Yesterday a half dozen major news organizations led with a headline that was a variation of:

Trump Threatens to Withdraw Todd Blanche’s Nomination for Attorney General.

I found myself reading it twice and scratching my head.

Threatens?

That seemed like an odd choice of words. How is it a “threat” to pull the nomination of someone you’re trying to push through? Normally, when someone makes a threat, they’re threatening to impose some cost on someone else. Do what I want, or I’ll do something you’ll regret.

But this sounded different. Donald Trump was threatening to withdraw his own nominee. Who, exactly, was being threatened? Todd Blanche? The Senate?

So, when looking for clarity I went to Trump’s Truth social feed (of course) and there I found the full statement that had given rise to the “threatens” language. Here’s the post:



Now it started to make sense. This part was key:

“Todd Blanche…will remain, in any event, as Acting.”

That sentence changes the meaning of everything that follows.

At first glance, Trump appears to be saying that if Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis won’t confirm Blanche, he’ll pull the nomination. But that’s not quite it.

What he’s actually saying is that if Cornyn and Tillis insist on blocking Blanche’s confirmation, Trump will just ignore the whole confirmation process and leave Blanche in charge of the Justice Department as Acting Attorney General until next year when the two senators are gone.

Read that way, the word threat suddenly makes sense. (And apologies to those who got that from the beginning. Maybe I was a little slow on this one.)

The threat isn’t to pull Blanche and dump him. The threat is to just ignore the process and thwart the Senate’s constitutionally mandated ability to exercise meaningful control over the appointment.

How very Trumpian that is.

Can He Actually Do That?

That immediately raised another question. Surely there are laws preventing a president from simply keeping someone in an acting position until the Senate becomes more cooperative.

There are. But they won’t really stop Trump in this case.

The provision Trump appears to be relying on is part of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. Under the ordinary rule, an acting officer may serve for up to 210 days. But Congress also had to account for nominations that fail. Under the statute, when a nomination is withdrawn, rejected, or returned by the Senate, another 210 period of acting service generally becomes available. The assumption, of course, was that the new 210 day period would involve an “Acting” person who is someone other than the failed nominee. But it doesn’t say that.

So appears to be Trump’s strategy.

Withdraw Blanche’s nomination now, allow him to continue serving as Acting Attorney General while a fresh 210-day period runs, and then renominate him after a new Senate is seated. If that’s the plan, the calendar works largely in Trump’s favor. A new 210-day period would carry Blanche well into next year—past the departure of Cornyn and Tillis and into a Senate Trump hopes will be more receptive.

Is that interpretation of the law beyond dispute?

No.

Like many questions involving executive power, this one sits at the intersection of several different statutes. The Vacancies Reform Act overlaps with a separate Justice Department succession law, and lawyers can make credible arguments about exactly how those provisions interact. A court challenge would hardly be surprising.

But there is also a practical reality that cannot be ignored.

Even if someone filed suit immediately, constitutional litigation rarely moves quickly. Preliminary rulings would almost certainly be appealed. By the time the courts reached a final answer, Blanche could already have served for months as Acting Attorney General, and the political circumstances that gave rise to the dispute might already have changed.

That is one of the recurring features of Trump’s approach to governing. He often doesn’t need a legal argument that is certain to prevail. He needs one that is plausible enough to allow events to move forward while the courts slowly sort things out. Sometimes he ultimately wins those cases. Sometimes he loses them. But in the meantime, he does what he wants to do.

Compared with some of the constitutional theories we’ve seen advanced over the past year, this is actually a relatively substantial legal argument. It may ultimately succeed or fail, but it is hardly frivolous.

But That Isn’t Really What This Fight Is About

By this point, I thought I understood the story.

Trump wanted his attorney general. Two Republican senators were standing in the way. It looked like another struggle over presidential power and Senate prerogatives.

Except that isn’t really what Cornyn and Tillis are fighting over.

Neither senator has argued that Todd Blanche is unqualified to serve as Attorney General. Nor are they attempting to derail Trump’s broader Justice Department agenda.

Their objection is much narrower—and much more revealing.

At the center of the dispute is a settlement Blanche negotiated on Trump’s behalf. One part of that settlement created a $1.776 billion compensation fund for people claiming they had been victims of political “weaponization.” That proposal generated considerable controversy on its own.

But it isn’t the issue that appears to have brought the nomination to a halt.

The real sticking point is the settlement’s tax provisions.

According to reporting, the agreement would require the IRS to abandon audits and investigations involving Donald Trump, members of his family, the Trump Organization and certain affiliated individuals. The potential financial benefit to Trump has been estimated at well over $100 million.

What’s striking is that Cornyn and Tillis are not demanding that the arrangement be scrapped altogether.

Instead, they’re asking Blanche to put in writing what he already acknowledged during his confirmation hearing: that the protection applies only to Donald Trump, Don Jr., Eric Trump and the Trump Organization; that it covers previously filed tax returns rather than future conduct; and that it binds only the IRS rather than every federal agency.

Trump Threatens to Withdraw Blanche as Attorney General, Dealing Blow to Nomination - The New York Times.pdf

Those requests don’t eliminate Trump’s protection.

They narrow it.

And that, apparently, is where negotiations have broken down.

The Deeper Look

By the time I finished reading through the reporting, I realized that the headline which had puzzled me at the beginning was actually pointing toward the most revealing part of the story.

Trump isn’t threatening to withdraw Todd Blanche because he’s indifferent about who serves as Attorney General. Nor is this simply another dispute over Senate confirmation.

The confirmation fight has become the vehicle for a much more personal disagreement.

Two Republican senators are asking Trump to accept written limits on an extraordinarily favorable tax settlement that benefits him, members of his family and his business interests. Rather than accept those limitations, Trump appears willing to test the boundaries of the acting appointment laws, leave the Justice Department under an Acting Attorney General for months, and wait for a different Senate.

Viewed from that perspective, the confirmation battle becomes easier to understand.

It isn’t fundamentally about Todd Blanche.

It’s about Donald Trump deciding which objective matters more.

He could preserve the ordinary confirmation process by accepting the limitations Cornyn and Tillis have requested. Or he could preserve the tax agreement by pursuing a legally aggressive strategy that minimizes the Senate’s practical leverage.

His choice appears to tell us everything we need to know.

None of this should come as a shock. Donald Trump has never drawn a bright line between his personal interests and the powers of the office he holds. What makes this episode worth paying attention to is not that it is unprecedented, but that it distills that governing philosophy into a single, relatively contained dispute.

Sometimes the smaller stories reveal more than the larger ones.

This one begins with a headline that seems oddly worded. It ends by illustrating, in miniature, the same pattern that has defined Trump’s presidency from the beginning: institutional rules are important only insofar as they advance his objectives. When they become obstacles, they are to be tested, stretched, or worked around.

Once you understand that, the word “threat” no longer seems strange at all. It simply describes a threat aimed not at a nominee, but at the Senate’s ability to insist that its constitutional role actually matters.

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