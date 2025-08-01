DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Joy Ann Bonham's avatar
Joy Ann Bonham
Aug 1, 2025Edited

Just goes to show … NEVER EVER trust a Republican.

Oh, btw, last time I checked, bearing false witness is still in the Ten Commands. Pammie wears that pretty little cross and lies and lies and lies. It was ok to lie their asses off when they were at Fox News. Everybody knows Fox lies. However, it seems they have taken their bad habit to their next job.

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Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
Aug 2, 2025Edited

“This is, perhaps, the most profoundly disturbing act of brazen duplicity It is breathtaking in its clear, fraudulent audacity. For those of you who have made it to the end, thank you. I appreciate you taking this journey with me. Your support means everything.”

Michael, I couldn’t agree more, although, I wouldn’t call it “brazen duplicity,” this is MAGA as advertised:

For example, tariffs will bring in revenue and reduce costs and countries will pay for it. Immigrants are criminals, rapists and drug dealers. University’s, NIH, CDC are subversive, and must be rid of the woke and all DEI. We want to save the trans kids, while erasing trans kids, women and the LGBTQ community for the history books and all government databases.

That said, these are MAGA’s alternative facts, excuses and their justifications for the theocratic authoritarian takeover currently in motion; by a bunch of religious fascists and the oligarchs who still think these radical zealots can be reined in.

Bottom line: we already surpassing Hungary as the biggest competitive authoritarian regime on the planet. And it only gets worse from here.

FYI: now that he recieved bad news about the unemployment rate and jobs numbers, he lashed out and fired the head of the BLS after a tantrum.

Furthermore, we’re going to seeing even more foreign capital flee since no one can trust the government statistics anymore. As well as seeing increased volatility and uncertainty in our economy.

Moreover, Trump’s getting paranoid, and a paranoid Trump means more destruction and chaos. This to me, should scare the bejesus out of everyone. IMHO.

Have a great weekend all, and be safe.

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