MS Note: If you’re like me, there are so many shiny objects to deal with that sometimes it’s hard to focus on things you know you should be focusing on. China and the US-China relationship is hugely important but not nearly as emotionally satisfying as reacting to Trump’s latest social media posts. Seriously, this morning I almost wrote about Trump’s Truth Social Feed because he reposted something calling for Obama’s arrest and then separately, claimed that it is “virtually TREASON” for media to state that Iran’s military isn’t completely crushed. But the truth is, it’s time to focus on China and understand what’s really at stake in a very consequential visit.

President Trump’s trip to China comes wrapped in the usual summit theater: red carpets, banquet tables, photo ops, choreography, flattering language, and so forth. But the actual stakes are separate from the immediate optics. It’s a foregone conclusion that Trump will come home with a boastable list of Chinese purchases, a promise of more Boeing orders, plus some vague language about cooperation. The more important aspect is whether the summit will reveal a United States entering the next stage of its rivalry with China with a strategy — or whether it will reveal a country “winging it” under a transactional president trying to improvise a deal day to day.

The agenda reportedly includes trade, rare earths, artificial intelligence, Taiwan, Iran, nuclear arms, and China’s relationships with Russia and Iran. In other words, almost every major pressure point in the U.S.-China relationship is now on the table at once. One question is whether Trump simply sees those as separate bargaining chips, or whether he can discern there are larger connections.

For Xi, the issues are connected. Trade is connected to technology. Technology is connected to military power. Taiwan is connected to regime legitimacy. Rare earths are connected to leverage over the U.S. defense industrial base. Iran is connected to energy security and the broader question of whether Washington can still impose costs on adversaries without exhausting itself. The summit is therefore not just a negotiation over discrete grievances. It is a test of how each side reads the other’s power. And at the moment, China may believe it is reading weakness. There are many, many indications that China sees America as a nation in decline. It will be important to see if the summit reinforces that — or reverses it.

The trip is partly about trade — but trade is the shallow end of the pool

All Presidential trips to China are always about trade. This is no different.The U.S. side is reportedly looking for Chinese commitments to buy American agricultural products, Boeing aircraft, coal, oil, and natural gas. Reuters reported that proposals under discussion include purchases of poultry, beef, non-soybean crops, and a commitment to buy 25 million metric tons of soybeans annually for three years, along with U.S. energy and aircraft purchases.

That kind of announcement would fit Trump’s preferred diplomatic model perfectly. It produces numbers. It sounds concrete. It can be sold at home as a win for farmers, manufacturers, energy producers, and American business. Add in the presence of major corporate executives — including Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, according to Reuters and The Guardian — and the trip begins to look like a state visit fused with a corporate roadshow.

But that is also the problem. China has learned how to play this game. It can offer purchases, delay implementation, shift quantities, recycle old commitments, or use commercial pledges to soften American pressure on issues that matter more to Beijing. Agricultural purchases are politically useful in the United States, especially for a president who wants a visible win. They do not change the structure of Chinese power.

The deeper question is whether Trump is using trade as one part of a larger strategy — or whether he is allowing trade deliverables to substitute for strategy.

That question is significant because the U.S.-China relationship has moved well beyond the old argument about deficits and market access. The real competition now concerns industrial capacity, technological control, supply chains, maritime power, energy resilience, and military readiness. A soybean order may help farmers. A Boeing order may help Boeing. Neither tells us whether the United States is strengthening its position in the contest that will define the next decade.

Rare earths are the warning light

One of the most important issues on the table is also one of the least emotionally vivid to the general public: rare earths and critical minerals. China has dominant positions in rare earth processing and magnet supply chains that matter for advanced manufacturing, clean energy, electronics, and weapons systems. Last year’s rare earth confrontation reportedly exposed a serious American vulnerability. CSIS describes China’s 2025 rare earth export restrictions as exposing “a critical U.S. national security vulnerability,” even after Washington responded with financing and global partnerships.

