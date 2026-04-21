I realize I may lose some subscribers because of my habit of actually going to Trump’s Truth Social account and reading what’s there. But please - I do it so you don’t have to, and I only post about it when there’s something I think you should see. Here’s today’s example:



Now ..why is this worthy of our attention?

For me, it’s useful for what it reveals or at least suggests about what is going on inside Trump’s fevered consciousness.

Not a War Update So Much as a Mirror

What Trump reveals is self-revelation. It’s a familiar emotional collage: boasts of total victory, obsessive score-settling with the press, and declarations of personal dominance. Even in the middle of describing military conflict, he cannot stop talking about the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, and the “Fake News Media.” The war is not just against Iran. In Trump’s mind, it is always also against the people who refuse to admire him enough.

The Language of Overcompensation

The striking thing about the post is not confidence but excess. “I’m winning a War, BY A LOT.” “It’s not going to happen, because I’m in charge!” This is the voice of someone trying to impose certainty by sheer force of will. The all-caps, the sweeping claims, the theatrical certainty that the enemy is finished and the outcome already decided — all of it has the feel of overcompensation. Others try to describe reality. Trump tries to dominate it rhetorically.

State Power as Personal Drama

Trump no longer even pretends to separate the national interest from his own ego. The military is amazing because it is his military. The media is unpatriotic because it criticizes him. The result will be the same as the election because every conflict is processed through the same personal script: Trump versus humiliation, Trump versus betrayal, Trump versus enemies inside and out. That is what makes the post more than merely juvenile. It reflects a worldview in which war itself becomes an extension of personal grievance and self-vindication.

The Most Dangerous Part

The most revealing line may be the easiest to miss: not the bragging, but the neediness underneath it. The post reads less like a commander briefing a nation than like a man demanding emotional tribute at a moment when he feels challenged. That has always been one of the central facts of Trump’s political personality. But in a wartime setting it lands differently. It is one thing to have a leader who craves applause. It is another to have one who seems unable to process war except as a stage on which his greatness must be affirmed.

I don’t know how useful this was. Extracting meaning from Trump’s social media rants has limited utility. But this one, I felt, deserved some dissection. I hope you agree. And thank you guys — we just hit 900 paid subscribers! Thank you for taking the journey with me.