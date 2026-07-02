The New York Times has published a very useful and compelling inventory of the many ways Donald Trump and his administration are trying to shape the 2026 midterm elections before a single vote is cast. (Gift link here.)

The Times organizes the effort into six broad categories: nationalizing election administration, tightening voting restrictions, pushing mid-decade redistricting, cutting election security, undermining confidence in past election results, and punishing people who resisted election denialism. That is a good way to catalogue the pieces. But the deeper point is that these are not really separate stories. They are parts of the same project.

Trump is not merely trying to win the midterms. Every president tries to win the midterms. Rather, he is trying to change the terrain on which the midterms are fought, change the institutions that administer them, intimidate the people who run them, weaken the systems that protect them, and preserve a ready-made narrative for rejecting the results if they go against him.

This deserves an urgent deeper look, with a tip of the hat to the Times for providing an organized structure for reviewing and monitoring this.

The shift from campaigning to control

In a normal political system, a president facing a difficult midterm election would campaign. He would raise money, appear with candidates, sharpen his message, and try to persuade voters that his party deserves to remain in power.

Trump is doing all of that. But he is also doing something else.

He is using the machinery of the federal government to pressure states over voter rolls, mail ballots, election procedures, voting equipment, past results, and the conduct of local election officials. The Times reports that the Justice Department has demanded complete state voter files, including sensitive personal identifying information, and sued at least 30 states and territories to force compliance. More than half the states have resisted. At least 16 have provided or indicated they will provide their lists.

That is not ordinary electioneering. That is the federal executive branch trying to insert itself into a domain that the Constitution largely assigns to the states and Congress.

The Times quotes Trump earlier this year saying that he wanted the Republican-led federal government to “nationalize” or “take over” elections, and that “a state is an agent for the federal government in elections.” That is a remarkable statement. It is also the conceptual key to everything that follows.

Trump is not treating states as sovereign election administrators. He is treating them as subordinate units that must conform to his understanding of what an election should look like.

The courts have stopped much of this so far. Judges have blocked major parts of Trump’s election executive orders, including provisions related to proof of citizenship, mail-ballot deadlines, and federal control over voter eligibility lists. A federal judge also blocked the Postal Service’s planned restrictions on mail-in voting, finding that the proposed rules conflicted with a 2021 settlement requiring expedited ballot delivery through 2028.

But “blocked by courts” is not the same thing as “harmless.”

That is one of the most important points in the Times piece. Many of these efforts may fail as law, but still succeed as politics. They create confusion. They create fear among local officials. They generate raw material for lawsuits. They build a public narrative that the system is corrupt before the election even happens.

And if the result is close, that narrative will be waiting.

The voter-roll campaign is about more than voter rolls

The administration’s demand for state voter rolls is presented as an election-integrity measure. The argument is familiar: voter rolls must be accurate; noncitizens must not vote; fraud must be prosecuted.

Those principles, stated abstractly, are not controversial. Noncitizen voting is illegal. Voter rolls should be maintained. Election crimes should be investigated when there is evidence of actual crimes.

The issue is not whether those are legitimate goals. The issue is whether they are being used as pretexts for a much broader federal intervention into election administration.

The Times reports that the Justice Department has not yet won a single lawsuit seeking to compel states to turn over unredacted voter rolls, and has lost at least 10 cases and one federal appeal. Yet the campaign continues.

That tells us something. If the point were simply to create a legally durable system for cleaning voter rolls, the administration would be adjusting its legal strategy after repeated defeats. Instead, it appears to be pressing ahead because the litigation itself has value.

It lets Trump say states are hiding something. It lets him say Democrats are protecting illegal voters. It lets him say local officials cannot be trusted. It creates the predicate for contesting results in states or counties that do not cooperate.

This is why the fight over voter rolls cannot be separated from the fight over mail ballots. The Postal Service proposal — now blocked — would have allowed USPS to refuse to deliver mail ballots in states that did not provide voter lists and adopt certain procedures.

