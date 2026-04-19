President Trump announced in a Truth Social post that peace talks will resume in Islamabad tomorrow. His post also included a renewed threat to bomb civilian infrastructure. Here is his full post.

Takeaways . . .

First, it is a reminder that what exists right now is not a stable peace or even a stable ceasefire. It is a shaky pause held together by threats, improvised diplomacy, and radically different narratives from the two sides about what the ceasefire even means. Trump says U.S. negotiators are heading to Pakistan for another round of talks as the ceasefire approaches its Wednesday expiration.

Both sides still appear anxious to avoid a full resumption of war, but they remain far apart on the terms. Trump is presenting the situation as though the United States holds all the leverage: the U.S. blockade has already “closed” the strait in practical terms, Iran is hurting more than America is, and Tehran should now accept Washington’s terms before things get much worse. Reuters reports that he said U.S. envoys would go to Pakistan for negotiations and threatened new strikes if Iran refused the deal.

Iran’s Messaging

Iranian state and semi-official outlets are emphasizing that Tehran is tightening control over Hormuz because Washington has violated commitments and kept the blockade in place. IRNA says Iran will continue supervising and controlling traffic through the strait until the war is definitively ended and a lasting peace achieved, while Tehran Times is framing the U.S. blockade as “piracy” and an erratic escalation.

So, Trump is acting as though he can coerce a deal from a position of overwhelming force. Tehran is acting as though it can use Hormuz as leverage until the U.S. pays a real price for trying to strangle Iranian maritime trade. Those are not yet compatible positions. The two sides are clearly still in a standoff over the strait even as talks are on the horizon.

Hormuz Is Back to Being the Central Pressure Point

Iran said Friday it was reopening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic during the ceasefire, and that announcement helped drive a major drop in oil prices and a record Wall Street rally. Brent and WTI posted their biggest daily drops since April 8, while U.S. stocks hit record highs on the belief that the worst-case disruption scenario might be easing.

But that optimism did not last. By Saturday Iran was tying free passage to an end to the U.S. blockade and shots were fired on a number of commercial vessels. India summoned the Iranian envoy after two Indian-flagged ships came under attack in the strait.

So the short version is this: the “Hormuz is open” story briefly gave markets and diplomats a glimpse of an off-ramp, but the underlying dispute was never resolved and “Hormuz is open” no longer applies. The U.S. wants the waterway open while keeping pressure on Iranian ports and shipping. Iran is signaling that it will not normalize Hormuz while that pressure remains. But Iran has closed the strait as long as U.S. blockades Iranian ports.

What Iranian Media Is Signaling About the Larger Situation

IRNA says sustainable security in Hormuz requires an end to aggression and recognition of Iran’s rights, and another IRNA item says transfer of Iran’s enriched nuclear material to the United States has “never” been under consideration. That second point is especially important because it directly refutes some of Trump’s more optimistic public talk. Trump has been suggesting there is movement toward a deal broad enough to defuse the crisis, but Iranian official messaging is pushing back on the idea that Tehran is about to hand over core leverage or accept American framing on the nuclear issue. IRNA’s line is that online statements from U.S. officials should not be mistaken for real agreements on the ground.

In other words, Iranian media are signaling something like this: yes, talks may continue; no, that does not mean Iran is folding.

Meanwhile . . . a Sunday Morning Special Addendum

Because I visited Trump’s Truth Social feed to get the post I’ve shared above, I did what I usually do when I go there — scroll down the feed, see what’s there. As usual the feed is cluttered with Memes from Trump supporters that have been reposted. I grabbed some screenshots for our Sunday Morning viewing pleasure. I didn’t curate — I just grabbed the first ten or so that appeared.

Thank you for supporting Deeper Look. Your support gives me the ability to do intrepid things like spend twenty minutes on Trump’s Truth Social Feed so you don’t have to. Happy Sunday.

SOURCES

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/19/iran-us-still-far-from-breakthrough-in-strait-of-hormuz-impasse

https://en.irna.ir/news/86130837/Iran-will-not-compromise-on-national-interests-SNSC

https://en.irna.ir/news/86129666/Sustainable-security-in-Strait-of-Hormuz-needs-cessation-of-aggression

https://en.irna.ir/news/86130218/Transfer-of-Iran-s-enriched-material-to-US-never-considered

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/oil-falls-prospects-talks-end-iran-war-revive-supply-2026-04-17/

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/trump-says-he-has-good-news-iran-no-clarity-peace-deal-2026-04-18/

https://apnews.com/live/iran-war-israel-trump-04-19-2026

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/iran-currently-has-no-decision-send-negotiating-delegation-pakistan-tasnim-2026-04-19/