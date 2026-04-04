DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
2d

Michael: get this information to Representative Jaime Raskin on the Government Oversight Committee. This is a huge scandal, sitting there in plain sight. This is a chance to nail Trump's fat ass to the wall.

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Emma's avatar
Emma
2d

Hell no. Not one dollar more than normal. At this point I don't care if that building sits as it is until 2029. Deal with it later.

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