For all the rhetoric about bombing Iran “back to the Stone Age,” the basic question is surprisingly simple: has this war, and all the death, cost, and turmoil that came with it, actually produced a better nuclear outcome than the one Trump tore up in 2018? It’s a serious question and deserves some serious analysis. Let’s take a deeper look.

What the JCPOA actually did

The first thing to understand is that the JCPOA was never a grand peace settlement with Iran. It was a nuclear-control agreement. Full stop. Its purpose was not to solve every problem the United States had with Iran. It was to put Iran’s nuclear program inside a tightly defined box.

That box was real and specific. Under the deal, Iran could enrich uranium only up to 3.67 percent U-235 for 15 years. That matters because that level of enrichment is only useful for civilian nuclear power, while weapons-grade uranium is generally around 90 percent. So the cap was at something less than 5% of “weapons grade” enrichment.

The deal also capped Iran’s stockpile at 300 kilograms of low-enriched uranium, limited it to 5,060 first-generation IR-1 centrifuges at Natanz, barred enrichment at Fordow for 15 years, and required the Arak reactor to be redesigned so it could not produce plutonium in its original weapons-relevant form. The IAEA, in turn, was given a significant monitoring role.

In plain English, the JCPOA did not require Iran to give up nuclear technology altogether. It allowed a narrow civilian program, but only under strict limits and close inspection. The basic trade was simple: sanctions relief in exchange for time, transparency, and restraint.



Just as important, the JCPOA was not simply a promise by Iran to behave itself. It came with a substantial inspection and verification regime run by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA had regular access to declared nuclear facilities, continuous monitoring at key sites, and visibility into important parts of Iran’s nuclear supply chain. That did not amount to literally unlimited, anytime-anywhere access to every location in Iran on demand, and critics were right to point that out. But it did mean the outside world was not relying on trust alone. The deal combined limits with monitoring, which is why it meaningfully increased both warning time and transparency.

Why critics hated it

Critics argued that the deal left Iran with enrichment capability instead of dismantling it outright. They objected to the sunset clauses, under which some restrictions would expire over time. They also argued that the agreement did not deal directly with Iran’s missile program, its proxy network, or the broader behavior of the regime. In that view, the JCPOA postponed the problem rather than ending it.

That was essentially Trump’s argument when he withdrew from the deal in 2018.

But that leads directly to the real issue: did tearing it up produce something better?

What happened after Trump abandoned it

Here is the cleanest way to understand the change.

Under the JCPOA, Iran was held to 3.67 percent enrichment and a stockpile of 300 kilograms. After the deal collapsed, those restraints unraveled. Over the next seven years, Iran steadily moved far beyond the limits it had accepted.

By the IAEA’s February 2026 accounting, Iran had accumulated 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60 percent.

That comparison is the heart of the matter:

Under the JCPOA: 3.67 percent, 300 kilograms.

After seven years without it: 60 percent, 440.9 kilograms.

That does not mean Iran had a finished bomb. It does mean the nuclear program became dramatically less constrained than it was under the deal Trump discarded.

Why 60 percent matters so much

Sixty percent enriched uranium is not weapons-grade. That point matters. Weapons-grade is generally around 90 percent. So it would be wrong to say that 60 percent uranium is itself bomb fuel in the finished sense.

But it would also be deeply misleading to shrug at 60 percent as though it were just another civilian benchmark. It is not. It is far closer to 90 percent than 3.67 percent is. And once a country has produced uranium enriched to 60 percent, much of the hardest enrichment work is already behind it.

Plus there is no reason to have Uranium enriched at that level unless you’re planning to make bombs. The Arms Control Association describes uranium enriched to that level as having “no practical civilian application,” and official statements delivered at the IAEA Board of Governors have likewise said there is “no credible civilian justification” for a non-nuclear-weapon state to stockpile uranium at 60%. So while 60% is not weapons grade — it’s a clear “tell” that the country possessing it is seeking to make a bomb, or at least have that capability.

