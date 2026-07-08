The war is back on.

Less than three weeks after the United States and Iran entered into a memorandum of understanding that was supposed to create a 60-day window for negotiations, President Trump has now declared that arrangement “over.” The United States has launched a new round of major strikes on Iran. Iran has retaliated against 85 U.S. military assets in the Gulf. The US Treasury Department has revoked the temporary oil-sanctions waiver that had been one of the tangible economic pillars of the MOU. And Trump, speaking in Ankara alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, made clear that he no longer sees much point in negotiating.

“To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them,” Trump said.

Then he went further.

“They’re scum. They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people,” he said of Iran’s leadership. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them.”

The question now is not whether the MOU is in trouble. It is whether anything remains of it at all.

What happened

The latest escalation began with attacks on commercial shipping in or near the Strait of Hormuz. The US and Iranian versions of cause and effect are virtual mirror images:

According to U.S. Central Command, Iran attacked three commercial vessels transiting the strait. Al Jazeera identifies the vessels as the Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, the Saudi-flagged M/T Wedyan, and the Liberian-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity. Reuters and Al Jazeera both report that the U.S., Qatar, and Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for the attacks.

Iran has not, at least in the reporting available so far, directly claimed responsibility for all of those attacks. That distinction matters. Iranian outlets and officials have repeatedly warned ships not to use routes through Hormuz that Tehran has not approved, and Iranian state television reportedly said one LNG tanker came under attack after ignoring warnings and using a non-approved route. But that is not the same thing as an explicit Iranian claim of responsibility for every strike.

The U.S. response, however, was sweeping.

CENTCOM said U.S. forces struck more than 80 targets with precision munitions. The targets included Iranian air-defense systems, coastal surveillance and radar sites, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missile capabilities, drone launch sites, command-and-control networks, and more than 60 IRGC small boats in or near the strait.

The geography is important. Iranian media reported explosions around Sirik, Qeshm Island, and areas near Bandar Abbas — all of them strategically tied to Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz. This was not a one-off punitive shot into the desert. It appears to have been a direct strike on the Iranian infrastructure used to monitor, manage, threaten, or control maritime traffic through the world’s most sensitive oil chokepoint.

Iran then retaliated.

The IRGC claimed it had targeted U.S. military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait. Al Jazeera reported that Iran claimed attacks on 85 U.S. military sites in those countries, while the Iranian army said a drone attack targeted U.S. forces at Sheikh Isa airbase in Bahrain. Kuwait said its air defenses confronted hostile missile and drone attacks. Bahrain and Kuwait both host important U.S. military assets, and the Fifth Fleet is headquartered in Bahrain.

This is the point at which the story moved from “the ceasefire is strained” to “the ceasefire may be dead.”

And then Trump said it out loud.

The oil waiver was the real tell

Trump’s language was dramatic. But the more concrete move may have come from Treasury.

On July 7, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control revoked Iran-related General License X and replaced it with General License X1. General License X is the temporary authorization that had allowed the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian-origin crude oil, petrochemical products, and petroleum products under the MOU framework. Revoking this was a reversal of one of the few tangible benefits Iran had received under the deal.

The MOU was always a temporary arrangement built around trade-offs. Iran would reopen or at least normalize the Strait of Hormuz. The United States would ease the naval blockade and allow limited Iranian oil sales for a defined period. Both sides would use the 60-day window to negotiate the bigger unresolved issues: sanctions, nuclear restrictions, inspections, maritime traffic, and possibly the regional war involving Israel, Lebanon, and Hezbollah.

The temporary oil waiver was the economic heart of that bargain.

Now it is gone.

Treasury’s new license ends the authorization for new transactions. The original waiver had allowed Iran to sell oil and related products through August 21; the revocation now requires those transactions to wind down by July 17.

So even if diplomats keep talking in some technical sense, the underlying bargain has been blown up. Iran no longer has the economic relief it believed it had secured. The United States no longer appears willing to treat the MOU as binding. And Trump is no longer even pretending that he has confidence in the process.

That is why this feels different from prior flare-ups.

This is not just another violation of the MOU. This is the United States pulling back the concession that made the MOU worth having.

The real fight is still Hormuz

The central dispute remains the Strait of Hormuz.

From the beginning, the MOU appears to have contained a dangerous ambiguity. The U.S. wanted to be able to say Iran had reopened Hormuz and restored freedom of navigation. Iran wanted to be able to say it had forced the world to accept that maritime traffic through the strait would be regulated on terms acceptable to Tehran, in coordination with Oman.

Those two interpretations were never the same thing.

They were papered over long enough to announce a deal. But they were always on a collision course.

