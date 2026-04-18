DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Terre Spencer's avatar
Terre Spencer
3h

They really can't get him all jacked up with Adderall or whatever they use to get him going any more, can they?

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2 replies
Keith's avatar
Keith
3h

The movement was phony to begin, and phony movements have a foreseeable life expectancy.

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