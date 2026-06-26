DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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J. Allen Kaiser's avatar
J. Allen Kaiser
6hEdited

“Trump is not simply saying these candidates have bad ideas. He is telling Christians that their faith is under threat. He is turning ordinary electoral politics into a holy war narrative. He is saying: they will close your churches; they will kill your people” — this is not new. And it is highly dangerous *precisely because it is not new.* The fundamentalist evangelical base of the Republican party has been primed by exactly this rhetoric since the 1980s-1990s… and stoked by the “Christian Coalition” strategy of the libertarian right (taking up the “satanic communists” playbook of the John Birch Society) from the 1st wave Satanic Panic through the [often deadly] anti-abortion rhetoric that followed, right through to the Q-anon conspiracy (and the related marriage of church/state law enforcement + fundamentalist christian ideology via local sheriffs’ departments nationwide — now in implementation by MAGA policies of people like Michael Flynn) in the present day.

What IS new is the NSPM-7 turning this rhetoric into actual, actionable, institutionalized National Security policy; aimed at anyone who isn’t hardline libertarian / unfettered capitalist conservative Christian— and denoting them as domestic terrorists— coupled with the pardoning of those who have already committed political violence on Trump’s behalf.

(If you haven’t seen More Perfect Union’s piece on this, I highly recommend it) — https://youtu.be/RafuYcUolY4?is=9_DebfcqI-mKVn5Q

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Urban Hermit's avatar
Urban Hermit
6h

I recommend everyone Google and read NSPM-7. It's a short easy read. It will give you an idea where this is headed. Anyone who criticizes or opposes Trump or his government faces potential arrest and prosecution. Even if the case is eventually thrown out of court, the financial burden and emotional stress will break you and discourage others.

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