That is why this stockpile caused so much alarm. By the IAEA’s own yardstick, Iran’s 440.9 kilograms of 60 percent enriched uranium was enough, if further enriched to weapons-grade, for roughly ten nuclear weapons’ worth of fissile material.

Where Iran stood before the war

This is the baseline people need to keep in mind when they think about the June 2025 strikes and everything that followed.

Before the bombing, before the blockade, before the latest round of war rhetoric, Iran had already built a much more advanced and much less constrained nuclear position than the one it held under the JCPOA. The war did not begin from the relatively boxed-in world of 2015. It began after seven years without the deal, in a world where Iran had already amassed a 60 percent stockpile that simply would not have existed under the JCPOA framework.

That matters because the case for blowing up the agreement was never just that it was flawed. The claim was that destroying it and replacing diplomacy with pressure would eventually produce a better and stronger outcome.

So far, the clearest result was the opposite: a more advanced Iranian nuclear program before the first bombs of this war ever fell.

And now, after all the bombing, alll the disruption, the 440.9 kg of 60 percent enriched uranium is still out there. It hasn’t gone away.

What the negotiations now appear to be about

The negotiations now being discussed do not look like a simple return to the JCPOA model.

The central dispute appears to be whether Iran can retain any enrichment capability at all, and if so, for how long. Reporting indicates that U.S. negotiators discussed a possible 20-year pause in enrichment, while Iran floated something much shorter, roughly three to five years, along with possible dilution or transfer of some stockpiles. Trump, meanwhile, has publicly signaled dissatisfaction even with the 20-year concept, suggesting he wants something closer to a much more complete surrender of capability.

So — JCPOA gave Iran something that Trump doesn’t want it to have — agency, dignity, something other than surrender.

The current U.S. position comes much closer to demanding that Iran give up the core capability itself, or suspend it for so long that the distinction almost disappears in practical terms. The US is demanding what amounts to a complete surrender.

On paper, Trump’s position sounds tougher. And in theory, if successful, it could produce a stronger agreement than JCPOA. But to do that it must actually produce an agreement and so far it hasn’t.

So JCPOA makes sense as a reasonably good achievement in an “art of the possible” way. Whereas Trump is attempting a substantially more maximalist solution that may be wishful thinking — or not. We just don’t know yet. But the signs seem to be pointing in the direction of that maximalist position not prevailing.

So what has all this bought?

That is the question the administration still has not answered.

The JCPOA was imperfect. It was temporary, incomplete, and limited to the nuclear problem. But it also did something very real: it held Iran to 3.67 percent enrichment and a 300-kilogram stockpile, under an inspection regime that sharply constrained the program.

Seven years after Trump abandoned it, Iran had reached 440.9 kilograms enriched to 60 percent — not yet weapons-grade, but far closer to it, and enough, if further enriched, for about ten nuclear weapons’ worth of fissile material.

On that comparison, the picture is clear enough. The JCPOA put Iran’s program in a smaller box. The years after Trump tore it up gave Iran room to build a larger and much more dangerous stockpile. And now, after all the death, cost, and turmoil, the administration is still trying to negotiate an outcome that is not yet plainly better than the one it threw away. They might get there, but they haven’t gotten there yet.

That is the clearest answer for now: a great deal of destruction, and still no clear evidence of a better nuclear result. But it’s not over. Yet.

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Source list:

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/cmsdata/122460/full-text-of-the-iran-nuclear-deal.pdf

https://2009-2017.state.gov/documents/organization/245317.pdf

https://www.armscontrol.org/factsheets/joint-comprehensive-plan-action-jcpoa-glance

https://www.iaea.org/sites/default/files/gov2026-8.pdf

https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/pressreleases/update-on-developments-in-iran

https://www-pub.iaea.org/MTCD/Publications/PDF/PUB2003_web.pdf

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-has-indicated-it-would-turn-over-enriched-uranium-white-house-says-2026-04-08/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-stored-highly-enriched-uranium-underground-site-iaea-report-says-2026-02-27/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/04/14/trump-iran-nuclear-demands/

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/2/can-the-us-seize-irans-enriched-uranium-and-what-are-the-risks