Yesterday, a trio of senior Trump administration officials—CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI Director Kash Patel—declassified a previously classified appendix to Special Counsel John Durham’s 2023 report on the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The document, known as the “Durham Annex,” was immediately promoted by administration allies as definitive proof that the Obama White House and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign had conspired to fabricate the Trump–Russia scandal. FBI Director Patel called it “smoking-gun evidence” of a frame job. CIA Director Ratcliffe claimed it exposed a coordinated effort to “destroy Donald Trump’s presidency.”

But there is a profound—and profoundly revealing—problem at the heart of this narrative.

At the center of the Durham Annex are the so-called “Clinton Plan” emails. These are now being presented as incriminating evidence against Clinton and Obama—even though John Durham himself concluded they were fake. His investigation found that the emails—purporting to show that Clinton approved a plan to link Trump to Russia—were forged by Russian intelligence using fragments of real messages hacked from U.S. think tanks.

The bottom line: Trump officials just declassified fake Russian emails, discredited by their own special counsel, and used them as if they were real to accuse their political rivals of treason.

A deeper look follows.

I. The So-Called “Clinton Plan” Emails

At the heart of the controversy are two emails that feature prominently in the so-called “Durham Annex” which were allegedly sent by Leonard Benardo, an executive at George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, in late July 2016. These have become known as the “Clinton Plan” emails. The first, dated July 25, claimed that a Clinton campaign adviser named “Julie” was proposing a plan to “demonize Putin and Trump,” with the line: “Later the FBI will put more oil into the fire.” The second, dated July 27, claimed that Hillary Clinton herself had approved the plan to link Trump to Russia as a distraction from the growing scandal over her private email server.

These emails were never found in any American inbox. They originated from from Russian intelligence memos obtained in 2016 by a Dutch spy agency and later handed to the United States. For years, they circulated in the shadows of U.S. intelligence, appearing periodically in conservative arguments about the origins of the Russia investigation.

II. Durham’s Investigation: What He Actually Found

In his investigation, special counsel John Durham attempted to validate the Clinton Plan emails. He interviewed Benardo, who flatly denied ever writing them. He said he had never used the phrasing attributed to him and had no idea who “Julie” or “Julia” referred to. Durham also contacted Julianne Smith—the likely Clinton adviser referenced in the emails—who said she had never proposed such a plan and had no recollection of anything resembling it. Significantly, email server records produced no evidence of such emails having originated with the purported senders.

Durham’s team also subpoenaed internal email systems from several think tanks cited in the Russian intelligence memos which the Dutch Spy agency obtained and shared with the US—Open Society Foundations, Carnegie Endowment, the Center for a New American Security, and others. The result? The Clinton Plan emails didn’t exist — however, within the real emails from the various think tanks, there were snippets ncluding specific phrases and even full sentences—that did appear in the so-called Clinton Plan emails.

The inference to be drawn was clear: Durham concluded that Russian intelligence likely hacked these organizations, then stitched together the fake “Clinton Plan” emaisl using fragments from multiple sources, stitched together in a way that would make the fake “Clinton Plan” emails seem as authentic as possible. His final assessment:

“The July 25 and July 27 emails that purport to be from Benardo were ultimately a composite... obtained through Russian intelligence hacking of U.S.-based think tanks…”

In short: They were fakes. Russian forgeries. Designed to damage Clinton and help Trump. And most significantly — Gabbard, Bondi, Patel, and Chuck Grassley all know this.

III. The July 31, 2025 Declassification

So what happened this week?

Under the banner of “transparency”, Pam Bondi, John Ratcliffe, and Kash Patel declassified the Durham Annex and sent it to Senator Chuck Grassley, who had requested it. But in releasing it, they did not acknowledge Durham’s conclusion that the “Clinton Plan” emails were fakes. Quite the opposite.

Ratcliffe declared the annex proof that a “coordinated plan” existed to destroy Trump. Patel, ignoring Durham’s findings entirely, called it evidence of a Clinton plot to frame Trump. And Gabbard, days earlier, referred similar intelligence to the DOJ, describing it as grounds for prosecuting Obama for treason.

At no point did any of these officials publicly acknowledge that Durham himself rejected the authenticity of the very emails they were citing.

IV. The Narrative Flip: Disinformation as Evidence

This is where the irony becomes astonishing.

The emails at the center of this controversy were not only inauthentic, they were designed to be inauthentic—Russian active measures meant to create confusion, cast doubt, and undermine faith in democratic institutions.

And now, in 2025, those very forgeries are being weaponized by Trump administration officials to accuse American leaders of treason. They are doing this with full knowledge that the emails they are citing as evidence of Obama/Clinton “treason” originated in the Kremlin and are Russian intelligence disinformation, not real emails.

V. Why This Matters

What the Trump administration is doing here is not just deceptive—not just fraudulent. It is structurally corrosive. They are using intelligence documents that were already debunked by their own investigator to fabricate a narrative of treasonous betrayal that never happened. It’s not just that the evidence is false—it’s that the falseness is known, documented, acknowledged, and then deliberately omitted.

It tells us something deeply unsettling about where we are: that even confirmed Russian disinformation—identified as such by official Trump 1 era investigations—can be presented to the American people as truth, so long as it serves the right political end.

VI. Conclusion: When Disinformation Becomes Governance

This isn’t just a story about intelligence or campaign tactics. It’s a story about truth—and the cost of losing it. When U.S. officials knowingly use foreign forgeries to accuse American presidents of treason, we’re not just bending the truth. We’re breaking it. And once broken, truth is hard to put back together.

Post Script from MS:

This is, perhaps, the most profoundly disturbing act of brazen duplicity It is breathtaking in its clear, fraudulent audacity. For those of you who have made it to the end, thank you. I appreciate you taking this journey with me. Your support means everything.

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