DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
1h

Given these vulnerabilities, how silly of the Democrats not to steal the 2024 election!

Reply
Share
rgl63's avatar
rgl63
1h

Surely Trump will remind the nation that...

The consensus across the U.S. Intelligence Community, the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, and the Department of Justice is that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election in a "sweeping and systematic fashion".

Ordered directly by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the operation—known internally as "Project Lakhta"—had three primary goals: to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, to denigrate the campaign of Hillary Clinton, and to explicitly boost the candidacy of Donald Trump.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture