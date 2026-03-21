DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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R Hodsdon's avatar
R Hodsdon
Mar 21Edited

"Winding down" What a beautiful phrase that is....

Trump was all for "winding down" our war and occupation of Afghanistan. We all remember how Trump negotiated a partial cease-fire with the Taliban: they would stop attacking US forces so long as we agreed to make an exit from the country by date certain.

The Biden Administration inherited the deal (though the exit date was pushed back - and we know what a great difference that made to the success of the mission) - and further the hasty withdrawal left Afghan allies swinging in the wind, and Biden's critics (especially ol' Orange Man hisself) howled about a botched withdrawal, accused Joe of having done a terrible job because he was too old, and chicken, and I don't know, maybe he was also secretly a Muslim terrorist bent on destroying America.

So Trump's winding down probably means he'll bluster and threaten and call people stupid, insulting names (especially his favorite punching bags, America's allies) and do a crappy job of negotiating ANYTHING that benefits America; then declare victory and skedaddle, possibly with lucrative (for Trump) concessions from Iran and its neighbors who are sick of him and the chaos that follows in his wake like the stench of nasty adult diapers left on too long.

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Margaret
Mar 21

Michael D Sellers stands head and shoulders above any of the other analysts of our political situation of which I'm aware. His CIA background, clear-headed analysis and ability to dig for a "deeper look" inform his posts and allow him to get right to the point. Although I read the NYTimes etal, Sellers' posts are also invaluable in getting a fuller picture of any of the fraught situations which he addresses. I'm a big fan. Sellers' posts are well worth paying for!

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