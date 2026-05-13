DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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joAn's avatar
joAn
11m

Michael, thanks for this deep review. You're far more optimistic than I am on this visit. Dementia is likely to be in full display. I sincerely doubt Trump will be able to stay awake in meetings, much less follow anything than a quick sound-bite transactional win.

Will any of the oligarchs help with the strategic long term defense of America? His team are citizens of global wealth and are not tethered to any country, even if they have American Passports. t's son has joined these ranks and only interest is the trump family wealth.

What could possibly go wrong? You pointed out the best scenario outcomes and even that is not terribly hopeful. I hope I'm wrong and t's is short, strictly for show and he leaves asap.

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Ricardo Castillo's avatar
Ricardo Castillo
30m

Trump with the Tech Bros representing our peoples interests is not a comfortable situation. We need to be really flexible to manage our own family interests here at home. Their best moves have put us in the situation we have now.

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