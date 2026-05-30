The first thing to understand about Friday’s order in Trump v. Internal Revenue Service is that it is not a long order. It is four pages. But it is four pages with teeth. The real force of the order is in the judge’s own language — and in the sequence of concerns she identifies: a dismissed case, a purported settlement not placed on the record, a group of thirty-five former federal judges alleging collusion, and a court now asking whether it was used as part of the scheme.

After reading the order carefully, I felt like it is worth slowing down and walking through the order, identifying key passages and putting the order in better perspective. This goes into the weeds a bit — but that’s okay, it’s worth it.

The Motion by the “non-party movants” —the 35 Former Judges

Judge Kathleen Williams begins by identifying what was before her: a motion filed not by one of the parties, but by thirty-five former federal judges. They were asking the court to reopen the case under Rule 60 and resume an inquiry into whether there was ever a genuine case or controversy.

Here is how the order frames it:

THIS MATTER is before the Court on the Motion to Reopen Case filed by thirty-five former federal judges (‘Motion’) (DE 63). In the Motion, the non-party movants ask this Court to reopen the instant case pursuant to Rule 60 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, arguing that the Court should ‘exercise its authority under Rule 60 to set aside the judgment in this lawsuit . . . [and] resume its inquiry into whether there is an actual underlying case or controversy[.]

That last phrase is the key: “whether there is an actual underlying case or controversy.”

That is not a peripheral issue. Federal courts are mandated to resolve real disputes between genuinely adverse parties. If a lawsuit is not really a lawsuit — if it is a staged proceeding designed to produce a desired settlement while gaining a stamp of legitimacy from the court — then the problem is not merely political. It subverts the court’s mandated constitutional role. And the court has a constitutional obligation to make sure it is not used in this improper way.

And that is exactly where the former judges aimed their motion.

The Allegation: A Settlement “Product of Collusion” and “A Fraud on the Court”

The next key passage is where Judge Williams describes the former judges’ core claim.

The non-party movants explain that although there is no settlement of record in this matter, public documents and announcements indicate that the dismissal of this case was premised on a purported settlement between the Parties. In turn, movants submit that the settlement ‘is a product of collusion and is itself a fraud on the Court.

That passage deserves to be read carefully. She has made no finding of fraud on her own-indeed it would be premature to do so—but by putting the allegation into the order in its strongest form, she is signaling that the issue is a grave one and the accusations are to be taken seriously.

The settlement was not filed with the court. The plaintiff (Trump) voluntary dismissal of the case, and the court then issued an order recognizing that dismissal. No settlement was mentioned to the court. That gap matters: the court was not reviewing a settlement placed before it for approval; it was being asked to treat the case as over. Then later, after the court did this, the public record suggested the dismissal rested on a settlement about which the court was never informed nor given any chance to review. And the former judges state that the settlement was clearly “a product of collusion” and “itself a fraud on the Court.”

That is the allegation now sitting in the middle of the case.

The Strange Procedural Fact the Judge Had Already Noticed

Judge Williams also includes a footnote that should not be passed over.

As the Court noted in its April 29, 2026 Order (DE 43), Defendants did not file any notices of appearances and acted through Plaintiffs to ask the Court for relief from their imminent answer deadline.

This is one of those procedural details that may sound technical but is actually very revealing.

In a normal lawsuit, defendants appear through their own counsel and defend the case. Here, the judge had already noted that the defendants did not file notices of appearance and instead acted through the plaintiffs to seek relief from an answer deadline.

That does not prove anything by itself. But it is exactly the kind of fact that makes the former judges’ larger concern more plausible: were the parties really adverse, or was the government effectively cooperating with Trump’s side to move the case toward a prearranged outcome?

The judge is not speculating wildly. She is pointing to facts in the record — or conspicuously absent from the record — that justify asking harder questions.

Why Rule 11 Matters

The judge then turns to Rule 11, which is the rule that allows courts to police filings made for improper purposes.

Here is the passage that gives the order its legal foundation:

A court is empowered to investigate serious misconduct as a collateral issue within the purview of Rule 11 and determine ‘whether an attorney has abused the judicial process.

She then explains the purpose of Rule 11:

The purpose of Rule 11 is to deter baseless filings.’ Specifically, Rule 11 ‘requires that an attorney or unrepresented party filing a pleading certify that the filing is not presented for any improper purpose.

And then comes the point that connects Rule 11 directly to the Trump IRS case:

A party’s decision to file a frivolous lawsuit for the sole purpose of forcing a settlement may qualify as such an improper purpose.

This is the legal heart of the order.

Judge Williams is not simply saying courts dislike fraud. She is identifying a specific procedural pathway for examining whether the lawsuit itself was used improperly. If a case was filed or maintained not to resolve a genuine legal dispute, but to force or justify a settlement, Rule 11 may give the court power to investigate even after the case has been voluntarily dismissed.

That matters because Trump’s side may want to say: the case is over, nothing to see here.

The judge’s answer is: not necessarily.

A court may still examine whether its process was abused.

The “Grievous Allegations”

Then Judge Williams uses the phrase that gives the order its real gravity.

Here, the non-party movants advance grievous allegations that Plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed this litigation solely to avoid judicial scrutiny of a lawsuit that ‘was collusive from the start’ and was only filed to provide the imprimatur of legality for an unlawful settlement.

That sentence is the one people should sit with.

“Grievous allegations.”

“Collusive from the start.”

“Imprimatur of legality.”

“Unlawful settlement.”

The word “imprimatur” is especially important. The concern is not only that the settlement may have been improper. The concern is that the lawsuit may have been used to give the settlement an appearance of legality — to make it look as if an extraordinary result emerged from real litigation rather than from an arranged political or administrative decision.

That is the deeper issue.

The court may have been used not as an adjudicator, but as a seal of legitimacy.

The “Forever Bar” Addendum

The judge next describes one of the most troubling features of the alleged settlement: a short addendum that purported to bar the United States from pursuing other claims.

They point to the fact that the settlement in question includes a ‘three-paragraph addendum . . . [that] purports to “forever bar[] and preclude[]” the United States from pursuing claims that could have been [otherwise] asserted [against] Plaintiffs.’

That is extraordinary.

A settlement normally resolves the case being settled. It does not casually become a broad shield against other claims the United States might have. If the addendum really attempted to “forever bar” the government from pursuing claims beyond the immediate dispute, then the question becomes: who authorized that, what authority did they rely on, and why was it attached to this case?

Judge Williams then adds a footnote that sharpens the concern:

This addendum, as the non-party movants point out, may be in conflict with internal Department of Justice policies that require the Department to only enter into compromises that are ‘specifically limited to the immediate subject matter of the claim which was in fact compromised.’ The addendum was signed only by the Acting Attorney General.

Again, she is not making a final finding. But she is making clear that the issue is serious enough to require a response.

The phrase “signed only by the Acting Attorney General” also matters. It hints at a basic authority question: if the addendum purported to give away future claims of the United States, was that something one acting official could properly do, especially if DOJ policy requires compromises to remain limited to the subject matter of the actual claim being settled?

That is not a normal settlement wrinkle. That is a potential structural defect.

The Government’s Failure to Defend

Judge Williams then highlights another piece of the former judges’ argument: the government did not defend this case the way it defended similar cases elsewhere.

[The non-party movants] highlight the fact that Defendants did not ‘even try[] to defend against Plaintiffs’ claims’ despite their active opposition to nearly identical claims in other litigation.

This is one of the most important facts in the order.

If the IRS and DOJ had defenses available, and if they were making those defenses in similar cases, then the failure to defend Trump’s case becomes a major warning sign. The question is no longer merely whether the settlement was generous. The question is whether the government intentionally declined to defend a case it knew how to defend, in order to reach a settlement it wanted for other reasons.

Judge Williams adds another footnote on this point:

The Court is aware of reporting that the IRS prepared a memorandum outlining ways to challenge Plaintiffs’ claims. These defenses are consistent with the positions taken by the IRS and the Department of Justice in other litigation.

That footnote is carefully written. The judge is not adopting the reporting as a finding of fact. But she is saying that the reported defenses fit with positions the government had taken elsewhere.

That makes the non-defense harder to ignore.

The Timeliness Issue

The judge also notes that the former judges claim Trump’s lawsuit was legally defective from the start because it was untimely.

Finally, the non-party movants assert that Plaintiffs’ claims were ‘clearly untimely’ and therefore untenable.

This matters because a clearly untimely case should normally be attacked quickly. If the government had a strong statute-of-limitations defense and did not use it, that reinforces the question already running through the order: was this real litigation, or was it a vehicle?

What the Judge Ordered Trump to Answer

The order then lands on the operative command.

