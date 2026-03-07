MS Note: I’ve been watching this closely and have waited to write about it until I could be confident about the substance. This is a real possibility. It’s important to responsibly explain this - and heighten awareness.

A recent ProPublica investigation, read alongside earlier reporting from The Washington Post, describes something that should be taken seriously without being hysterically overstated: people inside Trump’s orbit are not just complaining about elections, or recycling old 2020 fantasies, or posturing on fringe podcasts. They are discussing a specific route to greater federal control over the 2026 midterms, and that route runs through the language of “national emergency.”

That matters. But to understand how much it matters, it helps to separate three different questions that are too often blurred together.

Three Questions to Keep Separated

The first is what Trump allies actually discussed, circulated, and brought to him.

The second is what Trump could lawfully do under the Constitution and existing statutes.

The third is what he might still be able to accomplish by ignoring legal limits, exploiting gray areas, and forcing courts, states, and Congress to react after the fact.

That third category is not hypothetical in the abstract. It is a recurring feature of Trump-era governance: act first, stretch or disregard the law, appeal adverse rulings, and count on delay, institutional caution, and confusion to preserve as much of the action as possible.

The point of this piece is not to collapse those categories into one another. It is to distinguish them clearly — because the danger here may not be that Trump has a clean, lawful path to “take over” the midterms. The danger may be that his allies are trying to build a theory of emergency power that is weak on the law but still capable of causing real disruption before the system can stop it.

What the reporting actually establishes

ProPublica reports that on February 19, a number of high-ranking federal officials attended a summit convened by Michael Flynn at which prominent 2020 election deniers pressed for Trump to declare a national emergency and take over the midterms. According to ProPublica, attendees included Kurt Olsen, a White House lawyer tasked with reinvestigating the 2020 election, and Heather Honey, the DHS official in charge of election integrity. The gathering included Cleta Mitchell and other figures associated with the Election Integrity Network, which has played a central role in spreading election-fraud claims and building networks around “election integrity” activism.

The most important part of the ProPublica reporting is not just that the meeting happened. It is what participants said the goal was. A key consensus emerged that Trump should declare a national emergency because they believed it would let him get around the Constitution’s assignment of election administration to the states. They described this as a way to get rid of voting machines and end mail voting, and that one participant said Olsen and other administration representatives would take the group’s “consensus” back to Trump.

This did not arise in a vacuum. The Washington Post reported days earlier that pro-Trump activists who said they were in coordination with the White House were circulating a 17-page draft executive order that claimed China interfered in the 2020 election and would use that claim as the basis for a national emergency declaration aimed at unlocking extraordinary presidential power over voting. Separately, Trump has already been publicly pushing to end mail ballots and voting machines, even as legal experts said he lacks the constitutional authority to order states to make those changes unilaterally.

Put differently, the ProPublica story is not merely about rhetoric. It is about personnel, meetings, networks, proposed mechanisms, and a specific emergency-power concept that has now shown up in multiple outlets.

Level One: what they discussed and took to Trump

On the first level, the reporting is already serious enough. It shows that figures who pushed to overturn the 2020 election are no longer operating only from the outside. They are in contact with officials who now sit inside the federal election-security and executive apparatus. ProPublica’s reporting on Heather Honey and Marci McCarthy is especially important because it suggests that the election-denial movement and formal government machinery are no longer clearly separated spheres. That is part of what makes this more alarming than just another panel discussion full of conspiracy theories.

There is also a pattern here. Recall that in early February Trump was already talking about “nationalizing” elections and “taking over” voting in at least 15 places, while Senate Majority Leader John Thune responded by saying he was “not in favor of federalizing elections.” Months earlier, Reuters reported that Trump had pledged to issue an executive order to end the use of mail ballots and voting machines ahead of the 2026 midterms.

That does not prove a final White House decision has been made. It does show, however, that the underlying idea is real, persistent, and no longer confined to activist wish-casting. It’s inside the White House and, more importantly, inside Trump’s imagination.

