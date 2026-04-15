DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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PSR's avatar
PSR
1h

The JCPOA was also significant in my view because it was a rare international agreement that China and Russia supported along with the other major Western powers. How often do we see that? Also let's not forget Netanyahu's furious lobbying campaign against the agreement and the Republicans support for Israel's position, leading to his speech before Congress at the invitation of the Republican majority in the House, not of President Obama. That was a clear evidence of cheap partisan politics taking over strategic long term thinking, as well as a clear affront to the President.

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Sue's avatar
Sue
1h

Good explanation. Really doubtful that anything better will come out of all this destruction.

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