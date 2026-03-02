The most important new signal this morning is not theoretical. It is visual and political. Ali Larijani — the senior regime insider who came into focus yesterday as the likely face of the continuity picture — is now out in public with a defiant message, accusing the United States and Israel of seeking to “plunder and disintegrate” Iran and warning separatists not to exploit the moment. In an interview on Iranian State Television (which, significantly, is still functioning almost normally) he also said that “groups seeking to divide Iran should know that we will not tolerate it,” and that Iranians should unite against “secessionist groups” who will face a harsh response if they try to act in the current moment.

That matters because it is not just another analytical inference about who may be influential behind the curtain. It is an observable sign that the regime still has recognizable voices, surviving authority figures, and enough institutional confidence to project defiance rather than confusion. It does not prove the system is safe. It does strongly suggest the system is still functioning.

Reuters reports that the temporary leadership council remains in place, that Iran’s command structure is still operating, and that U.S. officials themselves are skeptical of near-term regime change, in part because they are not seeing the kind of meaningful Revolutionary Guard defections that would usually signal a real break in regime cohesion. This remains a situation of succession in process, with few signs of imminent collapse of the Iranian regime. This could change; but as of today the signs point to resilience, not paralysis or collapse.

Trump’s Very Trumpian Wiggle

At the same time, this morning’s picture also sharpens something else: Donald Trump is trying very hard to make sure that he owns the spectacular act of decapitating the regime and killing Khameni — but not the political aftermath.

His language has been revealing. Rather than projecting resolute American intention to foster democracy or at least foster a new regime more friendly to the international community — Trump has gone out of his way to make regime change the problem of the Iranian people. In remarks calling on Iranians to rise up, Trump said: “I made a promise to you, and I fulfilled that promise. The rest will be up to you. But we’ll be there to help.” That is not just rally language. It is a line of allocation. He claims credit for removing the obstacle. He assigns responsibility for what happens next to others — the Iranian people, the opposition, history, fate, anybody but himself.

The political logic of this is clear: Trump is trying to leave himself room to claim victory or avoid blame no matter what happens next. If the regime eventually falls, he will say he made it possible. If it does not fall, he can say he delivered on a promise to help oppressed Iranians and the Iranian people failed to seize the opportunity he created. If what follows is not democracy but fragmentation, militia competition, ethnic unrest, or a more brutal security state, he can still argue that he did his part and that history took the rest in an ugly direction.

And yet Trump is also keeping the door open to a larger war. Reuters reports that he has said combat operations will continue until all objectives are achieved, while also telling CNN that “the big wave hasn’t even happened.” So the posture is doubly flexible: he can disclaim responsibility for the political outcome while retaining maximum freedom to escalate militarily. He gets the upside of appearing decisive and the optionality of saying almost any future move was necessary. And almost no matter what happens, he is assured of being able to claim victory.

While all of this is likely to turn out to be politically shrewd. It is not the same thing as a coherent strategy.

The underlying problem remains the same one that was visible from the beginning: air power can shatter, degrade, terrorize, decapitate, and destabilize. It does not, by itself, reliably build a successor order, nor does it reliably oust a stubborn and resilient regime that has rule forcefully since 1979 and enjoys the support of a large component of the population. Multiple reports indicate that U.S. officials outside the White House are skeptical about quick regime change and doubtful that any U.S.-favored opposition figure could smoothly take control if the system did crack. In plain English, Trump is publicly encouraging an outcome for which he and his administration do not appear to have a credible, ready governing alternative.

Watch Trump’s Messaging…

That is why Trump’s messaging matters so much. It is not just style. It is a form of canny political pre-positioning. He appears to be constructing a narrative in which he cannot really lose. If Iran implodes and a new regime emerges, he caused the breakthrough and the glory is his. If Iran survives but suffers, he proved strength. If the result is prolonged regional chaos, he can still say the old regime was the true source of disorder and that history takes time. The one thing he plainly does not want is the old Bush-era model in which the American president is understood to have inherited moral and practical ownership of the wreckage. Trump isn’t buying the famous “Pottery Barn Rule”. — you break it you own it. The Trump rule: “I break it, you clean up the mess.”

Iran is Projecting Steadiness, Resoluteness

Meanwhile, the regime itself is trying to demonstrate the opposite proposition: that it is still there, still speaking, still commanding, still capable of retaliation, and still able to frame events through official channels. Perhaps most importantly, it’s still threatening the population with dire results if they oppose the regime. Larijani’s defiant statement fits squarely inside that effort. It is not just propaganda. It is evidence of political survival behavior. The regime is telling its supporters, rivals, enemies, and fence-sitters that there is still a center of gravity in Tehran. It may turn out to be bluffing. But bluffing is something functioning regimes do. Dead regimes do not issue warnings.

This Morning’s Bottom Line

So the update this morning is not that the big underlying debate has changed. It is that the evidence has moved one click further in the same direction.

Iran’s regime looks battered but intact enough to keep projecting authority. Trump looks determined to claim authorship of the blow while disclaiming authorship of the aftermath. And the space between those two facts is where the danger lies, because it is entirely possible to kill a leader, weaken a regime, inflame a region, and still never answer the most basic question: who, exactly, is supposed to own what comes next?

I wanted to take a moment to appreciate the excellent discussions we’ve been having in the comments the last few days since Trump’s war in Iran began. It is gratifying and inspiring to see the level of thoughtfulness and insight that our community here can produce. I also want to thank those who have joined the “Paid Brigade” — this war has added significantly to the intensity of effort needed to keep up and keep our community informed. There won’t be any paywalls, but there will always be a sincere thank you to those of you who help make the long hours of research, analysis, and writing possible. Thank you.

SOURCES

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/khameneis-absence-pragmatist-larijani-emerges-power-broker-iran-2026-03-01/

https://www.reuters.com/world/israel-us-launched-strikes-iranian-leader-met-with-inner-circle-sources-say-2026-03-01/

https://www.aljazeera.com/amp/news/2026/3/2/irans-larijani-refutes-claims-tehran-pushed-to-resume-us-talks

https://www.marketscreener.com/news/iran-s-top-security-official-larijani-says-u-s-and-israel-seek-to-plunder-and-disintegrate-iran-s-ce7e5cdcd88ef023

https://www.marketscreener.com/news/iran-s-larijani-warns-secessionist-groups-will-face-harsh-response-if-they-attempt-action-state-ce7e5cdcd88ef02d

https://www.nampa.org/text/22872733