DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Libby AG's avatar
Libby AG
Oct 6, 2025Edited

Portland is not burning to the ground but a judge in South Carolina who ruled against Trump had her house burned down. There’s that. I hope it wasn’t arson.

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Graham Vincent's avatar
Graham Vincent
Oct 6, 2025Edited

I have followed your blog since the breakdown in politics in your country in January. I like it very much. I like the title: taking a "deeper look" at things that might otherwise pass without notice. But you have been sideswiped by Mr Trump: there is nothing that he says and does that is worthy of a deeper look in terms of trying to discern the hidden meaning or significance of his actings, for he is leading you and the rest of America a merry dance.

He blurts out patent vitriol disguised as policy, nonsensical statements that are not worthy of a sidelong glance, let alone a deeper look, policy moves that get reversed and re-reversed and changed and rescinded and re-imposed until a deeper look becomes the study of a kaleidoscope.

I'm mildly curious as to whether he had some deeper relationship to the Soviet Union, and whether the Tripp computer hardware company contributed to a falsification of the election results but I think we're now at the stage that, even if it were proved that not one single person voted for him in the election - just supposing, there'd be not a single thing you could do about it.

You'd have SCOTUS dream up some dictum that, if the de facto president deems he was lawfully elected, that is his prerogative, and the Court has nothing to say on the matter. That's how bad it is. Mr Trump could simply read out the novels of Harry Potter or the New York telephone directory for all it would change anything.

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