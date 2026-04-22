DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raymond Alldritt's avatar
Raymond Alldritt
2h

And the bottom bottom line is the Straight is closed. Chip maker's for one example are only four weeks from reducing production on all sorts of chips that are crucial to production lines around the world including the US. Economic disequalibrations in the world economy could easily lead to a world recession.

Reply
Share
Karenza's avatar
Karenza
2h

Trump is in desperate need of a win but has recognised that prolonging this war is not going to rescue him at the mid terms. Definitely Taco Tuesday.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture