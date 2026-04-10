DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Hans Sandberg's avatar
Hans Sandberg
6h

I wish it was a video game. He's a perfect Joker-style villain. Bus alas, he is real, and it's up to all of us to stop him and the madness he has wrought.

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kdsherpa's avatar
kdsherpa
6h

"reality was refusing to behave like he wanted it to" Brilliant.

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