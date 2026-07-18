DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Donovan Marley's avatar
Donovan Marley
31m

Donald Trump is desperately trying to convince Americans to ignore the Constitution and transfer control of elections from the States to the Federal Government—which (in the current Administration) means to transfer control of elections to Donald Trump.

Two of every three Americans recognize that convicted criminal Donald Trump is a liar, thief, grifter, fraudster, racist, sexual predator, and war criminal. This supermajority will ensure that Congress continues to block Trump’s ludicrous “Save America Act”—a legislative obscenity designed to disenfranchise women and People of Color. The American people will not rest until Trump and his Republican enablers have been convicted of treason and punished as dictated by the Constitution.

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Agent of Chaotic Respite's avatar
Agent of Chaotic Respite
33m

TFG is notorious for being bored, disinterested, and dismissive of his daily intelligence and national security briefings. The presenters were reduced to providing video summaries that were fawning previews of this term's sycophantic meetings with his top-line deputies. Would it be any wonder why he was unaware of any such briefings, with no need to invoke a "deep state" conspiracy? Does no one else recall this lack of interest on his own part???

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