DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Eileen's avatar
Eileen
1h

You deserve a gold medal for venturing into the trump black hole. Thank you for your service.

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
1h

That we are living in a United States with a virtual madman as President is both astounding and, sadly, predictable. It had to happen sometime. The founders understood the human character and tried to create a system that would check the natural tendency of ambitious people to gain and increase their power. For almost 250 years they succeeded. There have been a number of close calls but the solid foundation of laws held. Now, a confluence of causes created an environment for a very disturbed conman to assume the presidency. The checks in the form of the Congress and the Supreme Court are willfully standing aside. Now we are in a race to see if the people rise to the moment before it all crashes. I am betting they do. But it is going to be close.

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