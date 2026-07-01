DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Christopher Knall's avatar
Christopher Knall
1h

Probably would come as no surprise to anyone who knows me (or reads my comments here lol), but I’ve had a lifelong interest in espionage. Started with seeing Goldfinger on tv as a kid and then reading Fleming in High School and then LeCarre and non-fiction in college. One can see the progression there, right? From silly can’t-really-happen Bond villains to LeCarre’s grittier depiction of the Cold War.

Except I’ll be damned if there isn’t something here looks a lot like the plot to the Goldfinger film. Like Reagan gets credited with putting down the USSR by getting them to overspend on a Star Wars arms race that we weren’t actually building anyway.

China. AI. And, yes, crypto. The dollar tanks, someone gets paid in crypto which, to paraphrase Gert Frobe, “I estimate conservatively, worth 100 times their current value.”

Which is to me the whole point of Libertarianism (as commonly practiced) and crypto: Destroy government, destroy democracy, and you’re the throwback rich villain lives on the hill while people in town eat dirt from the old Westerns

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SB's avatar
SB
2h

Scammy that crypto coins are gold in color. But they aren’t “good as gold.” Not even close.

So sad for our country that Trump wears his corruption like a badge of honor.

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