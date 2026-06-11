President Trump has now threatened to seize the central artery of Iran’s oil economy.

On Thursday morning, as the war with Iran continued to escalate, Trump warned that the United States would hit Iran “VERY HARD TONIGHT.” In a Fox News interview, he went further, saying there would be “more bombing tonight” and that the bombs would be “bigger, more powerful.”

But the most consequential statement was not simply another threat of airstrikes. It was Trump’s threat to take Kharg Island and other Iranian oil infrastructure.

“At some point in the not too distant future,” Trump wrote, “we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets.”

That is an extraordinary sentence from an American president.

Kharg Island is not a symbolic target. It is the economic throat of the Iranian state, the island through which roughly 90 percent of Iran’s crude exports move. It is the hub that allows Iranian oil to reach the world market. To threaten Kharg is to threaten the core of Iran’s ability to earn hard currency, sustain its economy, and survive a prolonged war.

So the question is not whether the United States can hit Kharg Island.

Of course it can.

The harder question is whether Trump can actually implement the threat — and what happens to him politically if he tries.

Bombing Kharg Is One Thing. Taking It Is Another.

There are really two different threats embedded in Trump’s statement.

The first is a threat to bomb Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure. That would be a massive escalation, but it is militarily straightforward in the sense that it fits within the kind of air and naval campaign the United States can execute without immediately putting large numbers of troops on Iranian soil.

The second is a threat to “take” Kharg Island and “assume total control” of Iran’s oil and gas markets. That is a different category of action.

Taking Kharg would mean a ground operation. It would mean U.S. forces landing on Iranian territory, securing the island, clearing mines, neutralizing defenders, protecting terminals, defending against counterattack, and holding the island long enough for the seizure to have strategic meaning. It would almost certainly mean significant US casualties.

That is where the threat becomes politically and strategically dangerous for Trump.

Airstrikes can be presented as punishment. They can be framed as deterrence, retaliation, or pressure. A seizure of territory is harder to package. Once American forces are ordered onto an Iranian island, Trump owns the operation in a much more direct way. Every casualty belongs to him. Every captured American belongs to him. Every retaliatory strike on a U.S. base belongs to him. Every spike in oil prices belongs to him.

The moment U.S. troops land on Kharg, the war changes shape.

The Iranian Calculation

Tehran will not dismiss Trump’s threat as empty. It cannot afford to.

Kharg Island is too important. Even if Iran believes Trump is bluffing about physically occupying the island, the threat of major strikes against Kharg is real enough to get Iran’s attention. The United States could damage terminals, disrupt loading operations, frighten insurers, scare off shippers, and deepen the economic pressure on Tehran without fully taking the island.

That gives Trump’s threat some genuine coercive value.

But Iran will also hear the weakness inside it.

The Iranian assessment is likely cold and practical: Trump can hurt us badly. Trump can bomb Kharg. Trump can make the war more painful. But can he absorb the political cost of taking and holding Iranian territory? Can he explain American casualties in an operation that looks less like nuclear deterrence and more like seizing another country’s oil? Can he maintain support from a political base that wants strength but has also been told, for years, that America should not be dragged into another Middle Eastern ground war?

Those are not academic questions. They are the questions that determine whether the threat works.

Iran does not have to defeat the United States militarily to make a Kharg operation painful. It has to make the cost immediate, visible, and politically humiliating. If Trump orders a landing, Iran’s goal would be to turn Kharg from a symbol of American dominance into a symbol of American entrapment.

That could mean missile attacks on U.S. positions. It could mean strikes on American bases across the region. It could mean proxy attacks, cyberattacks, harassment of shipping, or attempts to capture or kill U.S. personnel. It could mean doing everything possible to make the operation look less like a clean show of force and more like the beginning of a war Trump cannot control.

That is the heart of the Iranian calculation: Can they make the cost of the threat rise faster than the benefit Trump hoped to gain from making it?

Trump’s Political Trap

Trump himself seems to understand the problem.

In his Fox interview, he conceded that he was not sure Americans had “the appetite” for the operation. “I don’t know that America has the stomach,” he said. “I think they’d like to see us come home.”

