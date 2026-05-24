DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Declan's avatar
Declan
8h

Why do we consistently believe ANYTHING out of.Ds piehole when it is alleged he is a congenital liar? Why????

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Sellers
joAn's avatar
joAn
6h

I appreciate your nuancing of t's post, Michael. That is key. Many thanks, and on a holiday weekend!

Here's what I'd love to hear more on from your perspective that concerns me most: What you briefly mention is Israel's (Netanyahu's) role. I see their decades long reneging on the first critical phase, cease-fire in all wars where they are involved.. (Gaza,,Lebanon, etc) Their American supported military killing-superiority appears to be their priority... and in this case with Iran, doesn't seem necessarily be the same as trump/US's. This appears to matter, especially with t, who is so highly influenced , at a minimum, by Netanyahu. He's really in a pickle, as my grandparents would say.

Also, I'd like your insight on T's over-communication to the public at the beginnings and during weekends, ostensibly to influence financial markets: it is pretty antithetical to good negotiation principles... at least the ones that worked in keeping a detante viable during the nuclear arms talks during the Cold War between Russia and the US, which seems still relevant around the Uranium enrichment 'bugaboo' Your thoughts, please! You have the right background to shed more light on this area!, Michael-- Thanks!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture