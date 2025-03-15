Author’s note: As we continue to take a deeper look at the claims by former KGB officers that Donald Trump was recruited by KGB, I’ve come to realize that a ‘primer’ on just how KGB recruitment was carried out might be helpful to enable readers to reach a more informed judgment about what might or might not have happened with Trump. The following draws on the official KGB recruitment manual, statements by KGB officers, as well as official declassified CIA and FBI counter-intelligence policy papers detailing Soviet practices.

Introduction

The KGB had a long and well-documented history of recruiting Westerners as assets, sources, and sometimes full-fledged agents. Their methods were highly refined, rooted in psychology, ideology, and meticulous long-term strategy. There is voluminous and compelling evidence that Donald Trump was spotted, targeted, and developed by the KGB as a potential asset, with the 1987 visit to Moscow providing direct hands-on access to the target in an environment fully controlled by the KGB. The speculative aspect begins from there — what happened, once KGB had access to Trump in Moscow, on their turf, in circumstances completely controlled by Soviet officials?

Against that backdrop, having an understanding of how the KGB approached recruitment facilitates making a more informed judgment about what sort of outcome the KGB effort might or might not have achieved in the case of Trump, as well as other potential targets.

The KGB’s Recruitment Playbook

Yuri Bezmenov, a KGB defector, provided one of the most detailed public accounts of Soviet recruitment strategies, describing how targets were carefully cultivated over time, sometimes unknowingly until the moment they were fully compromised:

The process of recruitment is very slow and subtle. It’s not like James Bond jumping on someone and saying, ‘You’re now a spy for the KGB.’ No, it’s a long process where a person is gradually led to the point where they believe they are making choices of their own free will, while in reality, they are being directed. First, we identify a person’s ambitions, weaknesses, and psychological makeup. Then we create situations where they are gradually exposed to our influence—maybe through a business opportunity, a political invitation, or an academic exchange. Over time, they begin to see us not as foreign operatives, but as trusted friends. And once they cross that invisible line—whether through ideology, money, or simple ego-stroking—they are no longer just a friend. They are an asset."

(Bezmenov, 1984).

When warning US citizens about the KGB process, the CIA and FBI often summarized it as the MICE model, an acronym for the four key motivations that might make a target susceptible:

Money – Some individuals were financially motivated and could be bribed or paid for information.

Ideology – Others were sympathetic to the Soviet cause, particularly during the Cold War.

Compromise (or Coercion) – The KGB was known for creating the potential for blackmail, particularly sexual entrapment. The use of this was nuanced, however, often an indirect ‘background reality’ rather than overtly used in a blackmail sense.

Ego – Flattery, appeal to ego or a sense of grandiosity, the promise of influence, or the appeal of being a player in something ‘bigger’ than oneself.

What Kind of Targets Did the KGB Pursue?

Without question the most obvious, direct targets were US military, diplomatic, and intelligence personnel with ‘secret’ clearances. But KGB also targeted individuals who had access to not-officially-secret but otherwise valuable political, economic, or technological information, or who showed promise as a potential long-term asset who might rise to a position of prominence.

Key non-governmental target categories included:

Businesspeople with international interests (who might provide financial intelligence or be used for money laundering)

Journalists and media figures (to push narratives beneficial to the Soviet Union)

Academics and scientists (for technical and industrial espionage)

Politicians or individuals with political influence (to shape policy or provide insider access)

One of the more infamous Soviet recruitment manuals, declassified after the Cold War, detailed how the KGB sought to cultivate relationships over time, often without an immediate ask, to build rapport and later leverage the relationship (KGB Training Manual). (MS Comment: I think this is particularly significant with regard to Trump, and goes to the question of whether they would have ‘pitched’ him on his 1987 trip. My sense of it is they would have focused on building rapport, even trust, and dangling potential financial benefits from seeking business deals with Russia — thereby ensuring continued acceess and opportunity. I also think they clearly used the trip to flatter him and steer him toward a political future. I think it’s not likely they formally ‘pitched’ him in 1987 in a way that would have risked ‘scaring him off’ There was no need for that. The risk/gain analysis would have said ‘be patient.’ )

How the Process Worked

1. Spotting

The first step was identifying individuals with potential access to useful information or influence. This could be done through embassy contacts, social functions, academic conferences, or even casual business interactions. Soviet intelligence services routinely used their embassies (or, in the case of New York, their UN Mission) as hubs for gathering information on potential recruits. (MS Comment: Trump was first spotted by the Czech security service after he married a Czech citizen in 1977. The Czech service probably shared their assessment with the KGB, although I have not seen concrete evidence of this. The first concrete evidence of KGB spotting Trump occurred in 1980 when Semyon ‘Sam’ Kislin, a Soviet Jewish emigre in New York, sold Trump 200 television sets and reported on him to the KGB. Kislin himself acknowedged this in a 2017 interview in which he also said that Trump paid him in full, on time, 30 days after receiving the sets.)

2. Assessing and Developing

Once a target was identified, KGB officers conducted a prolonged assessment. This could include studying the target’s financial situation, political leanings, personal vices, and psychological vulnerabilities. If the individual showed promise, and direct access could be engineered, a long-term relationship was built—usually under pretenses that might seem compltely innocent. (MS Comment: Trump’s proposed real estate projects fit smoothly into this process, and the KGB would certainly have inserted themselves into the mix of officials Trump was talking to about his projects. On the Russian side, the KGB players would have been in a position to direct the actions of other Soviet officials.)

3. Testing

Before attempting full recruitment, the KGB would often test a target’s willingness. This could involve small favors, such as providing minor, seemingly harmless bits of information or participating in meetings with Soviet “business” contacts. If the individual complied, they were further cultivated. (MS Comment: I see the $100,000 in paid ads that Trump took out shortly after the Moscow trip as part of this testing process. I feel reasonably certain the idea came from the KGB although Trump may well have not realized that. When he did it, the “testing” aspect would be that he had shown a willingness to take action on suggestions emanating from Soviet officials. I hasten to add — my thoughts on this are speculative. I view this as the ‘most likely’ scenario by which. the ads happened. But it’s just assessment based on the available information and knowledge of KGB practices.)

4. Recruitment or Covert Manipulation

If the target was deemed ready, an explicit recruitment pitch might be made. If the individual declined, but was still useful, the Soviets might resort to blackmail or subtle manipulation to keep them in line. (MS Comment: I would emphasize that blackmail was not how kompromat was typically used. The KGB sought to have kompromat as part of the mix of motivations, but it was more likely to be part of the ‘subtext’ of the recruitment, rather than something overtly used in a blackmail sense. It would likely be held in reserve, unspoken, until or unless a future circumstance made it necessary to deploy as a threat.)

A Final Thought

When I was going through intelligence training, I almost always felt that whatever they were teaching me was logical, and I could have figured it out myself if given enough time- the training just streamlined what was ultimatley a common-sense, logical process. I feel the same way now when sharing the info in this post — you probably could have figured it out yourself if you gave it some time and thought. But I hope it’s helpful, as keeping these thoughts in mind while examining Trump’s actions should be at least somwhat helpful.

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