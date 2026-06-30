DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Dominique B's avatar
Dominique B
5h

I'm not american, I do not claim to understand US politics (hell... who does?). But isn't this going to give the next D president the power to clear all the magots put in place by Trump?

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joAn's avatar
joAn
5h

Clear insight on the strategic win of Monday's Roberts' Court...continuing to allow our Constitution to continue breathing as the straight jacket tightens.

Grateful for this morning's reaffirmation of Birthright Citizenship... good choice by Roberts, otherwise 'the natives would be restless' ... this does placate us for this 4th of July. And, for that, I'm very grateful... and.. this article on the Slaughter decision (how appropos...) is a win for t and project 2025 I'm thankful you're addressing and elevating!

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