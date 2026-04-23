DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Agent of Chaotic Respite's avatar
Agent of Chaotic Respite
2h

LOL at myself - I saw "the Onion" and assumed you meant, ya know, "The Onion". Close enough, as it turns out. 😎✌️

Reply
Share
2 replies
Connie's avatar
Connie
1h

These woman all look AI

Generated and not Iranian. I would not believe a word of this. We all know Trump lies.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture