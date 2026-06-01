Multiple news outlets are now reporting that President Trump is backing away from his $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” — the taxpayer-financed payout scheme critics had already labeled a MAGA slush fund.

But there is a problem with the way some of this is being reported.

So far, the retreat appears to be coming mostly through anonymous leaks about “the president’s thinking,” not through a formal, public, binding reversal.

Axios says Trump plans to drop the fund, citing two senior administration officials, one of whom described it as “dead for now.” Reuters separately reports that the fund has been put “on hold,” citing three sources familiar with the plan. AP says Trump is “reconsidering” whether to move forward. CBS says DOJ will “stop work” on the fund after a judge’s ruling. ABC reports that DOJ will comply with the court ruling that temporarily paused the fund — but notes that DOJ has not said the administration is scrapping the fund altogether.

That last point is the one to keep in view.

Because as of now, the only official statement from the Justice Department is not: “We are ending the fund.”

It is: we will comply, for now, with the court order temporarily blocking implementation.

That is a much narrower thing.

What Is Actually Confirmed

Here is what we know.

On May 19, the Justice Department formally announced the creation of the “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” saying it was being established as part of the settlement in President Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS over the leak of his tax records. DOJ said the fund would provide a process to hear and redress claims by others who allegedly suffered “weaponization and lawfare.”

The amount was not incidental. It was $1.776 billion — a number chosen for obvious symbolic reasons.

The fund immediately drew fire because it appeared to create a massive taxpayer-financed compensation system for Trump allies and others claiming political persecution. Critics warned that it could become a rewards pool for January 6 defendants, Trump associates, and other ideological allies. Reuters reports that Senate Republicans were particularly alarmed by the possibility that Capitol rioters could receive payouts.

Then the courts intervened.

On Friday, Judge Leonie Brinkema temporarily blocked the administration from implementing the fund. Reuters reported that her order barred the administration from setting up the fund while the legal challenge proceeds, with the freeze lasting at least until a June 12 hearing.

Separately, in Florida, Judge Kathleen Williams ordered Trump’s lawyers to respond by June 12 to allegations involving the IRS settlement. AP reports that the judge asked for a response to claims that the court may have been the victim of fraud in connection with the settlement.

Then came the political blowback.

Senate Republicans reportedly revolted. Reuters says Majority Leader John Thune told reporters he had made clear to the White House that the fund needed to be killed. Reuters also reports that Republican opposition was tied to concern that the controversy could derail or complicate Trump’s broader legislative agenda, including immigration enforcement funding.

That is the environment in which the “Trump is dropping it” stories are now appearing.

But Is He Really Dropping It?

Maybe.

It is entirely possible that the fund became so legally toxic and politically embarrassing that Trump decided to cut his losses.

That would be the simple interpretation.

The courts froze it. Senate Republicans balked. Democrats were preparing to force votes. The press had begun using the phrase “slush fund.” Even some Republicans could see the political danger of defending a $1.8 billion payout pool that might benefit January 6 defendants while Congress was trying to pass other parts of Trump’s agenda.

So yes, perhaps Trump is genuinely backing away.

But the way so many article are coming out sourcing unnamed insiders with the same story about “Trump’s thinking” — methinks this may be a probe.

Or, more precisely, it may be a leak designed to create the appearance of retreat without requiring the formal act of retreat.

The administration’s problem is not just legal. It is political. Trump needs congressional Republicans to keep moving his agenda, including immigration enforcement funding. If the fund has become a poison pill, then one way to defuse the rebellion is to let it be known — anonymously — that the fund is “dead for now.”

Not dead.

Dead for now.

That phrase matters.

Because “dead for now” is not a legal status. It is not a rescission. It is not a consent order. It is not a revised settlement. It is not a DOJ withdrawal of the program. It is not a binding promise not to revive the fund after the heat dies down.

It is a political signal.

And the official DOJ posture remains far narrower: the department says it will comply with the court’s temporary pause.

ABC’s formulation is especially important. The network reports that DOJ said it would abide by the ruling that temporarily paused the fund, but that DOJ’s statement did not say the administration plans to scrap the fund altogether.

That is the story.

Not: Trump has killed the fund.

Rather: Trump’s camp is leaking that he may be backing away, while the only official action is temporary compliance with a court order.

Why the “For Now” Matters

There is a reason to be cautious about taking this at face value. Trump has a long history of floating, pausing, reviving, reframing, and reintroducing controversial ideas once the immediate pressure passes. In this case, the phrase “for now” does a lot of work.

As in: for now, Senate Republicans are angry; for now, the courts have intervened; for now, the fund is embarrassing; for now, the administration needs votes; for now, the political cost is too high.

But after the immediate legislative pressure passes? After the court fight shifts posture? After the midterms? In a lame-duck period when political accountability is reduced?

That is a different question.

The point is not to insist that this is definitely the plan. It may not be. It may be too cynical. It may be that the administration really has decided the fund is not worth the fight.

But the press should not treat anonymous statements about the president’s “thinking” as though they are the same thing as an official termination of a $1.776 billion government program.

They are not.

The IRS Immunity Question Remains

There is another reason this story is not over.

The fund was only one part of the broader IRS settlement.

Reuters reports that the settlement also included a provision barring IRS audits of Trump, his relatives, and his companies for returns filed before May 18. Reuters further notes that it is not clear how pausing the fund affects that part of the settlement.

That may become the real issue.

Because if Trump gives up the politically radioactive payout fund but keeps the personally valuable IRS shield, that is not a full retreat. It is a partial retreat from the most visible part of the scandal while preserving the part that most directly benefits Trump.

So the question is not only whether the fund survives. The question is whether the whole settlement survives. And more specifically: does the IRS immunity survive?

The Bottom Line

Trump may be backing away from the $1.776 billion fund. But as of now, the careful way to say it is this: The fund is frozen by court order. DOJ says it will comply with that temporary pause. Multiple outlets are reporting, based on anonymous administration sources, that Trump is backing away or planning to drop the fund. But there does not yet appear to be a formal, official, permanent renunciation of the fund — and the IRS immunity piece remains unresolved.

That is a much less satisfying headline. But it is the more accurate one. And in this case, accuracy matters. Because there is a difference between killing a slush fund and leaking that you may kill it.

Right now, Trump appears to be doing the second.

The first has not yet been proved.