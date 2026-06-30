On a day of Supreme Court whiplash — with rulings both favorable and unfavorable to Donald Trump — the biggest news by far was a decision that Trump himself immediately recognized as a turning point.

He went to Truth Social to celebrate Trump v. Slaughter, the ruling that dramatically expands presidential power over supposedly independent federal agencies.

“Today’s Historic Slaughter Decision by the Supreme Court is the Greatest Increase in Presidential Power in the last 100 years,” Trump wrote.

In a second post, he was even more explicit: “To show the importance of the Slaughter Case, 90 years of precedent has been COMPLETELY AND UNEQUIVOCALLY OVERRULED, greatly increasing Presidential Power at a time when it is most needed!”

MAGA world understood it the same way. The decision was not received on the right as a technical separation-of-powers ruling about the Federal Trade Commission. It was celebrated as a mighty blow against the “Deep State,” a restoration of presidential control, and an opening for Trump to bring more of the executive branch under his direct command.

That is the central story.

There were other Supreme Court stories yesterday, and several of them were real losses for Trump or his allies. The Republican National Committee lost a significant mail-ballot case. The Court rejected Trump’s attempt to immediately fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. It declined to disturb the $5 million verdict in favor of E. Jean Carroll. And the government lost a major digital-privacy case involving Google location data.

But those were tactical losses. Slaughter was the strategic win.

Why Slaughter Matters

The issue in Trump v. Slaughter was not simply whether Donald Trump likes Rebecca Slaughter, whether the FTC has become too aggressive, or whether one Democratic commissioner should keep her job.

The issue was whether Congress can create agencies that exercise important regulatory power while remaining partially insulated from direct presidential control.

For nearly 90 years, the answer had been yes.

Since Humphrey’s Executor in 1935, the Supreme Court had recognized that certain independent agencies — usually multimember commissions with staggered terms and bipartisan membership requirements — could be protected from at-will removal by the president.

That framework did not make them unaccountable. Congress created the agencies. The Senate confirmed their members. Courts reviewed their actions. Presidents appointed commissioners as vacancies arose. But the design was meant to prevent every regulatory agency from becoming an immediate extension of the president’s political operation.

That is what Slaughter changes.

The Court’s conservative majority held that the FTC’s for-cause removal protection violates the separation of powers. The logic is simple and potentially sweeping: if an official exercises executive power, the president must generally be able to remove that official.

In practical terms, that means the president can now reach much more deeply into agencies that were designed to have some measure of independence. The FTC was the case in front of the Court, but the implications go well beyond the FTC.

The decision could affect agencies that regulate communications, labor relations, elections, consumer safety, financial markets, nuclear safety, and other areas where Congress has often tried to create a buffer between immediate political pressure and expert regulatory judgment.

That buffer just became much thinner.

This is why Trump is celebrating.

For any president, this would be an important institutional victory. For Trump, it is more troubling because of the way he has consistently understood executive power. He has not treated it as a public trust constrained by law, norms, professional obligations, and institutional independence. He has treated it as an instrument of personal and political control.

He wants prosecutors who pursue his enemies; regulators who punish disfavored companies; inspectors general who do not inspect too closely; intelligence agencies that validate his claims; election officials who produce the numbers he wants; and civil servants who understand that loyalty to Trump is expected to outrank loyalty to independent judgment or constitutional duty.

Seen in that context, Slaughter is not an isolated legal doctrine. It is one more element in the construction of a presidency with fewer independent centers of resistance inside the federal government.

The danger is not that every independent agency becomes a dictatorship overnight. The danger is subtler and more corrosive. Agency heads will know that crossing the president may cost them their jobs. Commissioners will understand that “independence” is now conditional. Regulated industries will understand that political loyalty may matter more than law. And future presidents — not only Trump — will inherit a constitutional structure in which more of the machinery of government can be brought under direct presidential command.

That is why Trump’s Truth Social posts matter.

He did not need anyone to explain the ruling to him. He recognized its practical significance immediately.

The Court’s Fed Carveout

There was one important limit.

In a separate case, the Court rejected Trump’s attempt to immediately fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. That ruling matters, but mostly because of what it says about the Fed.

The Court appeared to preserve a special zone of independence around the Federal Reserve, essentially treating the central bank as different from ordinary regulatory agencies. That is a real limit on Trump, but it only applies to the Fed, no other agencies. A president who could directly purge Fed governors because they resisted his interest-rate demands would have enormous power over the economy.

