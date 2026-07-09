The exchange went exactly like this:

TRUMP: Would you go to Moscow to meet Putin?

ZELENSKYY: It is difficult. There are lots of Ukrainian drones there. It is dangerous.

Yes, that excchange really happened. Here’s the full video. The zapper from Zalenskyy comes at 2:33 near the end.

The exchange came during the NATO meetings in Turkey today (well, Turkiye, we have all been educated by the World Cup).

Remember — Zelenskyy was a comedian before he was President of Ukraine.

Here’s the full video transcript:



ZELENSKYY: Because in the very beginning of full scale war he was stronger and now uh I think he he is losing initiative on the battle of I think his army but that’s why I think that because of technologies because it’s not the question now of number of people people are our heroic people are very important but now it’s not the question of question of only number of people first of all people and technologies people with technologies now I think that we have we have better steps technological steps further than Russia maybe quicker because they also they you know that they produce a lot of different things which are tough uh strong against us but we are quicker and uh that’s why I think that now initiative moved to our hands not totally but moved we are trying to move this war to the sky from the battlefield that’s why we now begin to control the battlefield. This is very important. It’s difficult when you have less people to move them back. But we found another way how to do it to cut uh their logistic for their army. It’s about weapon, petrol, diesel without massive human losses. That is the difference between us. By the way, Russia is in this.

TRUMP: He’s got a lot of support. I just left a room with you know where they have I mean mostly European Canada but mostly European countries and they have a great support for it’s true for Ukraine and uh you know really great Support. One of the things you talk about questions for Putin but one of the things that I talked to him about was uh where would you want to meet and he said ideally in Moscow. I said you’re not going to meet in Mos you know it just doesn’t work. You can’t do that. But Uh he’ll meet and Zalinski is going to meet and something’s going to happen that’s going to be positive and I think I hope it’s going to happen soon because they have to number one lives but number two building your country because it’s got a it’s got a tremendous future in my opinion. Yeah. Where would it be and when would that happen? I don’t know. I don’t know. Mr. President Putin said, “I would love to meet in Moscow.” And I said, “I don’t think, you know, I have to put myself in his position. I don’t know that he’d go to Moscow.” Maybe he would. Would you go to Moscow?

ZELENSKYY: It’s difficult. There are a lot of Ukrainian drones there. That’s why. It’s dangerous. (Laughter)

TRUMP: He doesn’t want to get hit by a drone.

MS Comment: First, this reminds me that Zelenskyy was a comedian before he was President. Second, I’m struck that Zelenskyy was about as nimble in his answer as Ukraine has been technologically to gain the initiative against Putin and Russia. Anyway — this was a great way to end the day, and I thought I’d share it.