Al Jazeera’s reporting captures the problem clearly. Since the MOU was signed, Iran has reportedly insisted that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz use a northern route, closer to Iran and effectively controlled by Tehran. This reinforced Iran’s central point that Hormuz was open but subject to Iranian control. The U.S., by contrast, has urged ships to use what it describes as a U.S. Navy-protected southern route. This reinforced the US desire to claim that “Hormuz is open” period.

That is not a small navigational disagreement. It is the core sovereignty dispute disguised as a shipping question.

If Iran gets to decide which route is safe, Iran can claim it is managing Hormuz. If the U.S. Navy gets to decide which route is safe, Washington can claim it has preserved freedom of navigation. Both sides can use the language of “security.” Both sides can say they are protecting commercial shipping. But the practical question is who controls the waterway.

This is why the latest strikes are so dangerous.

The U.S. says it is degrading Iran’s ability to attack international commerce. Iran says the U.S. is attacking the very infrastructure Iran uses to enforce its authority over a strait it regards as partly within its security domain. Each side sees the other’s conduct not as enforcement, but as aggression.

That is how a ceasefire collapses without anyone admitting they collapsed it.

Iran’s argument

Iran’s position is that the U.S. broke the MOU first.

Tehran is pointing to several things: the U.S. strikes on southern Iran; the revocation of the oil waiver; continued U.S. military activity in and around Hormuz; and the failure, from Iran’s perspective, to restrain Israel’s continuing operations in Lebanon.

Iranian officials are now describing the renewed sanctions pressure and strikes as major violations of the MOU. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi called the revocation of the oil waiver a blatant violation of the agreement. Mohammad Ghalibaf, identified by Al Jazeera as Iran’s chief negotiator, called the reinstatement of oil sanctions and the attacks on southern Iran major MOU violations.

From Tehran’s perspective, the story is not: Iran attacked ships, so America responded.

The story is: America never accepted the bargain it signed; Washington continued to treat Hormuz as a U.S.-managed waterway; it revoked oil relief before the 60-day window had run; and it used alleged shipping incidents as the pretext for reimposing military pressure.

And here again, the MOU’s weakness is obvious. If the document did not clearly settle who controls maritime passage, what counts as a violation, what routes ships may use, and what happens if a vessel ignores Iranian instructions, then the deal was not really a settlement. It was a pause button.

Now the pause has expired.

The Gulf reaction is also significant

One of the most notable things about this round of escalation is that Gulf states are not simply blaming Washington. Iranian attacks on US Assets in Bahrain and Kuwait are nonetheless attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, with all that that implies for increasing regional tensions.

The Gulf Cooperation Council condemned the Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait. Kuwait condemned the strikes as a violation of its sovereignty. Qatar condemned attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait and called for de-escalation. Oman, which has played a key role in U.S.-Iran diplomacy, also condemned Iranian attacks on sites in Bahrain and Kuwait as well as on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE’s Anwar Gargash said the attacks showed Iran remained unable to commit to de-escalation.

That is a problem for Tehran.

Iran has tried to frame the Strait of Hormuz issue as a struggle against U.S. interference and Western coercion. But when Iranian missiles or drones are aimed at Gulf states, even at U.S. assets located there, the politics become much harder for Iran. Kuwait and Bahrain are not going to view strikes on their territory as abstract blows against American imperialism. They will see them as violations of their sovereignty.

This is one reason the current crisis is so combustible. Iran may believe it is retaliating against American military infrastructure. Gulf governments may experience those same attacks as Iranian aggression against them.

That pulls the region closer to a broader conflict.

The Lebanon problem has not gone away

There is another unresolved issue sitting underneath all of this: Lebanon.

One of the central ambiguities in the MOU was whether it applied only to the direct U.S.-Iran conflict or to the wider regional war involving Israel and Hezbollah. Iran and some regional mediators appeared to treat the agreement as part of a larger regional de-escalation. Israel, by contrast, has continued to insist on its own military objectives in Lebanon, including the disarmament or degradation of Hezbollah.

This was always a flaw in the architecture.

A U.S.-Iran MOU cannot hold if Iran believes the deal includes pressure on Israel to stop striking Lebanon, while Israel believes it retains full freedom of action. Nor can it hold if Washington treats Lebanon as adjacent to the agreement while Tehran treats it as central.

This does not appear to be the immediate trigger for the latest exchange. Hormuz is the direct trigger. But Lebanon remains part of the background distrust. Iran does not believe the United States is restraining Israel. The United States does not believe Iran is restraining its own regional network. Israel does not want a deal that leaves Hezbollah intact. Hezbollah does not want a deal that leaves Israel occupying or striking Lebanese territory.

The MOU was supposed to create space to address these questions.

Instead, the questions have caught up with it.

Markets understand what happened

Oil prices reacted immediately.

Al Jazeera reported that Brent crude rose above $76 a barrel for the first time in two weeks, reversing the decline that had followed the MOU. Reuters reported a sharper market reaction after Trump’s comments, with investors again pricing in the possibility of a broader disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

This is not incidental. It goes to the heart of Trump’s political problem.

Trump had been trying to present the MOU as the best of all worlds: Iran contained, oil flowing, sanctions pressure preserved or restored as needed, no major American concessions, and the possibility of a larger deal still alive. The renewed fighting scrambles that story.

If oil prices rise, Trump owns the consequences. If shipping through Hormuz remains impaired, Trump owns the consequences. If the U.S. is back to striking Iran while Iran is hitting U.S. assets in the Gulf, Trump owns the consequences. He cannot simultaneously claim the triumph of the MOU and disown the collapse of the MOU.

That may explain the ferocity of his language.

By calling Iran’s leaders “scum” and declaring the MOU “over,” Trump is trying to shift the story from failed diplomacy to righteous retaliation. The message is simple: I tried to deal with them; they proved they were impossible; now we hit back.

But that message only works if the public accepts the underlying premise that Iran alone broke the deal. The available facts are messier than that. And even if the public does broadly accept that — the larger question is, so what? A resumption of the war, with all that it implies for economic impact on US consumers, will be a major political liability for Trump even if he is persuasive that the resumption was triggered by Iran’s actions.

The bottom line

This is the biggest reset since the MOU was announced.

For the last few weeks, the war existed in a strange gray zone. The U.S. and Iran were not at peace. But they were not fully back at war either. There was an interim framework. There was a 60-day negotiating window. There was limited oil relief. There was a claim, at least, that Hormuz had been reopened. There was still some diplomatic fiction to maintain.

That fiction has now largely collapsed.

The U.S. has resumed major strikes. Iran has retaliated against U.S. military sites in the Gulf. Trump has declared the MOU “over.” Treasury has revoked the oil waiver. Gulf states are condemning Iranian attacks. Iran is accusing the U.S. of major violations. Oil markets are reacting. And the central dispute over Hormuz — the dispute the MOU never truly resolved — is now again the center of the war.

So where does this leave us?

For the moment, the ceasefire appears dead and the war is back on. Whether that means a few strikes here and there or something larger, more systematic, and more sustained remains to be seen.

There is still reason for both sides to avoid a total rupture. Iran does not want an unlimited war with the United States. Trump does not want an oil shock or an open-ended Middle East war heading into the midterms. Gulf states want de-escalation. Oman and Qatar will likely keep trying to mediate.

But the MOU as a stabilizing framework is badly damaged, and maybe dead.

The lesson is not simply that Iran cannot be trusted, or that Trump cannot negotiate, or that every ceasefire in the Middle East is doomed. The lesson is more specific: a deal built on mutually incompatible interpretations is not a deal. It is a delay.

The U.S. thought the MOU meant Iran would reopen Hormuz under conditions acceptable to Washington. Iran thought the MOU meant the world would begin accepting Iranian authority over the strait. The U.S. thought the oil waiver was conditional. Iran thought it was part of the bargain. The U.S. treated Lebanon as a related but separate problem. Iran treated regional de-escalation as part of the package.

Those contradictions were there from the beginning.

Now they have detonated.

And so it goes.

MS: This is exactly the kind of moment when independent reporting and analysis matter. The war is back and moving fast. The claims are contradictory. The consequences — for oil prices, U.S. troops, regional stability, and Trump’s presidency — are enormous. My goal here is to slow the story down just enough to separate what happened from what each side wants us to believe happened. If you value this kind of careful, fact-grounded analysis, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It helps keep this work independent, timely, and accountable at a moment when we badly need all three. Thanks.

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Sources

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/trump-says-interim-accord-with-iran-end-war-is-over-2026-07-08/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-targets-sites-bahrain-kuwait-after-wave-us-strikes-2026-07-08/

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/7/7/us-says-strikes-launched-as-explosions-heard-in-southern-iran

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2026/7/8/iran-us-war-live-trump-says-mou-over-after-new-strikes

https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PUBLIC-RELEASES/Article/4535772/us-forces-complete-new-round-of-retaliatory-strikes-against-iran/

https://ofac.treasury.gov/recent-actions/20260707

https://ofac.treasury.gov/media/934191/download?inline

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/07/08/771827/Iran–Armed-Forces-target-origin-aggression-following-US-strikes

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/07/08/771813/Iran-Qalibaf-MoU-US-violations-strikes-Sirik-CENTCOM-Strait-of-Hormuz-Gharibabadi-