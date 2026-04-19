DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
39m

Wow. You have a strong stomach to find those memes.

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GreenElm's avatar
GreenElm
27m

How come people are so gullible and believe his ravings. The man is so hated here in Europe, particularly in Denmark!

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