President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced today that the United States and Iran have reached a peace agreement intended to end the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and remove the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Trump, posting on Truth Social, declared that “the Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete.” He said he was authorizing the “toll free opening” of the Strait of Hormuz and the “immediate removal” of the U.S. naval blockade. He then told the ships of the world to “start your engines” and added: “Let the oil flow!”

In a follow-up post, Trump said the Strait would open upon signing of the deal on Friday, initially for the purpose of mine removal, after which oil would flow again.

Here are the two posts. The followup seems to be an attempt to clean up some inaccuracies in the first — i.e. June 19 for implementation and the Strait open first for mine clearing. (Note: These are in “feed” order so the more recent one is first.)

Pakistan also confirmed the agreement. Sharif said the United States and Iran had reached a peace deal after talks, with a formal signing expected Friday in Switzerland. Pakistan has been one of the central mediators in the talks, alongside Qatar.

The immediate question is: what about Iran?

Iran has not framed the agreement in Trump’s terms. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Iran and the United States were working toward an initial agreement declaring an end to the war “on all fronts, including Lebanon.” He has also made clear that the nuclear details would be negotiated after the initial agreement is signed. In comments on Iranian state television, Araghchi presented Iran as the winner of the conflict, saying Iran had prevailed in the war with the United States.

That is not insignficant.

Trump is selling the agreement as a sweeping American victory. Iran is selling it as proof that it survived the war, preserved its leverage, and forced the United States into an agreement. Pakistan is presenting itself as the mediator that helped deliver peace. Israel, meanwhile, has already complicated the picture with its strike in Beirut, which Trump publicly criticized.

So the first obligation is simple: don’t confuse an announcement with an accomplished result.

COMMENT: One interesting reaction that has already come in is from Senator Lindsey Graham, usually a Trump ally, whose reaction is quite carefully framed:



Note that he doesn’t refer to it as a “Peace Deal” or anything of that nature; rather he carefully refers to it as the “memorandum of understanding with Iran to allow the Strait of Hormuz to open.”

Very interesting, that.



What We Know About What’s In the Deal

The most important thing to understand is that this is not being described the same way by all sides.

The U.S. and Western account emphasizes an interim agreement to stop the war, reopen Hormuz, remove the U.S. blockade, and begin nuclear negotiations. Iranian-side reporting overlaps with that, but adds sanctions relief, oil revenue, access to frozen assets, and preservation of Iran’s nuclear position pending final talks.

That difference is the story.

Here’s what appears to be in the agreement:

War and ceasefire

The U.S./Western account says the agreement halts military operations, including the Lebanon front. Iranian officials also describe an end to the war “on all fronts,” but frame it as the result of Iran’s endurance and leverage.

The practical test: does the fighting actually stop, including in Lebanon, and does Israel treat the agreement as binding in practice?

Hormuz

The U.S./Western account says the Strait of Hormuz will reopen, reportedly toll-free. Iranian-side accounts also say the Strait will reopen, but emphasize Iran’s continuing role and sovereignty.

The practical test: does Hormuz return to normal freedom of navigation, or does Iran emerge with a new coercive role over passage?

The U.S. blockade

The U.S./Western account says the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports will be lifted or removed. Iranian accounts treat this as a major Iranian gain.

The practical test: does the blockade end in exchange for a durable reopening of Hormuz, or does the United States give up leverage before the larger issues are resolved?

Money and sanctions

The U.S. side says any economic relief is conditional on Iranian performance. Iranian-side reporting says the draft includes release of roughly $25 billion in frozen Iranian assets, temporary oil-sanctions relief, no new sanctions during the interim period, and mechanisms allowing Iran to regain access to oil revenue.

The practical test: is the relief conditional, phased, and reversible — or does Iran receive major economic benefits before the nuclear issue is settled?

The nuclear issue

Trump says Iran “no longer” wants a nuclear weapon and describes the agreement as “A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON.” But Iran has long publicly said it does not seek nuclear weapons. Repeating that position, or agreeing not to produce or acquire a weapon, is not the same as dismantling a nuclear program.

The reported nuclear term appears more modest: Iran would not produce or acquire nuclear weapons, would maintain its current nuclear status during the interim period, and would negotiate the future of enrichment, inspections, and highly enriched uranium over the next 60 days.

The practical test: does Iran’s nuclear program become actually constrained, verified, and rolled back — or merely frozen while sanctions relief begins?

The timeline

The U.S./Western account points to a 60-day period for follow-on nuclear talks. Iranian-side accounts also point to a follow-on process, but with the hard nuclear issues left for negotiation.

The practical test: does the 60-day clock produce a real agreement, or does it become another holding pattern?

This is why Senator Lindsey Graham’s wording is so useful. Graham, a close Trump ally and Iran hawk, did not describe this as a completed nuclear deal. He called it a “memorandum of understanding with Iran to allow the Strait of Hormuz to open,” said he would be watching the “ensuing negotiations” on Iran’s nuclear program, and added that he is “somewhat concerned” Iran’s view of the agreement differs from what the American negotiating team is claiming.

This appears to be an MOU to stop the war and open Hormuz, with nuclear negotiations to follow.

That is a meaningful development.

It is not yet a completed nuclear settlement.

What Has the U.S. Gained From the War?

This is the central question.

Not whether ending the war is good. Ending the war is good. Reopening Hormuz is good. Reducing the risk of wider escalation is good.

