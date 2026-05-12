DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
2h

Something that these geniuses in DOD and State haven't considered is that Iran shares borders with seven countries and trucks are coming in with food and materiel and out with oil. Pakistan has opened seven border crossings and tankers and pick ups are line up crossing with oil, and Pakistan has three ports on the Arabian Sea,

Iran has been planning for this and for asymmetric warfare since 1989, it is a mountainous country and laced with tunnels and man made caves/bunkers built with Chinese boring machines.

Iranians are nationalisic and religious, and the democracy advocates were virtually exterminated by the Basij in January, and then by the TEVAK, followed by executions. Trump and the CIA encouraged the uprising then, as usual-ask the Kurds, hung them out to dry.

What Trump and his arrogant and ignorant regime don't know and refuse to understand, is that Shia Islam is a religion of martydom, and the people are fiercely nationalistic, proud of their nation and their culture, even when peeved at the religious authority.

What Trump and Bibi have done, is shifted the nations political control from what was a somewhat moderate mullahcracy, to a very nationalistic and militaristic, IRGC.

And the IRGC is not responsive to the complaints or suffering of the people.

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stuart burstin's avatar
stuart burstin
3h

Having Mr. Trump, a serial liar with no moral compass, on one side of the table, and true believers on the other should not be determining the trajectory of the world. If there is an outcome that allows for a return of sanity, it must use the opportunity to establish a governance to fit a fused world of advanced technologies. But so far progress to that Utopia seems to be chained to the wolves in man’s nature.

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