DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Debbie Hencke's avatar
Debbie Hencke
2h

Truly the end of time seems to becoming faster these days. I would be curious to know if indeed the Pope knows this. At least he's representing righteousness, a word that this country does not seem to understand anymore. Love thy neighbor as thyself. I think this is the greatest commandment passed on through generations. When we stop doing that, we allow this to continue. It still blows my mind that this current administration is so corrupt - and it's spreading...bless those that stand up for each other in time of need! (It's Sunday - supposedly a day of rest). or Saturday - or any other day that is recognized as a day of rest. We all need it!

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Adam's avatar
Adam
2hEdited

I know that in my quest to become a better human I should not hate anyone, so let's just say that I join many others worldwide in expressing a strong, persistent, increasingly powerful DISLIKE for this poisonous, treasonous, two-bit grifter, a stunningly ignorant, hateful MF who can't die fast enough!

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