But those are not, by themselves, strategic gains from the war. They are recoveries from the crisis the war created.

The right comparison is not between today and yesterday’s worst-case scenario. The right comparison is between today and the day before the war began.

Before the war, the United States was not in an active military conflict with Iran. The Strait of Hormuz was open. Commercial traffic moved through the Strait without U.S.-Iran war conditions, mine-removal operations, or a negotiated framework involving Iranian and Omani management. Iran was under sanctions. Its frozen assets were restricted. Its nuclear program was dangerous and advancing, but the United States had not yet traded sanctions relief, oil waivers, or asset access for a ceasefire and a promise of future talks.

So what has changed in America’s favor?

On the public record, the answer is not yet clear.

The first claimed gain is the end of the war. But if the United States initiated or escalated the war, then ending it cannot be counted as a net gain unless the settlement produces something the United States did not have before. A president does not get full credit for extinguishing a fire unless the fire produced some durable strategic improvement.

The second claimed gain is the reopening of Hormuz. But before the war, Hormuz was already open. Ships did not need a peace agreement to transit the Strait. They did not need mine removal as part of a ceasefire framework. They did not need Iranian permission in the form now being discussed. There were no tolls.

Trump says the Strait will reopen “toll free,” which is important. But Iranian-side accounts have suggested a continuing Iranian/Omani role in managing the Strait, and Iran has previously floated fees or charges for passage-related services. That means the key question is not whether oil eventually flows again. It is whether the pre-war freedom-of-navigation regime is restored.

If Hormuz returns to normal — open, toll-free, commercially usable, and not subject to a new Iranian veto — then the United States can claim it restored a vital waterway after Iran attempted to control it.

But if the practical result is that the Strait reopens only under an arrangement that recognizes or normalizes Iranian control, then the United States has not improved the pre-war position. It has accepted a worse one.

The Institute for the Study of War has warned that Iran’s deeper objective is not merely collecting fees, but securing control or sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, either through formal recognition in an agreement or through de facto coercion against ships that do not obey Iranian demands. That is why “open” is not enough. The question is open under whose rules.

The third claimed gain is the removal of the U.S. blockade. But the blockade was a wartime instrument. Removing it may be necessary to end the conflict, but it is not automatically a strategic gain unless something meaningful is obtained in exchange. If the United States lifts the blockade in return for Hormuz returning to its pre-war status, that is at best restoration. If it lifts the blockade while Iran gains sanctions relief, asset access, and a larger recognized role over Hormuz, then the United States may have paid to get back less than it had before.

The fourth claimed gain is the nuclear track. Here, the burden is highest because preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon was the stated purpose of the war.

Trump says Iran “no longer” wants a nuclear weapon. But Iran has long publicly said it does not seek nuclear weapons. If the new agreement simply repeats that position, or commits Iran not to produce or acquire a weapon while future talks proceed, that is not a nuclear breakthrough.

A breakthrough would be something concrete: verified limits on enrichment, confirmed disposition of highly enriched uranium, intrusive inspections, dismantlement or disabling of key infrastructure, and a mechanism for enforcement if Iran cheats.

So far, the reported deal does not appear to deliver that. It appears to create a 60-day period to negotiate those questions later. That may become important. It may become the start of a serious nuclear settlement. But it is not yet the settlement itself.

The money question cuts in the same direction.

Before the war, Iran’s access to frozen assets and oil revenue was restricted. Now Iranian-side reporting says the draft includes roughly $25 billion in frozen assets, temporary oil-sanctions relief, no new sanctions during the interim period, and mechanisms for renewed oil revenue. U.S. officials say any relief is conditional on Iranian performance.

If that relief is phased, reversible, and tied to real nuclear concessions, the administration can defend it as leverage. But if the relief begins in exchange for reopening a Strait that was open before the war and entering talks on nuclear issues still unresolved, then the United States will have given Iran economic benefits without yet solving the core problem.

That is the standard.

Not whether peace is preferable to war.

It is.

The question is whether the war produced a better strategic position than existed before the war.

Did the United States get a stronger nuclear constraint than it had before?

Did Hormuz return to normal freedom of navigation, or did Iran gain a new role over the waterway?

Did Iran give up leverage, or gain sanctions relief and asset access while preserving its nuclear position?

Did the war produce a durable settlement, or simply create a crisis that now has to be unwound through concessions?

Those are the questions Trump’s victory lap is trying to outrun.

Bottom Line

So far, the evidence points to an interim peace framework: ceasefire, Hormuz, blockade removal, economic relief, and a 60-day nuclear negotiation. That is important. It is not yet a completed nuclear deal.

Trump says Iran no longer wants a nuclear weapon. Iran says it won the war. Pakistan says a peace agreement has been reached. Israel is testing the Lebanon piece before the ink is dry. The rest of us should wait for the text.

The right response is not cynicism and not applause.

It is scrutiny.

Three tests will matter most.

Does Hormuz reopen under the prior freedom-of-navigation regime, or does Iran gain a new coercive role over the Strait?

Does Iran’s nuclear program become actually constrained, verified, and rolled back, or merely frozen while sanctions relief begins?

And is the reported economic relief conditional and reversible, or is Trump simply rebranding access to Iranian money as “no money will exchange hands”?

If Trump has secured a durable end to the war and a real path to a verifiable nuclear settlement, he will deserve credit.

But the deal is not proven by announcement.

It is proven by text, verification, and performance.