DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
3h

I've made the same point elsewhere that you made re: the "settlement" addendum and "tax audit immunity" stuff for trump, his offspring, and his companies, which by far is THE package he's seeking, and NOBODY is focusing on this — neither GOPer Senators, the media, nor the two judges involved in the "settlement" litigation have specifically called out this shield to trump thievery and tax fiddling.

Maybe that will be the trade he was looking for all this time: the "Patriot fund" for tax audit immunity.

Reply
Share
Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
3h

When analyzing anything Trump says or does cynicism is an essential tool.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture