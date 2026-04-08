BREAKING: Donald Trump announced Tuesday evening that he is suspending planned U.S. bombing of Iran for two weeks, presenting the move as the product of a diplomatic opening and what he described as a new Iranian “10-point proposal.” The immediate backdrop was a last-minute intervention by Pakistan, which publicly urged Trump to extend his deadline and urged Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for the same two-week period as a goodwill gesture. Reuters and other major outlets report that Pakistan has been serving as a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran in the frantic diplomacy of the last 24 hours.

Here is his post announcing it:

Tehran Has Now Said Something — But Not Everything

The most important fact tonight is no longer simple silence from Tehran. Since Trump announced the cease-fire, Reuters has reported a statement by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi saying that Iran will halt its attacks if attacks against it stop and that safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible for two weeks in coordination with Iranian armed forces. That is a meaningful development. It means Iran has now signaled conditional participation in the pause and conditional reopening of Hormuz.

But that still falls short of a full, formal, jointly announced deal. What we have is not a published agreement signed and laid out in detail by both governments. We do not have the text of the reported Iranian 10-point proposal. No major outlet appears to have published the document itself or a verified point-by-point breakdown. What has been reported are only fragments and broad themes: Iran wants an immediate halt to attacks, guarantees against renewed strikes, compensation for damage, and a path toward something more durable than a merely temporary pause. Earlier Reuters reporting also said Tehran rejected a cease-fire that was only temporary, which helps explain why Iran’s current formulation is so carefully conditional and so tightly worded.

So the right way to describe this tonight is not that Iran has said nothing. It is that Iran has now said something important, but in a limited and carefully controlled way. Araqchi’s statement gives public support to a two-week pause and to two weeks of safe Hormuz transit, but only on the condition that attacks on Iran stop. It does not publicly endorse Trump’s broader victory framing, and it does not fill in the terms of the larger diplomatic understanding Trump is claiming to see in the 10-point proposal.

What Appears to Have Happened

What appears to have happened is this. In a last-minute effort to prevent a major escalation, Pakistan proposed a two-week pause to create space for negotiations. Trump, facing his own deadline and the enormous risks of immediate escalation, seized on that opening and declared a two-week cease-fire. He also invoked an Iranian “10-point proposal” as evidence that diplomacy now has something concrete to work with. Iran has now publicly moved part of the way toward that framework by saying it will halt attacks if attacks on Iran stop and by saying Hormuz transit will be possible for two weeks under military coordination. That is a real shift from the earlier posture of rejecting a mere temporary cease-fire. But it is still not the same as a fully transparent or fully settled agreement.

Pakistan’s Role

Pakistan’s role here is significant. It looks like what we have is a hurried 11th hour off-ramp constructed by a third party trying to stop the region from tipping into something much worse. Pakistan’s proposal gave both sides a way to step back from the edge. Trump moved first and claimed the pause. Iran then responded in a narrower and more conditional form, acknowledging a halt to attacks and limited safe passage through Hormuz without publicly embracing Trump’s full narrative.

That makes tonight’s development meaningful, but still laced with uncertainties. Markets rallied because even a fragile pause is better than imminent escalation, especially with the Strait of Hormuz at the center of the crisis. Reuters reports that U.S. crude fell sharply after Trump’s announcement and Iran’s conditional signal on transit. But market relief is not the same thing as confidence. The underlying problem has not been resolved. There is still no published Iranian plan, no publicly available full text of a bilateral deal, and no assurance that the next forty-eight hours will not produce a collapse of this opening.

So Is There a Deal or Not?

There is now more than a Trump-only declaration. Iran, through its foreign minister, has publicly indicated that it will cease attacks if attacks against it stop and that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible for two weeks in coordination with its armed forces. That is significant, and it should be reported as such. But this still does not amount to a clearly documented peace deal or a fully transparent mutual cease-fire agreement. For now, it is better understood as a Pakistan-brokered two-week pause that both sides have in some fashion acknowledged, with Trump presenting it triumphantly and Iran framing it conditionally and on its own terms.

MS Note: I will monitor and update as new info becomes available.

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https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/iran-defiant-eve-trumps-ceasefire-deadline-2026-04-07/

https://www.reuters.com/world/investor-reactions-trump-agreeing-two-week-ceasefire-with-iran-2026-04-07/

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/global-markets-global-markets-2026-04-07/

https://www.axios.com/2026/04/07/iran-us-ceasefire-pakistan-two-weeks

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/6/pakistan-offers-two-tier-truce-iran-wont-open-hormuz-under-temporary-one

https://www.npr.org/2026/04/06/nx-s1-5357100/iran-pushes-back-against-trumps-deadline-to-open-the-strait-of-hormuz