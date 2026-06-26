Trump Has Found the New “Communists”

As you know, I monitor Trump’s Truth Social feed, and every once in a while there is something there that feels impossible to ignore.

Today was one of those days. It’s a totally unhinged post that ….well, I’ll let it speak for itself.

The apparent trigger was the recent success of democratic socialist and DSA-backed candidates in Democratic primaries, including Darializa Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez, and Brad Lander — candidates who are not communists, not calling for one-party rule, not calling for the abolition of private property, not calling for the violent overthrow of the government, and not doing any of the things that the word “communist” is supposed to mean.

But Donald Trump has never been especially constrained by the meaning of words.

Here is what he posted in full:

I will be speaking at 1:30 P.M. to The Faith and Freedom Coalition, and one of the Statements I will be making, perhaps the most important of them all, concerns the recent Election of Communists in our Country. Communism is very easy to sell. I’d be the Greatest Communist in History. I’d give free rent, free houses, free food, everything is free. Unfortunately, after two or three years, the Country where this is taking place would fail. It always does, and then you’ll start living in squalor. There will be no food, there will be no housing, there will be no Military, there will be no nothing. You’ll be Third World every way, and everyone will suffer or die. I’m sorry to say, but Assassinations of those who oppose them is a very important element of their Ideology. They’re animals! In many cases, not smart but, in some cases, they are. It’s easy for them to get followers because they make promises that they know they can’t keep, and the Dumocrats aren’t fighting back. In many ways, they’re allowing them to go their own way. They’re afraid they will lose their Election, they’re afraid of conflict. They’re not smart enough or tough enough to fight this plague. If they fought them the way they fight Republicans, or me, they’d be victorious, but they don’t have the courage to do so. These are not social Dumocrats, these are hard core, godless Communists. This is the most serious threat to our Country since its existence 250 years ago. Isn’t it ironic, we’re celebrating a very important Birthday, and instead of speaking about Christ, Freedom, and Victories of all different kinds, we’re speaking about yet another threat to the Foundations of America. These ruthless Communists will attack all Religions but, in particular, Christianity – They always do. All Communist Countries attack Religions violently. As you know, we recently struck Nigeria, and largely ended the slaughter of their Great Christian population. They know that if they go further, the attack will be far greater and, in that, they don’t want to get involved. I am saving Christians throughout the World, even though we are not in those various Countries, by hitting these Terrorists violently and hard. They will close your Churches, they will kill your people. This is what they’re about. This is the Greatest Threat to our Country since its Founding 250 years ago! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Analysis and Commentary

There are political attacks, and then there is this.

The disturbing thing is not merely that Trump is calling democratic socialists “communists.” That is old, lazy, red-baiting politics. Republicans have been doing versions of that for generations. The word gets dragged out whenever a Democrat proposes rent control, universal health care, stronger labor protections, student debt relief, or pretty much anything that threatens wealthy donors or corporate power.

But this is not just “socialism bad.”

This is a sitting president describing domestic political opponents as “godless Communists,” “animals,” “ruthless,” a “plague,” and “the most serious threat to our Country since its existence 250 years ago.” He says they will close churches. He says they will kill Christians. He says assassination is “a very important element of their ideology.”

That is not normal campaign rhetoric.

It is not even normal demagoguery.

It is the language of permission.

When a president tells his supporters that his political opponents are not merely wrong, not merely misguided, not merely too far left, but animals, assassins, religious persecutors, and the greatest threat in American history, he is not arguing with them. He is dehumanizing them.

And dehumanization is not incidental here. It is the mechanism.

You do not have to like DSA politics. You do not have to support democratic socialism. You can think these candidates are too far left, too impractical, too ideological, too hostile to Israel, too soft on policing, too aggressive on housing policy, or wrong about any number of things.

That is politics.

But that is not what Trump is doing.

He is not saying: these candidates have bad housing policy.

He is not saying: these candidates’ economic ideas would fail.

He is not saying: Democrats should reject the left wing of their party.

He is saying: these people are godless communists who will kill you.

And he is saying it to the Faith and Freedom Coalition, in explicitly religious terms, telling conservative Christians that they are under existential attack and that he alone is saving Christians around the world by “hitting these Terrorists violently and hard.”

This is how Trump welds together the pieces of his political project: grievance, fear, religion, violence, and personal salvation.

The democratic socialist candidates he is talking about are running in Democratic primaries. They are trying to win elections. They are organizing voters. They are putting forward platforms. They are participating in the democratic process.

Trump’s response is to say they represent the greatest threat to America since the founding.

That should stop us cold.

Because the danger in this post is not that Trump misunderstands democratic socialism. He understands enough. He understands that if he calls them progressives, or leftists, or social democrats, the attack has limits. But if he calls them communists, godless, violent, and anti-Christian, he moves them out of the category of ordinary political opposition and into the category of enemies.

That is the move.

That is always the move.

First, you rename your opponents.

Then you strip away their legitimacy.

Then you tell your followers they are coming for your homes, your churches, your food, your children, your country.

Then you present yourself as the only person strong enough to stop them.

The irony, of course, is that Trump is accusing others of threatening democracy while using the vocabulary of authoritarian politics himself. He is warning about “communists” while speaking in the register of a man who believes political opponents are not citizens to be defeated at the ballot box, but enemies to be crushed.

This is also why the religious framing matters so much.

Trump is not simply saying these candidates have bad ideas. He is telling Christians that their faith is under threat. He is turning ordinary electoral politics into a holy war narrative. He is saying: they will close your churches; they will kill your people; I am saving Christians.

That is profoundly dangerous language from any politician.

From a president, it is worse.

And it is especially dangerous in a country already saturated with political violence, threats, conspiracy theories, and assassination fantasies. When Trump says assassination is an important element of “their” ideology, he is not just making a false claim. He is projecting violence onto his opponents and then inviting his audience to see themselves as the potential victims of that violence.

That is how fear gets weaponized.

That is how people are made to believe that anything done in response is defensive.

We should be very clear about the facts. These candidates are not communists. They are not running on religious persecution. They are not calling for assassinations. They are not the greatest threat to America since 1776.

They are candidates Trump does not like.

That is all.

And if the president of the United States cannot distinguish between losing a few Democratic primaries and the collapse of the republic, the problem is not with the candidates.

The problem is with the president.

This post is deranged. But it is not random.

It is strategic derangement. It is the old Trump formula, sharpened for the 250th anniversary moment: take a normal political development, inflate it into a civilizational emergency, assign it to an internal enemy, wrap it in religion, and place himself at the center as the indispensable savior.

This is why we have to pay attention to these posts.

Not because every Trump social media outburst deserves oxygen.

But because sometimes the outburst tells us exactly where the campaign is going.

And this one tells us something very plainly.

The midterm message is going to be fear. It is going to be communists. It is going to be Christians under attack. It is going to be “they will kill your people.” It is going to be “I alone am saving you.”

We have seen enough now to know what that means.

And we should say so clearly, before the language becomes normal.

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Here is the original Truth Social post as a screenshot.