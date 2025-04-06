DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Bill Smith's avatar
Bill Smith
Apr 6, 2025

Trump's world in those days was at the very least mob-adjacent, from his close relationship with Roy Cohn, his reliance on NYC concrete for the construction of Trump Tower under suspiciously favorable circumstances and his spectacularly unsuccessful involvement in the gambling business, all at about the same time that the Russian mob's influence was growing. His father's mob connections and political ties were no secret, either. There's a lot of smoke there.

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jpickle777
Apr 6, 2025

MS, It might be useful to know more about Trump's father's bio, his mob connections and his political views especially regarding Communism/Russia.

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