Accordingly, it is ORDERED AND ADJUDGED that Plaintiffs shall file a response to the Motion (DE 63) on or before June 12, 2026, detailing their position on the matters set forth in the Motion, including (1) the charges of collusion and whether the Parties are truly adverse; (2) the assertion that the dismissal in this case was premised on deception by the Parties; and (3) the question of whether the case should be reopened because the Court was the ‘victim of a fraud…The non-party movants may, if they choose, file a reply on or before June 19, 2026.

That is the order.

Trump’s side now has to answer three questions in court:

Were the parties truly adverse?

Was the dismissal premised on deception?

Was the court the victim of a fraud?

And the judges get to respond.

So the next phase is set. Trump responds by June 12. The former judges can reply by June 19. After that, the judge decides whether to reopen the case, require further proceedings, hold a hearing, pursue Rule 11 issues, or take some other step.

MS Comment:

The former judges’ motion frames the issue, in part, around whether this case was “collusive from the start.” That may be the harder version of the argument to prove. I would expect Trump’s lawyers to say, with some force, that the lawsuit began as a genuine grievance by Trump over the leak of his tax information. After all, Trump is the master of the universe when it comes to grievance. Nobody has ever doubted his capacity to feel wronged.

But that may not be the whole question.

The more difficult issue for Trump’s side may be what happened after the case was filed. Even if “citizen Trump” filed the lawsuit as a real adversary against what he viewed as Biden’s IRS, the posture changed once Trump returned to power. At that point, he was not merely the plaintiff claiming injury. He was also the President to whom the defendant agency ultimately answers.

That is where the adversarial structure becomes strained.

The government may be able to argue that the lawsuit began as real litigation. It may have a much harder time explaining why the IRS did not defend it in the ordinary way, why defenses reportedly available to the government were not pursued, why the settlement was kept off the court record, and why the deal allegedly included an addendum purporting to “forever” bar other claims by the United States.

In other words, the key question may not be whether Trump was genuinely angry when he sued. He almost certainly was. The question is whether, once he had power over the executive branch, the government stopped acting like a true adversary and instead helped produce a settlement designed to satisfy Trump simultaneously as plaintiff, President, and ultimate boss of the defendant agency. That is the problem Judge Williams has now put on the table.

Thank you for taking this journey into the weeds with me. There is something deeply compelling about this situation — and watching the role of the former judges in forcing additional scrutiny.

COMMUNITY NOTE

Today is the last day of the month. This month our paid subscriber group went from 909 to 932 — a total of 23 new paid subscribers, or growth of 2.6%. This compares to 65 new paid in April and 72 new paid subscribers in March. So—quite a dropoff. And this happened while engagement (likes, comments, shares, restacks) held steady.



So …..something happened and there is objective evidence that it’s not entirely a “Deeper Look” phenomenon—it seems to have happened across the board to some degree. Anecdotally, a number of Substack writers are now saying the platform feels slower: fewer new subscribers, softer paid upgrades, more churn, and a harder path from audience growth to paid revenue. The evidence is not yet strong enough to call it a platform-wide revenue decline, but the mood has clearly shifted from optimism toward a more mature, crowded, and uneven subscription economy.



I don’t mention this to complain or to pressure or shame anyone. I am enormously grateful to our 932 paid subscribers. We just need 68 more and we’ll reach 1,000 which puts us in a higher category where the substack algorithm pays more attention, etc. And we’ll get there. But I’m just not sure what’s happening to cause the falloff, and I’m open to ideas/suggestions from our community.



In any event, I don’t mean to end with a complaint. I am enormously grateful for the community that has emerged here and I am definitely not going anywhere, not slowing down, not looking elsewhere. I just hope this is a temporary dip and not a longterm trend, and again I thank all of you, paid and free, for creating this forum and this community. Your comments are as much a part of it as the articles are. Onward. Happy weekend to everyone.



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SOURCES

https://assets.bwbx.io/documents/users/iqjWHBFdfxIU/r.7uTrkKr_0U/v0

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-judge-temporarily-blocks-trumps-18-billion-weaponization-fund-2026-05-29/

https://apnews.com/article/8baaee6aa8d83f0ad2905f5f8d457dec

https://www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/judge-probes-whether-trump-defrauded-the-court-to-create-1-8-billion-anti-weaponization-fund/

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-anti-weaponization-fund

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/05/19/admin/irs-trump-lawsuit-deal.html