So the Cook ruling is important.

But it should not be mistaken for a broad defense of independent government. The message was not that independent agencies are safe. The message was closer to this: the Fed may be special; the rest of the administrative state is not.

That is a very Roberts Court kind of compromise. It protects the institution whose independence financial markets most visibly require, while continuing to move the constitutional architecture toward a stronger presidency.

Trump lost at the Fed, but he won the larger theory.

The Mail-Ballot Ruling

The second most important ruling of the day may have been the mail-ballot case.

The Court rejected the Republican National Committee’s argument that federal Election Day law forbids states from counting mail ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but received afterward. That is a significant defeat for a theory Trump and his allies have pushed for years: that ballots arriving after Election Day are inherently suspect or unlawful.

The Court did not require states to accept late-arriving ballots. But it did say federal law does not prohibit them from doing so, as long as the ballots were cast on time under state law.

That matters.

It matters because mail ballots have been at the center of Trump’s attack on election legitimacy since 2020. It matters because the Republican legal strategy has increasingly been to shrink the universe of countable ballots wherever possible. And it matters because this ruling preserves laws in states that allow voters — including military voters, overseas voters, elderly voters, rural voters, and voters dependent on the postal system — to have their ballots counted if they complied with the law by Election Day.

This was a real loss for the RNC. It was a real win for voters. And it was a reminder that even this Court is not always willing to ratify the most aggressive Republican election theories.

But again, it was a tactical loss. The strategic win was Slaughter.

Trump’s Other Losses

The Court also declined to take up Trump’s challenge to the $5 million E. Jean Carroll verdict. That leaves the judgment in place. Politically, it is embarrassing. Legally, it matters to Trump personally. But it does not reshape the government.

The Court also handed privacy advocates a major victory in a case involving geofence warrants and Google location data. That ruling limits the ability of law enforcement to use large pools of cellphone-location information to identify suspects. It is an important Fourth Amendment decision, though not primarily a Trump case.

So yes, there were Trump losses yesterday. Real ones.

But the day should not be scored like a box score. The question is not how many cases Trump won or lost. The question is what kind of power the Court left him with.

And on that question, Trump got the prize.

The Court told him no in some places. It told the RNC no on mail ballots. It told law enforcement no on geofence warrants. It told him, at least for now, no on the Federal Reserve.

But in Slaughter, it told him yes on the larger project: bringing more of the federal government under direct presidential control.

That is why Trump celebrated. It is why MAGA celebrated. And it is why the rest of us should take the decision seriously.

MS Note: Well, we’ve arrived at the last day of the month. If you’ve been thinking of upgrading to paid and just haven’t gotten around to it, now would be an EXCELLENT moment to do so. We end the month at 955 paid in our quest to reach 1000; we also end a bit short of the “norm” for new subscribers per month, sigh. At the same time we’ve had our best month ever in terms of views and engagement — likes, comments, etc. So we’re thriving on that level and thank you all for that. Have a great day. July is almost here!

PS Zawadi needs more yogurt!

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Source List

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/25-332_qn12.pdf

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/25a312_5468.pdf

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/24-1260_g3cn.pdf

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/25-112_0am4.pdf

https://www.supremecourt.gov/orders/courtorders/062926zor_1bn2.pdf

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-supreme-court-rejects-trumps-unprecedented-bid-fire-feds-cook-2026-06-29/

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/supreme-court-strengthens-trumps-hold-key-levers-government-power-2026-06-30/

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/supreme-court-trump-ftc-slaughter-humphreys-executor/

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jun/29/supreme-court-trump-lisa-cook-ruling

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jun/29/supreme-court-geofence-warrants-case-decision

https://www.aclu.org/press-releases/supreme-court-protects-mail-voting-and-preserves-states-authority-over-ballot-receipt-rules

https://www.nypost.com/2026/06/29/opinion/supreme-court-allows-trump-to-say-youre-fired-to-meddling-bureaucrats/

https://www.sidley.com/en/insights/newsupdates/2026/06/the-end-of-the-independent-agency-supreme-court-overrules-humphreys-executor

https://www.gibsondunn.com/supreme-court-allows-federal-reserve-governor-to-remain-in-office/

https://www.consumerfinancemonitor.com/2026/06/29/supreme-court-overrules-humphreys-executor-vastly-expands-presidential-removal-authority-but-preserves-federal-reserve-independence/