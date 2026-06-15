DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PhilsThom's avatar
PhilsThom
2h

But if Trump had not torn up the previous agreement with Iran none of this would have happened and the world would have been substantially better off.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Robert Gillette's avatar
Robert Gillette
1h

Very helpful, appropriately cautious assessment of an agreement not yet made public. Most likely reason it's not public is that it's full of holes and US concessions. Stand by for a global chorus of forehead slapping.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture