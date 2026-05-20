Yesterday, this story was already outrageous. The Trump administration had settled President Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Department for leaking his tax returns by creating a $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” — a fund that will be controlled by Trump and could potentially distribute taxpayer money to Trump allies, January 6 defendants, and others who claim they were victims of “lawfare” or government “weaponization.”

That was bad. Unprecedented.

A sitting president had sued agencies he controls. His own Justice Department then settled the case by creating a massive taxpayer-funded pool of money, controlled through a process shaped by his own attorney general who is answerable to the President. Critics called it a slush fund. Even some Republicans looked uncomfortable.

But today, the story got substantially worse.

Today, the DOJ surfaced an astonishing one page order that gives Trump, his sons, the Trump Organization, and a sweeping circle of affiliated people and entities a federal release from any scrutiny whatsoever of past tax matters filed prior to the date of the order. So Trump and his business network and family are now shielded from IRS examination of any and tax returns filed before the settlement date.

The lawsuit was about a leak

In trying to piece together just how bizarrely corrupt this is, start with the underlying case.

It was not a case in which Trump claimed the IRS had wrongly audited him.

It was not a case in which he alleged that revenue agents had hounded him for years without basis, maliciously inflated his tax liability, imposed improper penalties, seized assets, delayed refunds, used the audit process as political punishment, or had mistreated him in any way over the substance of his taxes.

It was not even a case about the substance of his taxes.

The lawsuit was about a leak.

Trump sued the IRS and Treasury Department for ten billion dollars (that’s billion with a “b”) because his private tax information had been leaked to the press. Never mind that every other President since Nixon voluntarily released their returns. Trump, uniquely, did not release his returns and when they were leaked — claimed $10B in damages.

So what sort of remedy would make sense? Monetary damages, an apology, internal safeguards, perhaps reforms to prevent future leaks.

But no.

Instead, the Attorney General order gives a complete free pass on every tax filing he or his family or businesses have ever made up until now. A complete blanket protection from federal pursuit of past tax matters.

The release is the scandal

The Attorney General order dated May 19, 2026 says the settlement created the Anti-Weaponization Fund and directed the Attorney General to establish funding and requirements for it. Then comes paragraph C.

Here’s the whole one page order:





Para 3 is the one to read. it says the United States “RELEASES, WAIVES, ACQUITS, and FOREVER DISCHARGES” each of the plaintiffs. It further says the United States is “FOREVER BARRED and PRECLUDED” from prosecuting or pursuing “any and all claims, counterclaims, causes of action, appeals, or requests for any relief,” including “examinations or similar or related reviews.”

That language alone is stunning.

But the scope is even more important.

The release covers not only Trump and the named plaintiffs, but “related or affiliated individuals,” including family members, people filing jointly, trusts, parent companies, sister companies, related companies, affiliates, and subsidiaries.

Then the order defines what kinds of matters are being released. It includes matters raised or that could have been raised in the case, matters involving “Lawfare and/or Weaponization,” and then this sweeping final category:

“any matters currently pending or that could be pending,” including “tax returns filed before the Effective Date,” before the defendants “or other agencies or departments.”

That is the line that changes the whole story.

A lawsuit about leaked tax information appears to have been used to secure a release from federal scrutiny of past tax returns.

There is nothing normal about this

The logic is bizarre and corrupt on its face:

Trump sued because his tax information was leaked.

Trump settles the case.

The public pays for a $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

And Trump, his family, his businesses, trusts, affiliates, subsidiaries, and related entities receive a broad release from federal pursuit of pre-settlement tax matters.

That is not compensation for a privacy violation.

Let’s call it what it is: immunity laundering.

The self-dealing problem was already obvious

This case was already legally strange because Trump was effectively on both sides.

He was the plaintiff personally. But he is also the president, controlling the executive branch agencies being sued. His own Justice Department was therefore in the position of settling with him.

But there’s more. Trump’s voluntary dismissal came just before a court deadline to address whether the court had jurisdiction to hear the case at all. The issue was whether there was a real adversarial dispute, given that Trump controlled the defendant agencies.

That matters.

If a president can sue his own government, then have his own Justice Department settle with him, then use the settlement to create a nearly $1.8 billion fund and then block tax scrutiny of all of his own past filings and those of his family and businesses—if all that can happen, then the basic guardrails of public law have collapsed.

The fund will be overseen by five members appointed by the attorney general, who is appointed by the President of course. Moreover, the president will directly be able to remove members. It also reports that watchdogs and Democrats have described the arrangement as a slush fund and a form of self-dealing.

And now the release makes it worse.

Yesterday, the concern was that Trump had created a taxpayer-funded mechanism to reward political allies.

Today, the concern is that he also used the same settlement to immunize himself and his business network from federal scrutiny of all past tax matters. All.

The clean version

I’m still trying to process this. I’ll summarize it again:

Trump sued the IRS because his tax information was leaked.

His own administration settled the lawsuit.

The settlement created a massive fund for alleged victims of “weaponization.”

Then the Attorney General issued an order saying the United States is forever barred from pursuing claims, reviews, or examinations against Trump, his family, his businesses, and related entities for matters including tax returns filed before May 19, 2026.

This would look ridiculous in any banana republic.

Including this one, I guess.

And so it goes.

I really had to think twice about going back to back with “scandalized” rants, as that’s not really at the core of what I”m trying to do here. I’m trying to provide serious information and analysis, not just hot takes one after another. But in this world we are in, there are things that happen that are just so bizarre and corrupt that I can’t just ignore them. I wont’ do this every post. I promise. But some things just can’t be ignored.

SOURCES

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-anti-weaponization-fund

https://www.justice.gov/opa/media/1441086/dl

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/trump-irs-settlement-forever-bars-audits-into-tax-claims-trump-his-family-2026-05-19/

https://www.reuters.com/world/trump-dismisses-lawsuit-against-irs-court-filing-shows-2026-05-18/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/05/18/trump-will-end-10-billion-lawsuit-against-irs-over-leaked-tax-records/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/05/19/blanche-faces-capitol-hill-grilling-18b-anti-weaponization-fund/

https://www.ft.com/content/57334fae-a475-4ab0-a202-8df3766927e4

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/may/18/trump-dismiss-10-billion-dollar-irs-lawsuit

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/may/16/trump-irs-lawsuit-compensation-fund

https://time.com/article/2026/05/18/trump-doj-anti-weaponization-fund-irs-lawsuit-settlement/

https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/what-to-know-about-trumps-1-8-billion-anti-weaponization-fund-d8ceb872

https://tax.thomsonreuters.com/news/trump-ends-10b-legal-battle-with-irs-as-doj-orders-settlement-fund/

https://apnews.com/article/1b8c7130c12253af161367b701d914b7

https://apnews.com/article/7bb7a6d8020b903395accc180acf263b

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/apologies-cash-headed-alleged-weaponization-victims-billion-dollar-trump-settlement

https://abc7.com/post/trump-court-filing-says-hes-dropping-10b-lawsuit-irs/19124342/