That line is revealing because it identifies the weak point in his own threat.

Trump has always tried to occupy two postures at once. He wants to be the overwhelming strongman who threatens annihilation. He also wants to be the anti-interventionist who says he will bring American troops home. That balancing act can survive a lot of rhetoric. It can even survive airstrikes, at least for a while.

It is much harder to sustain once American troops are fighting on Iranian territory.

That is the political cost Trump would face if he actually tried to take Kharg. He would no longer be threatening force from a distance. He would be presiding over a ground operation against a major regional state in one of the most sensitive oil chokepoints in the world.

The “no more endless wars” president would be ordering Americans into a new Middle Eastern conflict. The president who says he wants a deal would be seizing Iranian territory. The president who insists this is about preventing a nuclear threat would have to explain why American troops are dying for an Iranian oil terminal.

That does not mean his base would immediately abandon him. Trump has a remarkable ability to carry his supporters across contradictions that would destroy a normal politician. But there are limits. Casualties impose discipline on rhetoric. Oil prices impose discipline on fantasy. Images of American forces pinned down, attacked, or killed impose discipline on slogans.

The political question is not whether Trump can sell “toughness.” He can.

The question is whether he can sell occupation.

The Oil Problem

Trump also made the threat more politically toxic by saying the quiet part in exactly the wrong way.

For years, the American argument against Iran has been built around nuclear weapons, terrorism, regional aggression, and the security of U.S. forces and allies. Whether one accepts that argument or not, it at least gives Washington a defensible framework: the problem is Iranian behavior, not Iranian sovereignty itself.

Trump’s language blows a hole in that framework.

When an American president says the United States may “assume total control” of Iran’s oil and gas markets, he hands Tehran an enormous propaganda gift. Iran can now tell its own people, and much of the world, that the war was never really about nuclear weapons. It was about domination. It was about humiliation. It was about oil.

The oil language matters because it changes the moral and political frame. A strike on a nuclear site can be defended as nonproliferation. A strike on a military site can be defended as retaliation. A threat to seize another country’s oil infrastructure sounds like conquest. It sounds like resource seizure. It sounds like every anti-American caricature of U.S. power in the Middle East condensed into one Truth Social post.

That is not just a messaging problem. It is a strategic problem.

Wars are fought with narratives as well as weapons. Trump has just given Iran a much better narrative.

How Real Is the Threat?

The most likely answer is that the threat is real enough to be dangerous, but not necessarily real in the literal way Trump stated it.

A major strike on Kharg is plausible. That is the part Iran has to take seriously. Trump may believe that hitting Iran’s oil lifeline is the quickest way to force Tehran back to the table or pressure it into a humiliating concession. He may also believe that the threat itself can create enough fear to produce movement without requiring him to carry it out.

A full seizure of Kharg is harder to believe, because it would force Trump into the very kind of war he claims to oppose. It would mean boots on the ground, foreseeable casualties, a long list of possible Iranian responses, and a domestic political fight over why American forces are taking Iranian oil infrastructure in the first place.

But that does not make the threat harmless.

The danger is that Trump may want the coercive value of the threat without fully accepting the consequences of implementation. He wants Iran to believe he might be reckless enough to do it. He wants the markets, his allies, his enemies, and his own supporters to believe he is willing to climb higher on the escalation ladder than anyone else.

That kind of threat can work. It can scare an adversary into concession.

It can also trap the person making it.

Once Trump threatens to take Kharg, Iran can test him. If Tehran does not bend, Trump faces a choice: climb down or climb higher. If he climbs down, the threat looks hollow. If he climbs higher, he may find himself inside a war whose political cost he has not fully priced.

That is why this moment matters.

Trump’s threat is not frightening because it is obviously fake. It is frightening because it sits in the dangerous space between bluster and action. Iran has to treat it as real. Trump has to hope the threat itself is enough.

If it is not, the question will no longer be whether America can take Kharg Island.

The question will be whether Trump can survive what comes after.

And so it goes.