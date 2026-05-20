Thomas Massey delivers his concession speech.

In recent days, three Republicans who refused in different ways to bend the knee to Donald Trump have gone down in flames. Bill Cassidy, who voted to convict Trump after January 6, lost his Louisiana Senate primary to a Trump-backed challenger. Thomas Massie, a deeply conservative but stubbornly independent Kentucky congressman, was defeated after Trump made him a personal target. Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia official who refused to “find” Trump the votes he needed in 2020, failed to advance in the Republican gubernatorial primary. The obvious conclusion is that Trump’s grip on the Republican Party remains absolute, and that Republicans who cross him have a short political life.

But …

At the same time, a wave of recent polling has shown Trump weakening nationally and slipping, at least at the margins, with Republican voters. His approval rating is down. His numbers on the economy have deteriorated. Some Republican support that looked rock-solid a few months ago now looks less automatic. So we are left with two facts that appear to point in opposite directions: Trump is still powerful enough to eliminate Republicans who defy him, but not necessarily strong enough to protect the party from the political consequences of following him.

That is the tension worth watching as the midterms approach.

The Republican Party is now caught between two realities. Inside the party, crossing Trump remains dangerous, politically lethal. Outside the party, being too close to Trump may be getting dangerous. That is not a contradiction. It is the central problem facing the GOP in 2026.

Let’s take a deeper look.

Trump’s Power Inside the GOP Is Different From His Strength With the Country

The most important distinction is between Trump’s power over Republican politicians and Trump’s appeal to the general electorate. Those are related, but they are not the same thing.

Trump’s national standing can deteriorate while his control over Republican primaries remains intact. In fact, one can reinforce the other. The weaker Trump becomes nationally, the more he may need visible demonstrations of dominance inside the party. And the more Republican politicians fear him, the less likely they are to respond rationally to signs that the broader electorate is moving away from him.

A normal political party, seeing an unpopular president drag down its midterm prospects, would start creating distance. It would look for ways to localize races, emphasize popular state-level figures, and give vulnerable candidates room to adjust. But the Trump-era GOP does not operate that way. Its internal incentive system punishes distance more quickly than the general electorate punishes extremity.

A Republican member of Congress can look at Trump’s 35 or 37 percent national approval rating and understand the danger. But that same Republican also sees what just happened to Cassidy and Massie. The lesson is obvious: worrying about November is theoretical; surviving the primary is immediate.

That is how Trump’s power works.

It does not require universal love. It requires fear, discipline, and a sufficiently loyal primary electorate.

Cassidy, Massie, and Raffensperger Are Three Different Cases With One Message

The three losses are not identical. Cassidy was punished for one defining act: voting to convict Trump after January 6. That vote never stopped being politically radioactive inside the Louisiana GOP. His defeat is part of the long tail of January 6, and of Trump’s years-long effort to turn impeachment votes into career-ending offenses.

Massie is a different case. He was not a Liz Cheney-style anti-Trump Republican. He is a deeply conservative libertarian who often opposed Trump from the right or from an anti-establishment position. But that did not save him. His independence became the offense. Trump did not need to prove Massie was liberal. He only needed to prove Massie was disloyal.

Raffensperger is different again. He did not build his political identity around attacking Trump. If anything, he tried to move on from 2020 and campaign as a conventional Georgia Republican. But he carried the scarlet letter anyway. His offense was not ideological deviation. It was institutional integrity at a moment when Trump demanded personal loyalty.

Together, the message is unmistakable.

There are different ways to anger Trump. You can vote against him. You can defy him. You can refuse to falsify reality for him. You can simply retain too much independent standing. The form varies. The result is often the same.

But This Is Not the Same as Political Strength

After nights like this, the impulse is to say: “Trump wins again. The juggernaut rolls on.” He did. It does. But the type of victory this is — is very specific. Trump’s Republican Party is increasingly good at enforcing internal conformity. It consolidates appeal this way. But what about expanding its appeal. Do the repubs need to do that?

