

Then, as the Iran ceasefire wobbled forward and the actual terms remained contested, he launched the post I’m reproducing in full below. It is remarkable throughout, but the ending is the part that really lands: the American military, he wrote, is “looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest.”



Here’s the whole post.





“Conquest” Is Not an American War Aim

What makes Trump’s word choice so jarring is not simply that it sounds belligerent. It is that “conquest” is not how American presidents traditionally describe the purpose of war.

The United States has fought many wars. World War II was fought, at least in stated purpose, to defeat fascist aggression. Korea was fought to repel invasion and preserve the South. The Gulf War was fought to drive Iraq out of Kuwait, not to annex it. Afghanistan and Iraq were sold, rightly or wrongly, as wars of counterterrorism, disarmament, preemption, and regime change. Those rationales were often flawed, dishonest, or catastrophic in practice. But they were not framed as conquest.

That matters because conquest means something specific: achieving control over another people’s territory through war or coercion. It is the vocabulary of empire. It implies possession and domination, not merely defense or deterrence. In the modern American political tradition, that word is almost taboo. That’s why it shocks the system so much to see Trump casually drop it into his post.

There are historical exceptions, and they are important ones. I don’t want to make the claim that America has never engaged in something that could be regarded as “conquest.” The conquest of Native American lands plainly qualifies. So, in a later era, does the American subjugation of the Philippines after the Spanish-American War. Those episodes remind us that conquest is not completely alien to American history. But it is alien to the American self-description. Presidents don’t describe America’s goals as conquest.

Trump did.

Not security. Not deterrence. Not de-escalation. Not even victory. Conquest.

That is such an odd and loaded choice of word that it almost reads like parody. But in context it feels less like a throwaway flourish than a revealing tell. Even at a moment when he was supposedly defending a ceasefire, Trump could not quite speak the language of stabilization. He reverted instead to the language of domination, spectacle, and future expansion.

What Was Bedeviling Him

To understand why that matters, it helps to see what kind of day this was.

Trump was trying to hold together several incompatible narratives at once. He wanted to claim that he had achieved a great triumph over Iran. He wanted to insist the ceasefire was real and favorable to the United States. He wanted to sound open to diplomacy. But the ground beneath all of that was shaky and shifting. Reporting across major outlets showed deep confusion over the actual terms of the ceasefire, especially whether Lebanon was covered. Vice President J.D. Vance described the issue as a “legitimate misunderstanding,” while Reuters reported flatly that the U.S. said it had not agreed that the ceasefire covered Lebanon. And the Pakistani prime minister made clear that Trump and Vance had been fully briefed that Lebanon was covered — there was no “misunderstanding.”

That kind of ambiguity is poison for Trump because he does not handle ambiguity well. He is at his most comfortable when events can be flattened into a simple emotional script: I threatened, they folded, I won. But this situation would not stay flattened. Iran had its own interpretation of the deal. Pakistan had publicly described terms that seemed broader than what Vance later acknowledged. Israel was still bombing Lebanon. And Trump himself had been zigzagging between threats, boasts, and claims of optimism about a peace agreement. The Wall Street Journal reported that on the same day he was still saying he was “very optimistic” about a peace deal with Iran.

So what was bedeviling him? The simplest answer is this: reality was refusing to behave like he wanted it to.

And when that happens, he tends to compensate by escalating rhetorically. He attacks defectors. He attacks the press. He inflates the language. He makes the emotional volume do the work that facts no longer can.

The “Conquest” Post in the Rhythm of the Day

That is why the timing of the “conquest” post matters.

It did not appear in isolation. It came after he had already spent part of the day lashing out at once-friendly right-wing personalities for insufficient enthusiasm. It came amid visible confusion over whether the ceasefire actually meant what he had implied it meant. It came after a period in which his own public rhetoric on Iran had already swung wildly, including the earlier “whole civilization will die tonight” threat and the last-minute backing away from that deadline. Reuters described the broader moment as one in which Trump was using characteristic showmanship while still facing skepticism over whether the war had actually achieved its key aims. (Verdict: No, it did not. And Trump knows it.)

In that setting, “conquest” starts to look less like a random strange word and more like the purest expression of his mood. He was not speaking like a president carefully husbanding a fragile truce. He was speaking like a man who needed to restore emotional dominance over a situation that had become muddy, negotiated, and subject to competing interpretations.

That is an important distinction. A ceasefire, at least in theory, would normally move presidential rhetoric toward control, verification, and restraint. Trump moved in the opposite direction. He framed the pause not as a delicate interval requiring discipline, but almost as a loading screen before the next assertion of force.

That is the larger meaning of the post. The problem is not only that Trump uses reckless language. The problem is that even his alleged peacemaking is saturated with the psychology of domination.

War as Performance, Not Policy

One of Trump’s gifts — and dangers — is that he often says the quiet part out loud, but in a form so exaggerated that people are tempted to treat it as mere theater.

It is theater. But theater can still be diagnostic.

A more conventional president, having announced a ceasefire under visibly uncertain conditions, would try to reassure the public that the objective was limited: open the Strait, stop the immediate bleeding, get to talks, reduce the chance of regional spillover. Trump instead reached for an imperial vocabulary. “Conquest” is a word from old empires, not modern mediation. It suggests that military power is not, in his imagination, a grim necessity to achieve bounded ends. It is branding. It is virility. It is emotional theater. It is identity.

And that may be the deepest point of all. Trump does not merely use force instrumentally. He narrates force romantically. He wants followers to feel not simply safer, but larger. Not simply defended, but restored. Not simply victorious in a narrow dispute, but participants in a civilizational comeback.

“America is back,” he wrote. But read in full, what he was really selling was not America as stabilizer, negotiator, or even hard-headed realist. He was selling America as spectacle and menace — and himself as the impresario of that spectacle.

That is why the word at the end matters. It told the truth more plainly than the rest of the post did. Even while supposedly describing a ceasefire, Trump was already imagining the next conquest.

Deeper Look approaches the news with the habits of an investigator and the memory of a historian: read closely, compare narratives, test the language, and look for what the surface story is concealing. That kind of work takes time and discipline. Paid subscriptions are what support it. I am truly thankful for each of you. We are at 880 paid supporters as of today. If you’ve been thinking of converting to paid, and have the means to do so — now would be a good time. Thank you!



SOURCES

https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/iran-war-2026-trump-deadline-latest-news/card/trump-lashes-out-at-maga-critics-amid-iran-split-SN6pHSn18z6VhuBgEp4x

https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/iran-war-2026-trump-deadline-latest-news/card/trump-says-he-s-very-optimistic-that-the-u-s-can-secure-peace-deal-with-iran-2Mv9YpMzcn63qDl6aeSN

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-did-not-agree-that-ceasefire-would-cover-lebanon-vance-says-2026-04-08/

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/crisis-point-2026-04-09/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2026/04/07/trump-us-iran-war-threat/

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/apr/09/israel-bombing-lebanon-us-iran-ceasefire-condemnation

https://apnews.com/article/54306933e129bf9a03ae620f87f5cde0