This is where the China trip becomes more serious than the normal trade-war scoreboard. If China can threaten the flow of materials needed for U.S. defense production, then the issue is not just economic. It is operational. It affects how long the United States could sustain a crisis, replenish munitions, build advanced systems, or support allies in a prolonged confrontation.

This is also where the Iran war enters the picture in a less obvious way. The war has reportedly strained American military stockpiles and placed new pressure on energy markets and maritime security. The Guardian notes that U.S. weapons use in the Iran war has drawn attention to munitions and components tied to critical-minerals supply chains dominated by China.

That gives Xi a card. He does not need to threaten war. He does not even need to threaten Taiwan. He can simply remind Washington, implicitly or explicitly, that American power still depends on supply chains China can disrupt.

So when Trump talks about a rare earths truce, the question is not simply whether China will keep minerals flowing for another year. The question is whether the United States is buying time to reduce dependence — or simply renting relief until the next crisis.

AI is becoming the new strategic front

Artificial intelligence is likely to be one of the central issues in the summit, and it may also be the hardest to manage.

Trump wants to explore a communication channel with Beijing on AI matters, including safety and conflict avoidance, but expectations for a meaningful breakthrough are low because of deep distrust and the broader technology rivalry. CFR similarly notes that the U.S. and China are the top two AI powers and that any cooperation is sensitive because both countries are racing for preeminence across AI domains.

The AI issue is about more significant matters than chatbots, chips, or corporate market access. It is about command and control, cyber operations, surveillance, weapons development, economic productivity, propaganda, intelligence analysis, and the future military balance. If semiconductors were the crucial technology battleground of the last phase, AI is becoming the larger system into which those chips feed.

This creates a genuine dilemma. The United States has an interest in preventing uncontrolled escalation, catastrophic misuse, and accidental conflict involving AI-enabled systems. Some channel of communication with China may be necessary. At the same time, China wants access to advanced chips, models, tools, and commercial relationships that Washington increasingly sees as strategic assets.

That is why the presence of Nvidia’s CEO matters. It symbolizes a tension inside American China policy: U.S. companies want access to the Chinese market; U.S. national security officials worry that access can strengthen a rival military-technological system.

Trump’s instinct is usually to see business access as leverage and proof of success. Xi’s system is more likely to see it as part of national power. If the summit results in expanded commercial openings without a hard strategic framework, the United States may confuse corporate opportunity with national advantage.

Taiwan may be the single most consequential issue

China has made clear that Taiwan remains a core interest. On May 13, China’s Foreign Ministry responded angrily to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te’s statement that Taiwan is a sovereign independent nation, saying Taiwan “has never been a country and will never be a country,” and calling the one-China principle “simply unshakable.” Reuters also reported that Beijing warned ahead of the summit against U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and urged Washington to stop military ties with the island.

The Financial Times reports that Trump’s plan to discuss U.S. arms sales to Taiwan with Xi has rattled Asian allies because it appears to break with the long-standing U.S. practice of not consulting Beijing on whether Taiwan receives defensive arms.

That is a very big deal.

For decades, U.S. policy toward Taiwan has rested on a delicate balance: avoid formal recognition of Taiwanese independence, oppose unilateral changes to the status quo, maintain ambiguity about direct military intervention, and provide Taiwan with defensive arms. It is not a clean policy. It is not always satisfying. But it has helped prevent a catastrophic war.

If Trump treats Taiwan arms sales as a negotiable item in a broader bargain with Xi, he risks doing something more damaging than simply making a concession. He risks changing the psychology of the region.

Taiwan would have to wonder whether American support is conditional on Trump’s mood, trade objectives, or desire for a summit win. Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Australia would have to ask whether their own security arrangements are also potentially transactional. China would be encouraged to believe that pressure works. The result would not necessarily be an immediate crisis. It could be something more subtle: a gradual weakening of deterrence.

That is often how major strategic failures begin. Not with one dramatic betrayal, but with a series of signals that cause allies to hedge and adversaries to probe.

Iran gives China leverage — even if Trump says it does not

Trump has said he does not need Xi’s help on Iran, though he also said he would discuss the war with him. Reuters reported that Trump said the United States would secure victory with or without China’s support, “peacefully or otherwise,” while Beijing remains a major consumer of Iranian oil and maintains ties with Tehran.

