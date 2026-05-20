DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Gillette's avatar
Robert Gillette
4h

The main lesson of the primaries is that Trump can always find a fresh sycophant to supplant a troublesome Massie. Some of them may actually be electable. But what happens when primary season ends in late June? Where's the source of Trump's discipline then as he moves toward full-fledged lame-duck status?

As a defiant Massie said yesterday, "I still have seven more months in Congress." This should be fun.

Reply
Share
Greg Rushford's avatar
Greg Rushford
5h

In the 1970s, Republicans on Capitol Hill took their constitutional responsibilities seriously. Liberal internationalists like Senators Charles Percy and Clifford Case, to cite just the first two examples to come to mind, were unafraid to challenge Republican President Richard Nixon over his conduct during the Vietnam War. On the House side, Rep. Robert McClory, a principled conservative, supported impeaching Nixon over the president's refusal to honor congressional subpoenas. They did not bend their knees to demagogues.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture