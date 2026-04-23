DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angela Predhomme's avatar
Angela Predhomme
2h

Michael, your journalism is top notch. So timely, fact-based, and reliable. Thank you!

What's really interesting about the way that the blue votes overtook as the night went on in Virginia -- it was remarkable that it was the opposite of the Nov. 2024 election. In 2024, later in the night, it got redder and redder, very quickly. This supports the theory that there was digital manipulation in that election, which was probably algorithm-based. The Election Truth Alliance has done extensive data analysis on this, and the stats strongly point to fraud in the Nov. 2024 election.

If Trump is worried about fraud in this Virginia election or in any election, then a bipartisan, secured recount should be done to verify the numbers. Why do people cry "fraud" and not recount paper ballots? The fact that they refuse to recount (we've tried) is a big red flag, IMO. If there is fraud, it appears to be coming from Republicans.

Reply
Share
Charles Leven's avatar
Charles Leven
2h

VA AG will fight Republican injunction against the referendum

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/5844162-judge-blocks-virginia-redistricting/amp/

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture