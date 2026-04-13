Some days in Trump-world still manage to feel genuinely strange.

Tonight, the President of the United States publicly unloaded on the Pope in language that sounded less like a diplomatic disagreement than a campaign-trail rant: personal, taunting, self-referential, and drenched in grievance. The immediate backdrop is an intensifying clash between Trump and Pope Leo over Iran, war, immigration, and the broader moral posture of the United States. Leo, the first American pope, has emerged in recent days as an unusually direct critic of Trump’s rhetoric and wartime posture. Trump’s response was to go after him full force.

Then came this:

Okay. The post speaks for itself, doesn’t it?

But I can’t resist talking about it.

There are several remarkable things about this post at once.

First, Trump is not merely disagreeing with Pope Leo on policy. He is trying to drag the Pope into the familiar Trumpian sorting mechanism of friend versus enemy, loyalist versus traitor, MAGA versus anti-MAGA. That is why the line about preferring Leo’s brother Louis lands. It is not a throwaway. It is Trump reducing the papacy itself to a domestic factional drama in which even a pope is judged by whether he is politically loyal to Trump.

Second, Trump is doing what he often does when confronted by an institution he cannot fully dominate: he moves quickly from criticism to delegitimization. It is not enough, in his telling, that Leo is wrong. Leo’s election itself must be explained as a maneuver against Trump. Hence the astonishing claim that the Church elevated him because he was American and because that would be “the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump.” This is classic Trump psychology: no independent center of authority can simply exist on its own terms. If it challenges him, it must have been created in response to him.

Third, the substantive clash underneath the rant is real. Pope Leo has in fact been criticizing Trump’s posture on Iran and the moral language used around war. He has called Trump’s threat against Iran “truly unacceptable” and has condemned efforts by Trump and Hegseth to wrap war in religious justification. So this is not a random eruption out of nowhere. It is the latest stage of an escalating confrontation between a nationalist president who increasingly speaks in providential and civilizational terms, and a pope who is plainly trying to reassert an older moral vocabulary: restraint, peace, limits, and the rejection of sanctified violence.

Historically, tensions between presidents and popes are nothing new. The White House and the Vatican have often had uneasy, sometimes openly tense relationships. Trump himself famously clashed with Pope Francis in 2016 after Francis said that a man who thinks only of building walls and not bridges is “not Christian.” But what makes this episode feel different is the sheer register of it: the President of the United States speaking of a reigning pope as if he were just another cable-news antagonist, another disloyal public figure to be mocked, diminished, and folded into the day’s rage cycle. That degree of personalization and theatrical contempt toward the pope from a sitting American president is, at the very least, extraordinarily rare.

And yet with Trump, it already risks feeling normal.

That may be the most important point. A president attacking the pope in these terms should be one of those moments that jolts the political culture. Instead, it lands inside the larger Trump continuum, where the extraordinary is continuously processed as routine. He has spent so many years flattening institutional distinctions — between prosecutors and partisans, generals and enemies, judges and activists, churches and political props — that even this can be absorbed as just another item in the feed.

But it is not just another item.

It is the President of the United States saying, in effect, that the Pope should “get his act together,” and understand that his own rise somehow depended on Trump. It is absurd. It is historically bizarre. It is deeply revealing. And in the Trump era, it is somehow also just another day.