Think about that for a moment.

The delivery of ballots would have been conditioned on state compliance with a federal demand. That is not a neutral administrative reform. That is coercion aimed at the mechanism of voting itself.

The redistricting war is the most openly partisan piece

Some of the administration’s moves are dressed up in the language of election integrity. The mid-decade redistricting push is more naked.

According to the Times, Trump and his allies encouraged Republican-led states to redraw congressional maps outside the normal post-census cycle in order to protect the GOP’s House majority. Texas, North Carolina and Missouri redrew their maps, producing seven new Republican-leaning districts. Ohio’s required redraw added as many as two more Republican-leaning districts.

Democrats responded with aggressive gerrymanders of their own in California and Virginia, which for a time appeared to bring the map war closer to a draw. But the Times reports that subsequent developments — including a Supreme Court ruling weakening a key component of the Voting Rights Act, new maps in Tennessee, Louisiana and Alabama, and a Virginia Supreme Court decision striking down the Democratic gerrymander there — left Republicans with a structural advantage heading into the midterms.

This is the part of the story that may be easiest to understand because nobody has to pretend very hard. Redistricting is about power. Both parties have used gerrymandering. But what Trump pushed was not merely partisan mapmaking after a census. It was an emergency remapping campaign launched in the middle of a decade for the express purpose of saving a congressional majority.

That distinction matters.

A party that wins more seats than its vote share would naturally produce is already enjoying a structural advantage. A party that then redraws the maps midstream because it fears losing power is doing something more aggressive. It is trying to reduce the number of seats genuinely available to voters before voters get their say.

The election-security cuts are not a side issue

One of the most dangerous parts of the Times inventory is easy to overlook: the weakening of election-security infrastructure.

The administration has weakened the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, ended or curtailed threat-sharing programs, and terminated an FBI task force aimed at foreign influence operations, according to the Times.

Trump’s defenders would argue that this is about free speech — that the government should not police misinformation or pressure social-media companies. There are legitimate civil-liberties questions in that area. Government efforts to address disinformation must be carefully limited and transparent.

But that is not the same as dismantling the government’s ability to help state and local election officials defend against cyberattacks and foreign influence operations.

Election security is not a partisan luxury. It is the basic infrastructure of democratic sovereignty. If voting systems are targeted by hostile foreign actors, if state officials cannot receive timely threat intelligence, if local election offices are left on their own, the result is not more freedom. It is more vulnerability.

And again, the political effect is not limited to whether an attack actually succeeds. A weakened security system creates more uncertainty. More rumors. More room for claims that something happened, that something was hidden, that someone manipulated the vote.

That is the recurring pattern. The system is weakened; doubt is amplified; doubt becomes usable.

The past is being kept alive for a reason

Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 election result has never been only about 2020.

It is the foundation for a political identity, a governing style, and now an election strategy.

The Times notes that Trump began his second term by granting clemency to nearly 1,600 people charged in connection with January 6. It also reports that his administration has used federal power to revisit old election claims, seek records, inspect equipment, and pursue theories that have already been debunked.

This is not nostalgia. It is preparation.

By keeping 2020 alive, Trump preserves the idea that any election he loses is presumptively suspect. By installing election deniers and loyalists into government positions, he creates official channels through which those suspicions can be laundered into investigations, subpoenas, reports, and prosecutions. By punishing people who resisted the lie last time, he sends a message to the people who may have to resist it next time.

That last piece is essential.

The Times reports that the administration has fired prosecutors connected to January 6 investigations, revoked security clearances from current and former national-security officials, opened investigations into perceived enemies, and even sought the identities of people who worked on the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia.

This is how intimidation works in a modern bureaucracy. It does not always require dramatic arrests. Sometimes it only requires making public service feel dangerous, making lawful resistance feel personally costly, and making ordinary election workers wonder whether they could become targets if they do their jobs in a way Trump dislikes.

The courts are a firewall, but not a complete one

It is tempting to read the list of blocked executive orders and failed lawsuits and conclude that the system is holding.

