DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Myvesa's avatar
Myvesa
6h

Thank you for a very clear analysis of the current situation. I’m of the opinion that unless experienced diplomats are doing the negotiating on the US part, we will never reach any kind of agreement. It is time to retire the inexperienced real estate moguls from the negotiating table and send a competent delegation to these talks.

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
6h

Stock up on gas now, because there will soon be shortages and the price will go to$8 a gallon. in some countries it is %8 a litre and there are almost 4 litres per gallon..

Gas in America is as cheap as it is, because the gas companies have been acceding to Trump's command to keep the prices low and because they have been exhausting the strategic reserve, now they are approaching tank bottom, and that is when the lines begin to form, that airplanes stop flying, that trucks stop moving and food and products don't get to shelves.

As predicted by the VP of Exxon, Chevron and the International Energy Association.

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