A party can become more disciplined and more brittle at the same time. That may be exactly what is happening. The polling tells us that Trump’s trouble is not limited to Democrats hating him. That has always been true. The more significant warning sign is that Republican support is no longer quite as frictionless as it was. AP-NORC finds Republican approval of Trump’s economic management down sharply from February. Reuters/Ipsos finds his Republican approval down from the low 90s to below 80.

That is still strong support. No one should pretend Trump has “lost” the GOP electorate. He has not.

But there is a difference between dominance and invulnerability.

Trump’s core supporters remain fiercely loyal. The Republican political class remains afraid of him. Primary voters remain willing to punish his enemies. But the broader coalition needed to win midterms — casual Republicans, soft conservatives, independents, suburban voters, lower-enthusiasm voters worried about prices and instability — appears less secure.

That is where the danger lies for the GOP.

Trump can still pick the nominees. But the very process of proving his dominance may produce a party less able to win persuadable voters.

The Party Is Being Organized Around Loyalty, Not Electability

The old Republican Party cared about electability, at least in theory. It often made cynical choices, but it knew the difference between a primary electorate and a general electorate. It tried to balance ideological energy with candidate quality, donor comfort, and swing-state viability.

The Trump GOP has a different hierarchy.

Loyalty comes first. Electability comes later. Sometimes much later.

That does not mean Trump-backed candidates always lose. They do not. Many win, especially in red states and safe districts. But the standard by which Republican candidates are now judged has changed. The question is less “Can this person win a difficult race?” and more “Can this person be trusted when Trump demands obedience?”

That is a profound shift.

It means that the Republican Party is not merely becoming more conservative. In many ways, Massie was more conservative than Trump. The party is becoming more personalist. The dividing line is not left versus right. It is loyal versus independent.

That is why Massie’s defeat is especially revealing. He was not a moderate. He was not a liberal Republican. He was not trying to drag the party back to the Romney era. He was, by almost any ideological measure, a hard-right member of Congress.

But he had one unforgivable trait: he would not stay inside the Trump formation.

The Midterm Problem

For Democrats, there is an obvious political upside here. Trump is forcing Republicans to carry him at the very moment when his national numbers are weak. He is making it harder for candidates to separate themselves from unpopular parts of his presidency. He is turning primaries into loyalty tests and general elections into referenda on him.

But Democrats should not overread this either.

Trump’s primary strength is real. The Republican base is not abandoning him en masse. His grip has loosened at the margins, not collapsed. And in a polarized country, a president can be deeply unpopular and still retain enough party loyalty to keep his coalition competitive.

The sharper point is this: Trump’s GOP is now caught between two political realities.

Inside the party, crossing Trump remains dangerous.

Outside the party, being too close to Trump may be dangerous.

That is the squeeze.

Republican candidates need Trump’s blessing, or at least need to avoid his wrath, to survive the primary. But once they have survived the primary, they inherit the burden of defending a president whose national standing is deteriorating and whose agenda is increasingly unpopular with the voters who decide close races.

This is not a contradiction. It is the central structural problem of the 2026 GOP.

Where This Leaves Us

The lesson of Cassidy, Massie, and Raffensperger is not that Trump is politically healthy. It is that he remains institutionally dominant inside a party that has not figured out how to protect itself from him.

That is a very specific kind of power.

It is enough to punish dissenters. Enough to terrify incumbents. Enough to shape primaries. Enough to keep Republican politicians in line even when the national data tells them they should start creating distance.

But it may not be enough to solve the larger problem. Trump can still command the Republican Party. What is less clear is whether the Republican Party can survive being commanded by him at the exact moment when the country appears to be turning more skeptical.

That is where the GOP is now: not free of Trump, not fully secure under him, and not yet willing to admit the difference.

And the big question — can the dems do anything about it? Can they take advantage of it? The midterms are 166 days away. We’ll see.