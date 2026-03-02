DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
Mar 2

Everything Trump Touches, Dies. Dilbert Dimbulb has never been able to do anything without screwing it up. This is just the beginning of his 7th - or 8th? - bankruptcy, but this one involves us.

We need to keep our eyes on the field of combat he is using Operation Epic Distraction to distract us from: his domestic crack-up. This morning the Federal Courts told him to go fuck himself in his face, the Tariff ruling isn't going to be delayed. He's also gotten smacked around by the courts for his illegal paramilitary, the ICE goons.

We will destroy this worthless piece of shit on the battlefield he most wants to avoid.

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
Mar 2

His actions and his words always seem to suffer in the face of reality. Unfortunately actual people suffer from his ignorance, greed, and easily manipulated ego. There was no need for this. His buddies Vladimir and Xi are responsible for just as much pain and destruction as Khameini. You won't see him attack them. And, according to several reputable news sources, Iran was not close to either a ICBM or a nuclear weapon. But a war may help him fix the midterms. In any case, as people die, we need to be mindful of our leader's comforting words, "That's just the way it is."

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