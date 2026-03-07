DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Francis McInerney's avatar
Francis McInerney
Mar 7

I have tried to explain to my American friends since November 2024 that they have had their Reichstag election and must prepare for what is coming. Amazing how few people have heard of the Reichstag election and those who do say not to worry, it will all work out. A hard rain is about to fall.

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Eileen
Mar 7

But let's add in congress' complicity with trump's agenda. Little Mikey Johnson and spinless thune plus many others will do exactly as trump demands. Presumably, the proposal has already been read by congressional supporters for their feedback.

I fear we're much farther down the road toward a national emergency than would seem from where we sit today, on March 06, 2026.

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