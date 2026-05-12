The Iranian situation seems to have taken a marked turn for the worse in the last 24 hours. President Trump has now publicly rejected Iran’s response to the U.S. peace proposal, increasing his negative rhetoric around it, calling it “garbage” and saying the ceasefire is on “life support.” According to Reuters, Trump said he did not even finish reading Tehran’s reply. “I didn’t even finish reading it,” he said. “It was stupid. It was a piece of garbage.”

Meanwhile Iran has responded firmly and doesn’t sound like a government trying to salvage a narrow ceasefire by making limited concessions. Tehran is putting forward a much broader set of demands: an end to hostilities across the region, including Lebanon; an end to the U.S. naval blockade; compensation for war damage; sanctions relief; restored oil sales; and recognition of Iran’s claims over the Strait of Hormuz. And perhaps most striking of all, Iran’s parliamentary spokesman, Ebrahim Rezaei, warned that Iran could enrich uranium to 90 percent purity if attacked again. Ninety percent is generally regarded as weapons-grade. According to Reuters, Rezaei said Iran’s parliament could review that option in response to another attack.

Opposing Approaches

In essence — the latest roung highlights that Washington appears to have been trying to sequence the crisis: stop the fighting first, stabilize the Strait, then move to the harder issues, especially Iran’s nuclear program. Iran’s response moves in the opposite direction. Tehran is saying, in effect, that there is no durable ceasefire unless the entire strategic balance produced by the war is addressed now.

That is the core problem. The two sides are not merely disagreeing over terms. They are disagreeing over what the negotiation is.

Trump and the Nuclear Concessions Issue

For Trump, the immediate question appears to be whether Iran will accept a ceasefire framework that includes meaningful nuclear concessions and a reopening of maritime traffic without rewarding Tehran for the pressure it has created in the Strait of Hormuz. For Iran, the immediate question is whether the United States will treat the ceasefire not as a pause before nuclear surrender, but as part of a broader settlement that lifts pressure on Iran and acknowledges its claimed leverage over the Gulf.

That difference matters because the ceasefire sits on top of a maritime crisis, an oil shock, a nuclear standoff, and an increasingly visible political problem for Trump at home.

Oil Prices go Higher…..Again

The Hormuz standoff is pushing oil higher as hopes for a peace deal fade. Brent crude has risen sharply, with the Strait still only partially functioning and the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports continuing. The practical effect is that even if the ceasefire has not formally collapsed, the economic consequences of the war are continuing to spread.

This is the uncomfortable reality behind the rhetoric. A ceasefire that does not reopen the Strait is not much of a ceasefire for the global economy. A ceasefire that does not resolve the nuclear issue is not much of a ceasefire for Washington. And a ceasefire that leaves sanctions, blockade pressure, and regional fighting intact is not much of a ceasefire for Tehran.

The Nuclear Warning Shot Across Trump’s Bow

The threat to increase Uranium enrichment is a very deliberate escalation signal. Iran is saying that if the United States or Israel resumes major strikes, Tehran may answer not only militarily, but by moving closer to the nuclear threshold.

Iran has oughly 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent remains unaccounted for in the larger diplomatic picture. That is not weapons-grade, but it is already far beyond ordinary civilian enrichment levels (which are a tiny fraction of 60 percent) and technically much closer to 90 percent than to low-enriched reactor fuel. U.S. intelligence assessments reportedly suggest Iran’s nuclear program will not be significantly impeded unless that material is removed or destroyed.

Time is on Whose Side?

Each side may believe time is working for it. Trump apparently believes Iran is under extreme pressure, that the blockade and oil sanctions are tightening, and that China can be pulled into the process because Beijing has a direct interest in restoring energy flows. Trump is expected to press Chinese President Xi Jinping over Iran, with Beijing functioning as one of the few outside players with enough leverage over Tehran to matter.

Iran seems to believe something else: that it has survived the initial blows, that the Strait gives it continuing leverage, that oil markets and domestic U.S. politics will put pressure on Trump, and that the threat of nuclear escalation gives Washington a reason not to restart the war. Tehran’s message this morning is not conciliatory. It is that Iran will retaliate if attacked, will not accept a one-sided U.N. approach to Hormuz, and may respond to renewed attacks by reconsidering its enrichment level.

Trump wants to say the United States has Iran cornered and that Tehran must accept the basic logic of the American proposal. Iran wants to say it has not been defeated, that it has cards left to play, and that any settlement must reflect the damage done to Iran and the leverage Iran still holds.

Neither side wants to be seen as desperate. Neither side wants to look as if it is accepting the other’s framework. And both sides are making public statements that reduce the room for quiet compromise.

The result is a ceasefire that is technically alive but politically in deep trouble.

The Path Forward? Is there one?

There may still be a path out. It probably runs through China, Pakistan, Qatar, or some combination of intermediaries able to create a face-saving sequence: a limited reopening of the Strait, some carefully worded pause in attacks, a mechanism for discussing the uranium stockpile, and enough ambiguity for both sides to claim they did not capitulate.

But that is not where the public messaging is this morning.

This morning, Trump is saying Iran’s answer is unacceptable and the ceasefire is barely breathing. Iran is saying its demands are legitimate, its forces are ready, and its nuclear options may expand if it is attacked again. The Strait remains the economic choke point. The uranium stockpile remains the strategic choke point. And the gap between the two sides is not narrowing in public.

The best way to read this moment is that ceasefire and situation around it has entered a much more dangerous phase, because the fight is no longer just over stopping the shooting. It is over who gets to define what the war accomplished.