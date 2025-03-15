DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Zsolt Kohalmi The Late Harvest's avatar
Zsolt Kohalmi The Late Harvest
Mar 15, 2025

Michael,

Very good post. I have graduated from the special one year course of the KGB in Moscow, in 1972. (Good Lord! 53 years ago!) The description of the process of recruitment here is a perfect copy of what we have been taught. There are plenty of judgements on the sloppy Russian - not without a good reason in general - but it doesn't relate to the meticulous art of espionage. They have been forward-looking, cautious, and circumspect. The exceptional results in the Philby and Co. cases almost a century ago, could not have been done without these careful methods.

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Skully Sydney's avatar
Skully Sydney
Mar 15, 2025

What are the Republicans in Congress afraid of?

Why hasn’t mainstream media reported on this?

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