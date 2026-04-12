DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
7h

Remember four days ago when Trump said the following:

Trump says he’s considering ‘joint venture’ with Iran for Strait of Hormuz tolls

04/08/26 9:28 AM ET

(4 days ago, we were at war with East Asia, but now we have always been at war with Eurasia)

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David Gibson's avatar
David Gibson
7h

This is insightful and appreciated but it's always a curious thing when suddenly we give Trump the benefit of the doubt and talk as if his choice of words was calculated rather than impetuous.

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