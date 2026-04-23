One of two collage images circulating online. Yes, I know, looks a little ….well, read the story.

Every now and then Donald Trump posts something that presents a little test of character for those of us who cover him. The test is not whether he posted something that triggers outrage in normal people. That happens. It’s a given. The test is whether one is capable of setting disdain for Trump aside, at least briefly, long enough to ask a more inconvenient question: what if, this time, he actually did something good? That happened to me today when I saw this.

My reaction: Okay, if true, this deserves acknowledgment. If true, he has earned, however briefly, that rarest of commodities in the Trump era: deserved praise. And so the exercise began. A little restraint. A little civic virtue. A little willingness to believe, against accumulated experience, that perhaps the man had stumbled into decency.

The Shape of a Beautiful Story

The story had everything it needed. There were doomed women, a looming deadline, a presidential plea, and then the sudden reversal: no executions tonight. Four freed immediately. Four reduced to one month in prison. The whole thing arrived pre-packaged as moral theater, with Trump cast in his favorite role — not merely participant, not merely witness, but indispensable protagonist.

One can see the appeal. Even people exhausted by him are susceptible to the structure of such a tale. The wicked state relents. The strong man makes a call. Lives are saved. Curtain.

And to be fair, there was enough reality under the hood to make a serious person pause before dismissing it. My initial research showed that Amnesty International has reported that Iranian authorities have pursued death sentences connected to the January 2026 protests and that at least eight people were sentenced to death in those cases, with many more at risk after what it described as accelerated and grossly unfair proceedings. So Iran pushing for executions without due process is a “thing.” That much is real.

So no, this was not pure invention ex nihilo. There was a real machine of repression in motion. There were real prisoners. There was real peril.

Which is what made the next part so familiar.

The Onion Begins to Smell Funny

The trouble with Trump’s account is not that it was vague. The trouble is that it was exquisitely specific. Eight women. That night. Four released. Four given one month. Iran, having received his request, supposedly complied.

That is not atmosphere. That is not approximation. That is a claim. And claims, unlike moods, are meant to survive contact with evidence.

This one did not fare especially well. Turns out, Iran’s judiciary denied the women were ever scheduled for execution and said Trump had once again been misled by false reporting. The New York Post article that Trump so proudly linked to, while plainly sympathetic to the drama of the story, concedes that denial as well.

That does not automatically mean Tehran is telling the truth, of course. They lie, too. The Islamic Republic is not exactly a model witness. But once the claim is denied, the burden shifts back where it belongs: onto the people making the triumphant rescue narrative. And there, things begin to wobble.

Real Women, Unreal Packaging

The deeper one looks, the less this resembles eight women standing in a neat row on the brink of execution, waiting for Donald Trump to descend from the heavens.

The NY Post article notes that one woman, Bita Hemmati, was reported by rights groups to have been sentenced to death. It also notes that two others in the circulating list — Golnaz Naraghi and Venus Hosseininejad — had reportedly already been out on bail since late March. That is not a small discrepancy. It is the sort of discrepancy that changes the nature of the whole tale. Out on bail and sentenced to die? What’s wrong with this picture?

I kept digging but with a growing, familiar sense of — this is mostly bullshit. But other rights groups identified at least one real woman in grave legal danger, so there was at leat that. Meanwhile Iran denied the broader execution narrative.

Then came the truly modern detail, because every degrading public lie now arrives wearing some cheap digital makeup. Let’s take another look at that picture. Actually there were two pictures circulating.

My AI detector had been blinking yellow since I first saw them but this was balanced by my “benefit of the doubt” counter-detector so I had suspended that particular critique. But then I saw that The Verge reported that the viral collage of the eight women appeared to have been manipulated with AI, and that while several of the women appear to correspond to real detainees, the set as circulated online was unreliable as a clean evidentiary object. A real atrocity had been wrapped in synthetic packaging, then passed around until the wrapping became the story.

And there it was: the familiar alchemy of the age. Human suffering below. Viral image sludge above. Trump in the middle, helping himself to the spotlight.

The Good Deed That Wasn’t

What remains after the peeling is not nothing. It is worse than nothing, in a way, because it contains just enough truth to be morally parasitic.

Iran’s repression is real. The use of death sentences against protesters is real. Bita Hemmati’s case appears to be real. Amnesty’s broader warning about death-penalty cases arising from the January protests is real.

What does not appear to be independently established is Trump’s shining little tableau of personal intervention: eight women set to die that night, then spared because he asked. That is the piece that dissolves on inspection. The underlying abuse stands. The self-congratulatory miracle attached to it does not.

It is almost impressive, in its way. Faced with a genuine human-rights horror, Trump seems not to have fabricated the horror itself. He simply climbed on top of it and declared ownership.

A Brief Meditation on Fairness

There is a particular embarrassment in allowing oneself, for even a moment, to think: perhaps this time.

Perhaps this time he did the right thing.

Perhaps this time the story is as straightforward as the post.

But facts matter precisely because disgust is not enough. One does not get to skip the work simply because one has, over time, acquired a well-earned contempt for the source. The obligation remains the same: look, check, compare, strip away adornment, and see what is left.

What is left here is not a story about Trump saving eight Iranian women hours before execution. It is a story about how a real injustice can be turned into a stage prop. It is a story about how even obvious nonsense often borrows authority from real suffering. It is a story about how one can begin in fairness and end, once again, in the old familiar country of fraud.

And so the search continues. Somewhere out there, perhaps, is the genuinely admirable Trump act one is duty-bound to acknowledge when it appears. But this was not it. This was only another onion, and the more one peeled, the more it stung.

SOURCES

https://nypost.com/2026/04/22/us-news/trump-says-iran-wont-execute-8-women-after-he-pleaded-for-their-release/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/trump-says-eight-iranian-women-wont-be-executed-iran-disputes-entire-account-2026-04-22/

https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2026/02/iran-children-among-30-people-at-risk-of-the-death-penalty-amid-expedited-grossly-unfair-trials-connected-to-uprising/

https://www.theverge.com/policy/917180/trump-iran-ai-women-bita-hemmati