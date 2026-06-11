DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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RuthAnne's avatar
RuthAnne
6h

First, daytime temperatures are around 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the Persian Gulf right now, making military operations extremely difficult. Second, the Iranians will respond to a Kharg invasion or attack by taking out the production/transportation facilities of other Gulf producers, and also encouraging the Houthis to make operations in the Red Sea difficult, stranding Saudi production that flows through the Yanbu facility. They have re-routed some of their production through Pakistan via truck, but not enough to keep the lights on. They are still using their shadow fleet and getting an unknown quantity out through the Strait so they are not totally stranded. Trump has indicated that he knows the U.S. may not have the appetite for boots on the ground. So what is the purpose of this posturing?

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Sher''s avatar
Sher'
6h

In a word...it ain't happening. I'm thinking globally here. He has no clue about what that would even begin to entail.. and I'm pretty sure Hegseth doesn't either. I follow Malcolm Nance abd my opinion comes largely from his clear abd experienced knowledge of the Middle East and Diplomatic relations. The Orange Dunce seems to forget that Iran has powerful allies. China, Russia and Middle East countries who are weary of Trump's crap.

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