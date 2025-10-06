In the video interview below, Trump gives his assessment of the judge who issued the TRO, then claims that “Portland is burning to the ground.”

Full text:

I wasn’t served well by the people that pick judges. I can tell you, things like that are …it’s just too bad. I appointed the judge, and he goes like that, so — I wasn’t served well. Obviously, I don’t know the judge, but if he made that kind of a decision….Portland is burning to the ground. You have agitators, insurrectionists, all you have to do is look at the telelevion, turn on your television, read your newspapers. It’s burning to the ground. The governor, trhe mayrs, the politicians are petrified for their lives. And you have a judge like that…that judge, ought to be ashamed.

MS Comment: The degree to which this is detached from objectively verifiable reality is extreme. Portland is obviously not burning to the ground and the governor and mayor are not “petrified” of antifa. It’s embarrassing to even have to say that — but this is where we are.

Update as of Noon ET Monday

Portland: Meanwhile, as of noon ET Monday, neither Trump nor his administration have responded officially to the second TRO, issues late Sunday night by Judge Karin Immergut, blocking the deployment of any National Guard from any state for two weeks while arguments are heard. Trum already has California guard on the ground in Portland — it remains to be seen what happens with them now that the second TRO is in place.



Chicago: In Chaicago, with Texas national guard en route at Trump’s request and with the support of Texas governor Abbot, Illinois governor James Pritzker and Chicago’s mayor have filed suit againt the administration to block the deployment.

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