DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Tim's avatar
Tim
2h

President Zelenskyy is an extremely talented and courageous man. Any country would be lucky to have a president like Zelenskyy.

Heroyam Slava!

🇺🇦 💙💛💙💛 🇺🇦

Slava Ukraini!

🇺🇦 💙💛💙💛 🇺🇦

Stand With Ukraine!

🇺🇦 💙💛💙💛 🇺🇦

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San's avatar
San
2h

Trump sounds so stupid

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