Level Two: what Trump could lawfully do

A president can declare a national emergency. The National Emergencies Act allows that. But the declaration itself is not a magic wand. It does not create new powers out of thin air. It activates only whatever powers Congress has already made available for use during a declared emergency, and the president must identify the statutory authorities he is invoking. In that sense, an emergency declaration is a switch, not a blank check.

And when it comes to elections, the constitutional terrain is especially hostile to a presidential takeover theory. The Elections Clause says the “Times, Places and Manner” of holding congressional elections are prescribed by the states, with Congress empowered to make or alter those regulations. The Constitution does not assign that role to the president. The Constitution Annotated published by the Library of Congress states this directly, and federal courts have already leaned on the same principle in blocking parts of Trump’s March 2025 elections executive order. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote that the Constitution entrusts Congress and the states — not the president — with the authority to regulate federal elections.

That is why the draft-order reporting matters so much. The activists’ project appears to be built around finding some statutory or national-security hook that could be used to pressure or override the ordinary constitutional allocation of power. But at least from what has been publicly reported, the legal foundation looks extremely shaky. Democracy Docket reported that a circulated draft order relied on the Federal Information Security Modernization Act and the Defense Production Act, but noted that neither law actually provides the kind of emergency power over elections the draft seemed to assume. The same report said the document contained obvious errors, including a citation to a nonexistent subsection of a prior executive order.

There are also hard legal barriers to some of the most lurid scenarios people imagine. Federal law makes it a crime to bring troops or armed men to polling places except to repel armed enemies, and separately bars military personnel from imposing regulations for conducting state elections or interfering with election officers. So the fantasy version of a lawful federalized election run at gunpoint is not just constitutionally dubious; it collides with explicit criminal statutes.

So on the lawful-authority question, the answer is narrow. Trump could issue proclamations, direct agencies to investigate, order reviews, pressure subordinate officials, and try to reinterpret existing powers aggressively. What he does not appear to possess is a clear lawful authority to unilaterally nationalize election administration, ban mail ballots nationwide, or abolish voting machines by presidential decree. The Constitution is clear: only states and Congress can pass laws regulating elections, and a unilateral presidential ban on mail voting would likely exceed the president’s limited authority.

Level Three: what Trump might still be able to accomplish by bending or defying the law

This is the part that deserves the closest attention. If the first fifteen months of Trump 2.0 have taught us anythng, is that Trump does not need a clearly legal path to accomplish things he wants to accomplish—at least temporarily.

Even if the legal theory is weak, that does not mean the practical threat is weak. Trump does not need a legally airtight path to cause enormous disruption. He only needs a colorable pretext, loyal personnel, agency leverage, a receptive media ecosystem, and enough institutional hesitation on the other side.

That is the lesson of much of the second Trump presidency already. The administration issues an order. States, advocacy groups, or political committees sue. A district judge enjoins part of it. The administration appeals. Some portions remain in effect, some agencies move faster than the courts, some targets comply out of caution or confusion, and the policy continues to shape behavior even while its legality is under challenge. That is essentially what happened with the March 2025 elections order: it drew immediate lawsuits from Democratic attorneys general, voting-rights organizations, and Democratic committees; parts of it were blocked; other parts remained contested; and the administration appealed.

What a “National Emergency” Election Move Might Look Like

So what might a “national emergency” election move look like in practice, even if arguably unlawful, but undertaken upon a “colorable pretext” asserted by Trump?

It would probably not begin with a literal seizure of polling places. It would more likely begin with an executive order and a series of administrative directives casting election systems as a national-security vulnerability. The asserted emergency could be framed around foreign interference, cyber vulnerabilities, machine insecurity, noncitizen voting, or some stitched-together combination of all four. That framing could then be used to justify federal demands for records, voter-roll access, machine information, cybersecurity interventions, enforcement threats, funding pressure, or efforts to coerce states into changing their rules. The Washington Post reported that the circulating draft tied the theory to alleged Chinese interference in 2020; ProPublica reported activists at the summit spoke in terms of using an emergency declaration to get around state control, eliminate voting machines, and end mail ballots.

