DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
15h

It is a threat only to sitting Republican Senators, telling them, and those that will be elected in the next congress that he is coming for them, if they don't confirm Blanche in the next congress. He is withdrawing Blanche's name, but only until the next congress, after the election which he is positive he will win.

And why is he positive, because of all of the voter suppression laws and actions that have been passed and will be taken

In case anyone missed it, the only way that Pam Bondi, Blanche, any of Trumps cabinet and staff act they way they do in front of the Senate is because they know with full confidence that there will be no consequences and that they are safe so long as they please Trump.

Think about it..

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
14h

Michael, I'm so glad the sale worked! you belong in the big boys club!

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