Trump: "Portland is burning to the ground...governor, mayor...petrified for their lives."
In the video interview below, Trump gives his assessment of the judge who issued the TRO, then claims that “Portland is burning to the ground.”
Full text:
I wasn’t served well by the people that pick judges. I can tell you, things like that are …it’s just too bad. I appointed the judge, and he goes like that, so — I wasn’t served well. Obviously, I don’t know the judge, but if he made that kind of a decision….Portland is burning to the ground. You have agitators, insurrectionists, all you have to do is look at the telelevion, turn on your television, read your newspapers. It’s burning to the ground. The governor, trhe mayrs, the politicians are petrified for their lives. And you have a judge like that…that judge, ought to be ashamed.
MS Comment: The degree to which this is detached from objectively verifiable reality is extreme. Portland is obviously not burning to the ground and the governor and mayor are not “petrified” of antifa. It’s embarrassing to even have to say that — but this is where we are.
Update as of Noon ET Monday
Portland: Meanwhile, as of noon ET Monday, neither Trump nor his administration have responded officially to the second TRO, issues late Sunday night by Judge Karin Immergut, blocking the deployment of any National Guard from any state for two weeks while arguments are heard. Trum already has California guard on the ground in Portland — it remains to be seen what happens with them now that the second TRO is in place.
Chicago: In Chaicago, with Texas national guard en route at Trump’s request and with the support of Texas governor Abbot, Illinois governor James Pritzker and Chicago’s mayor have filed suit againt the administration to block the deployment.
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I will continue tracking this closely. Thank you for your support. If you can manage a paid subsription, it helps me allocate the time to do this work thoroughly and carefully. It’s a difficult moment and one that needs to be watched closely.
Portland is not burning to the ground but a judge in South Carolina who ruled against Trump had her house burned down. There’s that. I hope it wasn’t arson.
I have followed your blog since the breakdown in politics in your country in January. I like it very much. I like the title: taking a "deeper look" at things that might otherwise pass without notice. But you have been sideswiped by Mr Trump: there is nothing that he says and does that is worthy of a deeper look in terms of trying to discern the hidden meaning or significance of his actings, for he is leading you and the rest of America a merry dance.
He blurts out patent vitriol disguised as policy, nonsensical statements that are not worthy of a sidelong glance, let alone a deeper look, policy moves that get reversed and re-reversed and changed and rescinded and re-imposed until a deeper look becomes the study of a kaleidoscope.
I'm mildly curious as to whether he had some deeper relationship to the Soviet Union, and whether the Tripp computer hardware company contributed to a falsification of the election results but I think we're now at the stage that, even if it were proved that not one single person voted for him in the election - just supposing, there'd be not a single thing you could do about it.
You'd have SCOTUS dream up some dictum that, if the de facto president deems he was lawfully elected, that is his prerogative, and the Court has nothing to say on the matter. That's how bad it is. Mr Trump could simply read out the novels of Harry Potter or the New York telephone directory for all it would change anything.