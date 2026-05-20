DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Victoria Beallo's avatar
Victoria Beallo
3h

Anger doesn’t begin to cover how I feel about this and that family!

If we’re lucky enough to get him out of office, any “deal” he has made, every “law” he has created or eviscerated needs to be brought back or cancelled. Every single thing he has done needs to be cancelled! He needs to be prosecuted, no immunity, taken to prison and put in the orange jumpsuit to match his ugly face and every penny needs to be found and put back into Our treasury. He’s stealing every cent.

Is there a way we can do a class action suit against the government? Against every republican who has sat there and watched this happen?

He is in office illegally to begin with. This is a false presidency. Not legal. There has to be something. We will not survive as a country because he’s taking all of our treasury. There will be nothing left!

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
3h

Michael, we're all here to NOT IGNORE STUFF.

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