DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Jonathan D. Simon's avatar
Jonathan D. Simon
2h

Michael, thank you for laying all this out so clearly. I think it all goes one level deeper and we're in an even more perilous place than the enumerated schemes would suggest. We face a dual threat: Our elections can be challenged (by Trump) without having been rigged, and our elections can be rigged (by Trump) without being challenged.

Think about it. Election "integrity" warfare has long been asymmetrical, but never this asymmetrical. Terror of Stop the Steal induced both Democrats and media to circle the wagons around our "perfect" elections and defend the shield against any suspicions that votes might be going bump in the night. Meanwhile, 90 percent of our computerized (i.e., programmed) voting equipment is now supplied by three outfits -- ES&S, Liberty Vote, and Hart Intercivic -- with long and deep right-wing ties (this is also true of the majority of "satellite" outfits that contract to do the distribution, programming, and servicing of this equipment).

Not only has this equipment been shown to have numerous vulnerabilities to both outsider and insider interference and manipulation, there's also a hefty tranche of data and analysis pointing toward the conclusion that these vulnerabilities have been exploited in fact to alter election outcomes, unidirectionally for the benefit of Republican candidates (reference: https://codered2014.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/TheRealSteal-IntroAnalysisCombinedUpdated-js8_WWW-2.pdf and https://www.amazon.com/CODE-RED-Computerized-Elections-Democracy/dp/B087H83JCR/ref).

This is serious and objective work -- it is perforce statistical because hard evidence such as ballots, ballot images, computer hardware and software have been off-limits to investigation. That is therefore falls short of conclusive proof should not result in its probative value being ignored and concerns being scornfully dismissed. Yet that is exactly the state of affairs.

The fact is that we haven't taken care of the most direct vulnerability a democracy can have -- an electoral process vulnerable to fraudulent mistabulation of votes. And here we are, facing the dual threat that Trump has multiple vectors for attacking the midterms, making damn sure they aren't free and fair -- but we continue to focus exclusively on his overt schemes and the threat of how he will react to a loss. Which gives him perfect cover to pursue covert schemes and, through a combination of the overt and covert, rig a win. I'd assume that, if that is an option, he'd much prefer it to the dubious tactic of Stop the Steal 2026.

I'm not saying he's not doing all of these other diabolical things. He is. Just that we cannot afford to overlook any possible vector he may exploit for bringing about the victory that he sees as non-negotiably imperative. We can't turn a blind eye to what may turn out to be his most potent weapon. If our horrified response to Stop the Steal causes us to do that, the diabolical scheme will have achieved its full purpose.

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Urban Hermit's avatar
Urban Hermit
28m

Trump must corrupt the midterms to keep Republicans in control of the House and Senate to complete his authoritarian takeover and protect himself and his cronies. He has no moral limits and will do anything, legal or illegal, to achieve his goals. Expect the unexpected. Imagine the unimaginable.

There are two vectors Trump can use to corrupt the midterms. The first is voter suppression. This has received a lot of attention. It includes things like gerrymandering, purging voter rolls, banning mail-in ballots, reducing the number of early voting days, reducing polling places to make wait lines intolerably long etc. Many prominent election attorneys and public interest groups are fighting these in court and they receive a lot of press coverage.

But there is a second, more insidious method Trump may employ to corrupt the midterms. That is to manipulate the vote count. We use election software to scan ballots and tabulate votes. It can be written to flip votes in close votes in select races to favor the desired candidate. Few people other than those who write the code and computer security experts either understand or can detect its use. The only way to combat it is to either turn out in such overwhelming numbers to vote Democratic or to challenge improbable Republican wins by demanding recounts.

Election Truth Alliance and Smart Elections have been trying to expose the possibility that corrupt election software has been in play, but have received no attention from mainstream media and little attention elsewhere. Nor have any election authorities cooperated by investigating their election software or security protocols. Here us a compendium of election vulnerabilities Election Truth Alliance has compiled;

https://electiontruthalliance.substack.com/p/election-security-threats-and-vulnerabilities?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=18auiy

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