DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
4h

The New York Times put out enlightening article about the run up to Trump's war on Iran. Apparently, he was told all the potential pitfalls but insisted on going ahead. For a gift Link, click here.

https://kathleenweber.substack.com/p/gift-link-how-trump-took-the-us-to

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RNDM31's avatar
RNDM31
4h

Wanna bet Bibi isn't going to play nice?

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