The contradiction is obvious. If China’s help is irrelevant, why raise the issue? If China’s oil purchases and diplomatic ties matter, then Trump does need something from Xi — or at least wants something from him.

China’s position is complicated. It does not want chaos in the Strait of Hormuz. It depends heavily on energy flows and global trade stability. CFR notes that the Iran war has strained energy flows to China and that Washington has blockaded Iranian oil bound for China while sanctioning Chinese buyers. But China also benefits from watching the United States tied down in another Middle Eastern conflict. A distracted, depleted, and politically divided America is useful to Beijing, especially if the alternative is a fully focused U.S. strategy in the Indo-Pacific.

This is one of the central hidden stakes of the trip. Trump may want Xi to help pressure Iran. Xi may want to see what Trump is willing to pay for that help.

That payment may not be explicit. It could come in the form of softer pressure on Chinese buyers, slower escalation on export controls, less aggressive Taiwan language, a more permissive approach to certain technology sales, or a general desire to keep the summit “positive.” In great-power diplomacy, the most important concessions are not always written down.

Xi’s objective is stability on China’s terms

The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s public language before the summit has been calm and formulaic. It said the two leaders would have an “in-depth exchange of views” on major issues and that China stands ready to expand cooperation and manage differences in the spirit of equality, respect, and mutual benefit. Xinhua framed the visit as a major diplomatic encounter between the world’s two largest economies amid global uncertainty.

That language is worth reading carefully. Beijing wants stability, but not because it has abandoned its ambitions. It wants stability because stability gives China room to keep building power.

CSIS’s preview captures the asymmetry neatly: the United States is expected to focus on the economy and Iran, while China will seek stability and progress on Taiwan. That is a revealing formulation. The American side may be looking for deliverables. The Chinese side may be looking for strategic movement.

And China arrives at this summit more confident than it was during Trump’s first term. It has weathered tariffs. It has found ways to retaliate. It has demonstrated leverage over rare earths. It has watched U.S. politics become more volatile. It has watched the United States spend military and diplomatic energy in the Middle East. It has learned that Trump prizes personal summitry and visible deals.

Xi does not need to win everything this week. He only needs to move the relationship a few degrees in China’s direction.

The real test is whether Trump gives away structure for spectacle

There are reasonable things Trump could seek from this trip. A renewed rare earths truce could be useful if it buys time for supply-chain diversification. AI communication channels could reduce the risk of dangerous miscalculation. Chinese pressure on Iran could matter. Agricultural and aircraft purchases could help some American sectors. Even a modest lowering of temperature between Washington and Beijing has value at a time of global stress.

But those benefits are only real if they fit inside a coherent U.S. strategy.

The risk is that Trump comes home with the surface features of success while leaving the deeper balance worse: a big purchase announcement, a friendly Xi photo, a vague promise of cooperation, maybe a temporary minerals extension — but also blurred lines on Taiwan, softer pressure on technology transfer, a precedent for Beijing’s role in U.S. arms decisions, and no serious plan to reduce American dependence on Chinese-controlled supply chains.

That would be a bad trade. It would look like diplomacy and function like strategic drift.

What is really at stake in Trump’s China trip is whether the United States still understands the difference between a deal and a position. A deal is something Trump can announce. A position is something the country can defend over time.

Xi will be watching for that distinction. So will Taiwan. So will Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, India, Russia, Iran, and every government trying to decide whether American power is steady enough to rely on.

The summit may produce a communiqué. It may produce purchases. It may produce smiles. But the real result will be measured elsewhere: in whether allies feel more secure, whether China feels more constrained, whether U.S. vulnerabilities are actually reduced, and whether Trump has treated the world’s most important strategic rivalry as something more than another negotiation to be branded as a win.

The bottom line: the summit may reveal whether the United States under Trump is capable of dealing with China from a position of at least some degree of strategic discipline — or whether it’s presidential whim by presidential whim, with China demonstrating that it has learned how to manage Trump.

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