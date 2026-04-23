This morning Donald Trump declared that yesterday a “RIGGED ELECTION” had taken place in Virginia, where voters passed a measure to redistrict in a way favorable to democrats by 3 percentage points.

He wrote:

So, let’s investigate exactly what happened.

The Short Version

The visible pattern Trump is describing was real, but his explanation for it is not. Early in the evening, the “No” side was ahead in the reported vote. Then later, “Yes” moved in front and won by three pointds — 51.5% to 48.5%. The margin of 3% works out to 95,000 votes. Trump cries foul. But the evidence points not to some mysterious end-of-night ballot dump, but to a very familiar counting pattern: smaller and redder districts turned in their results early, while larger Democratic-leaning jurisdictions, especially DC adjacent Fairfax and other blue-heavy areas, came in later and in larger chunks. Responsible outlets were warning about exactly that pattern before the shift happened.

This was not a surprise surge in the sense Trump wants his audience to hear it. It was a predictable reporting surge.

One True Fact Sandwiched With BS

Trump’s post rests on one true observation wrapped inside a much more dubious set of claim. The true part is that the anti-amendment side really was ahead for stretches of the early count. Cardinal News , an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan Virginia news outlet in Southwest and Southside Virginia, had extensive live election coverage. That coverage shows “No” leading through much of the early evening. At 7:39 p.m. it reported a five-point “No” lead. At 8:07 p.m. it still said “No leads narrowly.” At 8:12 p.m. it noted that “No” held a statewide margin of 47,351 votes.

But even while reporting those numbers, the same outlet was also saying, in real time, that the picture was incomplete and likely to change because major “Yes” jurisdictions were still largely missing. At 8:01 p.m. Cardinal explicitly pointed to zero votes out of Fairfax County and very few out of Prince William, both major DC-adjacent “Yes” localities. At 8:12 p.m. it stressed that only 5 of 265 precincts in Fairfax had reported. At 8:18 p.m. it wrote that Fairfax was rescuing the “Yes” side and that the remaining “No” margin probably would not withstand what was coming from Fairfax.

That is the part that matters most. The apparent reversal was not emerging out of nowhere. It was being anticipated as it happened.

The Predictable Shape of the Night

Before the polls even closed, the Associated Press had already laid out the structure of the count. AP reported that about 1.4 million ballots had already been cast before Election Day and warned that Virginia jurisdictions vary widely in when they release early and absentee votes. According to AP’s decision guide, fewer than one-third of jurisdictions release all or nearly all of those votes in their first update, while nearly half release none of them in their first update. AP also flagged Fairfax County as a place to watch closely.

That is not a minor procedural footnote. It goes to the heart of Trump’s claim.

If a state has a large bank of early and absentee votes already cast, and if localities report those votes unevenly, and if the biggest Democratic strongholds are among the places likely to arrive later, then an early red-looking count followed by a later blue shift is not evidence of fraud. It is often exactly what one should expect.

And that is essentially what happened here.

Cardinal’s live updates show the logic of the night with unusual clarity. At 4:36 p.m., well before the outcome was known, the outlet noted that Northern Virginia turnout was picking up and that strong rural turnout might still not be enough to overcome the DC “urban crescent.” By 7:39 p.m., when “No” had taken the early lead, Cardinal immediately added the key caution: Fairfax had not yet reported, and there were lots of “Yes” votes there. At 8:09 p.m. it posted, “Fairfax County starts to report.” At 8:27 p.m. it wrote, “Yes pulls ahead as Fairfax reports.” At 8:37 p.m. it added that most of Fairfax was still out and that votes were also still outstanding in Henrico and Richmond, two other “Yes” localities.

That is not the chronology of a mysterious late ballot dump. It is the chronology of a count unfolding in a way that local reporters were openly describing all evening.

The Timeline

It is worth laying this out plainly, even if it’s tedious.

At 8:01 p.m., Cardinal compared the developing picture to the 2006 Virginia Senate race, when George Allen led much of the night until late Northern Virginia votes pushed Jim Webb ahead.

At 8:09 p.m., Fairfax began reporting.

At 8:18 p.m., the “No” lead had shrunk to almost nothing.

At 8:27 p.m., “Yes” pulled ahead as Fairfax came in.

Later updates showed Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, and Suffolk also helping the “Yes” side.

That is the evidence. The count moved late because big blue-heavy jurisdictions reported late. Not because anyone has shown that fake ballots appeared at the last minute.

What This Looks Like Politically

Trump is trying to convert a normal feature of modern vote counting into a political crime scene.

He saw something his audience has been trained to recognize: an early lead for the side he favored, followed by a later shift once large absentee-rich and urban jurisdictions came in. He then wrapped that familiar visual pattern in the now-standard language of “rigged,” “mail-in ballot drop,” and stolen victory.

But when one actually reconstructs the evening, the rhetoric gets ahead of the evidence almost immediately.

There is a separate argument to be had about the referendum itself. The ballot language was controversial. Litigation exists. The political effect of the amendment is enormous; mainstream coverage says it could help move Virginia’s congressional delegation from a near-even split to something far more favorable to Democrats. Those are real issues.

But those issues are not proof that the count was fraudulent.

The evidence available right now points to something more ordinary and more important: Trump is once again using the mechanics of counting itself as a narrative weapon. When later-reporting blue jurisdictions do what later-reporting blue jurisdictions often do, he presents the expected as suspicious.

UPDATE: At press time for this report, a Judge in deep red southwestern Virginia has made a ruling that will effectively stop certification until or unless overturned by the Virginia Supreme Court. The same judge has been overturned twice on other aspects of the referendum. More on this separately.

Bottom Line

After reviewing the reporting, the most likely explanation is the simple one.

Yes, the “No” side was ahead for a significant portion of the early visible count.

Yes, “Yes” gained later and won narrowly.

But the record so far indicates that this was a predictable shift driven by the timing of returns from larger Democratic-leaning jurisdictions, not evidence of a surprise end-of-night fraud event. AP had already warned that Virginia’s early and absentee vote releases would be uneven across localities, and local reporters were pointing all evening to outstanding blue-heavy areas, especially Fairfax, as the key to the final result.

In other words: Trump is describing the shape of the count correctly enough to alarm his followers, while misdescribing the cause of the count in a way that turns routine election mechanics into a conspiracy story.

That distinction is the whole story.

Thanks for your support! It helps!

SOURCES

https://cardinalnews.org/2026/04/21/election-live-updates-on-the-redistricting-special-election/

https://cardinalnews.org/home/

https://apnews.com/article/0ebb39f0982f147b81a33b895275dbc6

https://apnews.com/article/virginia-redistricting-democrats-map-referendum-d4ece389549224ff188a86b9e3bad201

https://apnews.com/article/virginia-redistricting-election-congress-trump-78e0e68100119011b1b439634f6b6fa1

https://www.elections.virginia.gov/election-law/proposed-amendment-for-april-2026-special-election/

https://www.elections.virginia.gov/resultsreports/election-results/

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/trump-revives-election-fraud-claims-after-virginia-redistricting-defeat-2026-04-22/

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/virginia-court-blocks-voterapproved-congressional-map-backed-by-democrats-2026-04-22/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2026/01/27/virginia-redistricting-court-ruling/

https://www.wsls.com/news/local/2026/02/13/virginia-supreme-court-allows-redistricting-special-election-to-move-forward/

https://www.greenwichtime.com/news/politics/article/virginia-court-allows-a-referendum-on-21955762.php

https://lasvegassun.com/news/2026/apr/20/ap-decision-notes-what-to-expect-in-virginias-spec/