In one sense, it is. Courts have rejected major parts of the effort. Congress has not passed the SAVE America Act. States have resisted federal demands. Election officials have fought back.

But this is not a normal legal dispute where the only question is whether the government wins or loses in court.

The strategy can fail legally and still do damage politically.

It can force states to spend time and money defending their systems. It can create uncertainty about the rules. It can frighten voters who rely on mail ballots. It can pressure local officials to overcomply. It can generate allegations that will later be used to challenge results. It can convince Trump’s supporters that defeat is possible only through fraud.

The Times quotes Sean Morales-Doyle of the Brennan Center making exactly this point: that much of the campaign is not necessarily designed to change policy directly, but to “inject distrust and confusion” into elections and lay the groundwork for contesting them afterward.

That may be the most important sentence in the whole piece.

Because the real danger is not just that Trump will manage to change some rules before November. The real danger is that he is creating a pretext structure for November and after.

The bottom line…

The midterms are often described as a referendum on a president. That is still true. Voters will judge Trump’s performance, the economy, immigration, foreign policy, corruption, and the conduct of his administration.

But this midterm is also becoming a referendum on whether the machinery of American elections can withstand direct pressure from the White House.

That is the piece of the story we need to keep in focus.

This is not one lawsuit. It is not one executive order. It is not one fight over mail ballots. It is not one redistricting map. It is not one attack on one county election office.

It is a system-wide pressure campaign.

The federal government demands voter rolls. The Postal Service threatens mail-ballot delivery. The Justice Department shifts from protecting voting rights to pursuing Trump’s preferred theories. Election-security agencies are weakened. Red states redraw maps. Election deniers are placed in government. People who resisted the 2020 lie are punished. Trump continues to insist that fraud is everywhere, mail ballots are corrupt, voting machines cannot be trusted, and “deep state” actors must be rooted out.

Each piece has its own legal status. Some are blocked. Some are pending. Some are happening at the state level. Some are rhetorical. Some are administrative.

But politically, they point in the same direction.

Trump is not simply trying to win the 2026 midterms. He is trying to make the election less neutral before it happens and less authoritative afterward if it does not produce the result he wants.

That is why this Times piece matters. Not because every Trump move has succeeded. Many have not. It matters because it shows the architecture of the effort.

The election is not only being contested on the campaign trail.

It is being contested in the courts, in state legislatures, inside federal agencies, inside the Postal Service, inside the Justice Department, inside the election-security apparatus, and inside the public mind.

And that is the part that should worry everyone.

It sure as hell worries me.

Why subscribe now? Because this is one of those moments when independent voices matter most. The next several months will not be normal politics. We are entering a period in which the machinery of elections, the independence of the courts, the role of federal agencies, and the basic expectation that losing candidates accept results are all under direct pressure. In that environment, it is not enough to skim headlines or wait for cable news to tell us what mattered after the fact. We need careful, independent analysis in real time — not performative outrage, not partisan spin, but sustained attention to what is actually happening and why it matters.

That is what I am trying to build here with Deeper Look: a place that follows the facts closely, connects the dots, and treats readers like adults. Paid subscriptions make that possible. They give me the time and independence to dig into primary sources, court filings, executive orders, agency actions, and the broader patterns behind the daily chaos. If you believe this work is useful — and if you believe we need more independent voices during this critical period — please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support directly helps keep this work going when it matters most.

Audio listeners can stop here.

Sources

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2026/07/02/us/politics/trump-midterm-election-strategies.html

https://www.reuters.com/world/judge-blocks-us-postal-services-proposed-restrictions-mail-in-voting-2026-07-01/

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-judge-blocks-trumps-mail-in-voting-executive-order-2026-06-25/

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-postal-service-seeks-require-states-submit-lists-voters-2026-05-29/

https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/trump-administrations-campaign-undermine-next-election

https://www.federalregister.gov/presidential-documents/executive-orders/donald-trump/2026