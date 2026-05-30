DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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TB.CA's avatar
TB.CA
6h

A great and informative article. My guess on the decline in the growth of subscribers may be due to the sharp increase of gas, food etc. Due to the war in Iran. I know I have dropped a few subscriptions to save money.

Hopefully this is temporary since sites like yours are the only way we get reliable news.

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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
6h

Even lay commentators not versed in law made the observation that how can there be a legal "settlement" when no case was formally brought to the court...one may well ask.

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