Some of those actions would likely be enjoined. Some would fail immediately. But some might have effects before courts could stop them: local officials intimidated, states forced into emergency litigation, vendors spooked, voters confused, deadlines disrupted, and a national atmosphere created in which any result Trump dislikes can be framed as the product of an insecure and suspect process.

That is the gray-zone danger. Not a clean legal takeover. A muddy, coercive, semi-lawless effort to create enough pressure and uncertainty that normal election administration becomes harder, more politicized, and more vulnerable to federal interference.

What “emergency” would Trump claim?

The most plausible answer, based on the reporting so far, is that they would not claim one simple event so much as assemble a composite emergency narrative.

Part of it would likely be foreign interference, especially the claim — reported by The Washington Post — that China interfered in the 2020 election. Part of it would likely be cybersecurity: voting machines, election software, digital tabulation, data systems. Part would likely be voter-integrity rhetoric, especially the heavily exaggerated and repeatedly debunked theme of noncitizen voting. And part of it would likely be political theater: the insistence that ordinary state-run election administration is already so compromised that only presidential intervention can restore confidence.

Notice the advantage of such a theory. It does not need to be coherent in a legal sense. It needs only to sound alarming enough to justify extraordinary federal attention and to provide a vocabulary of crisis. In a legal brief, that may not be enough. In politics, and in real-time administration, it can be plenty.

The real story is not just legality. It is timing.

The most misleading question to ask is whether Trump can “legally” seize the midterms, as if the answer must be yes or no.

The more revealing question is how far a president can go, for how long, and with what effects, before courts and other institutions stop him.

That is where the danger lives. If the constitutional and statutory case were strong, this would be a straightforward separation-of-powers fight. But the available evidence suggests something more troubling in its own way: a plan that may be weak in law yet still potent in practice because it is designed for a political system in which delay, intimidation, and administrative disruption can be victories of their own.

ProPublica’s reporting is important because it shows that this is no longer just chatter. There was a meeting. There were officials in the room. There was a plan being pushed. There was an understanding that the idea would be carried back to Trump.

The legal system may ultimately say no. The problem is that by the time it does, a great deal can already have been done.

Closing Thought

As I said at the outset, I’ve been watching this for some time and did not rush to publish anything until I felt confident that it’s not irrational fear-mongering, but rather is a genuine threat to be monitored and assessed. Just because these activists are pushing it, doesn’t mean Trump will try it. There will be others urging caution. But the midterms are an existential threat to Trump’s agenda, if not his entire Presidency. A dem controlled Congress will seize control of the narrative, put Trump on the defensive, and force lame duck status on him in the blink of an election eye. He can be expected to fight hard to keep that from happening, using every resource available to him. Buckle up. This is not going to be your grandpa’s midterms.

I hope this lands with some impact — this is a major potential threat to democratic governance that can be foreseen and anticipated. Fortunately the law is mostly an ally in blocking something like this - but not a sure thing. I will continue to monitor.

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SOURCES

PRIMARY

https://www.propublica.org/article/election-denier-summit-trump-midterms

PUBLIC / COLLATERAL REPORTING

https://www.propublica.org/article/election-denier-summit-trump-midterms

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/02/26/trump-elections-executive-order-activists/

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trumps-call-nationalize-elections-draws-furious-pushback-democrats-2026-02-03/

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-says-republicans-should-nationalize-voting-least-15-places-2026-02-02/

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/does-trump-have-power-ban-mail-in-ballots-us-elections-2025-08-19/

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-vows-end-use-mail-in-ballots-ahead-2026-midterm-election-2025-08-18/

https://www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/exclusive-read-the-draft-executive-emergency-order-for-trump-to-take-control-of-elections/

LEGAL / BACKGROUND

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/50/1621

https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/essay/artI-S4-C1-2/ALDE_00013577/

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/592