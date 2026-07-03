Tomorrow, the United States will mark not just another Fourth of July, but the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. It should be a moment large enough to contain contradiction: pride and grief, gratitude and anger, celebration and reckoning. A country that has lasted two and a half centuries deserves neither sentimental myth nor reflexive contempt. It deserves something more adult than either.

And yet I find myself feeling uneasy, bracing for the dissonance. Not because there will be fireworks. Not because a president will speak. Presidents speak on the Fourth of July. They attend ceremonies. They stand before monuments. They invoke history. That is all part of the civic choreography.

The problem is not the existence of the pageant.

The problem is the man standing at the center of it — and the near certainty that he will try to make the pageant about himself.

Donald Trump is scheduled to spend the eve of the holiday at Mount Rushmore, flying there on his Qatari gifted Air Force 1, delivering a keynote speech and attending a fireworks display as part of the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations. Tomorrow, he will address a crowd on the National Mall before another fireworks show. The administration’s anniversary programming has included elaborate public celebrations, military flyovers, legacy projects in Washington, and a broader effort to shape the semiquincentennial in Trump’s own image.

That, by itself, might still be within the range of ordinary presidential self-importance. Every president wants to be photographed against history. Every president would rather stand in front of marble than fluorescent lighting. Every president, to some degree, tries to borrow grandeur from the office and the nation it represents.

But Trump has already told us how he sees tomorrow. In June, he described the National Mall celebration as “the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all,” while also calling it a “TRIBUTE TO AMERICA.”

That is the dissonance in a sentence.

A tribute to America. A Trump rally.

For most presidents, the tension between those two ideas would be obvious enough to avoid. For Trump, the conflation is the point. He has always had trouble distinguishing between the country and his movement, between public office and personal possession, between national symbols and stage props. The flag becomes a brand accessory. The military becomes a backdrop. The White House becomes a venue. The Mall becomes a rally site. The holiday becomes an opportunity.

This is not new, exactly. It is a pattern. But the 250th anniversary gives the pattern a deeper resonance.

The Fourth of July is not merely a patriotic holiday. It is a holiday about political legitimacy. It commemorates the moment a group of colonies asserted that government derives its “just powers from the consent of the governed,” and that rulers who become destructive of those ends may be opposed. The Declaration is not a flag-waving document. It is an argument against arbitrary power.

That is why the dissonance matters.

The day is supposed to point us back to the idea that no ruler owns the country. No president embodies the nation. No leader stands above the people. The American experiment, at its best, is a rebellion against that very notion.

Trump’s political instinct runs in the other direction. He does not merely seek applause from the country. He seeks identification with it. Criticism of him becomes hatred of America. Prosecution of him becomes persecution of the people. Loyalty to the Constitution is treated as suspect unless it is routed through loyalty to him.

Maybe that’s why I feel so uneasy about tomorrow.

There will be invocations of freedom, but from a man who has spent years redefining freedom as the right of his side to rule, punish, and disregard limits.

There will be invocations of the Founders, but by a politician who treats constitutional limits as annoyances to be overcome.

There will be images of national unity, but from a president whose method has always been division sharpened into identity.

There will be fireworks above the Mall, but beneath them a very real question: Can a country celebrate its founding principles while its leader works so aggressively to hollow them out?

I do not want to surrender the Fourth of July to Donald Trump. That is part of what makes the moment so frustrating. There is a temptation, when national symbols are used cynically, to abandon them entirely — to roll one’s eyes at the flags, skip the speeches, recoil from the music, let the whole thing belong to the people most eager to weaponize it.

But that is its own kind of concession.

The flag does not belong to Trump. The Mall does not belong to Trump. The Declaration does not belong to Trump. The Fourth of July does not belong to Trump.

The country does not belong to him.

And yet it is also true that symbols can be occupied. They can be repurposed. They can be made to say things they were not meant to say. Authoritarian politics does not always begin by abolishing national rituals. Often it begins by taking them over — by insisting that love of country and loyalty to the leader are the same thing.

That is what I am bracing for tomorrow.

Not merely a speech I will dislike. Not merely the usual self-congratulation. Not merely the familiar Trumpian extravagance. I am bracing for the spectacle of a president using the country’s birthday to stage another argument for himself.

And I am bracing for the emotional whiplash of it.

Because there are things about the Fourth of July that still move me.

The idea of the Declaration still moves me. If you actually sit down and read it, you’ll feel it. The audacity of it. The fact that imperfect men, many of them blind to their own hypocrisies, nonetheless put into the world principles that would outgrow them. The idea that equality, once stated as a political truth, could not be permanently confined to the narrow circle of those who first claimed it for themselves.

The long argument that followed still moves me: abolitionists forcing the country to confront the meaning of its own creed; soldiers dying to preserve a Union that had to be remade; women demanding that the promises of citizenship apply to them; immigrants believing the words before the country fully believed them; civil rights marchers carrying the flag into streets where the law itself had betrayed them.

That is the America worth celebrating: not a country without sin, but a country whose best language has always given its people a standard by which to judge its worst actions.

Trump’s version of patriotism is smaller than that. It is louder, but smaller. It is grandiose, but less generous. It is obsessed with spectacle and dominance and grievance. It treats history less as inheritance than as raw material for self-glorification. It’s jingoism. Period.

And that is why tomorrow’s celebration may feel so discordant. The stage will be enormous. The symbols will be familiar. The music will swell. The fireworks will be beautiful. And still, beneath it all, many of us will feel the gap between what the day should be about and what Trump will try to make it about.

That gap is not cynicism. It is conscience.

There is no virtue in pretending not to see what is happening. There is also no virtue in letting Trump define the meaning of the day.

So perhaps the task tomorrow is to hold both truths at once.

The Fourth of July is worth honoring.

And this president is likely to dishonor it.

The Declaration is worth reading.

And its words should be read as a rebuke to any politics that asks a free people to confuse the nation with one man.

The country is worth loving.

And love of country requires refusing to let its symbols be converted into instruments of personal rule.

On the eve of the 250th anniversary, I find myself less celebratory than watchful. Less angry than uneasy. Less interested in the spectacle than in the question beneath it.

Can a republic still remember what it is celebrating when the man at the microphone wants the celebration to be about him?

Tomorrow, Trump will have the stage. He will have the cameras. He will have the monuments and the flyovers and the fireworks.

But he does not have to have the meaning.

That is still ours to defend.

MS Note. Sorry folks, I’m really in a grim sort of mood this Fourth. We’ll see how it feels tomorrow. Maybe there will be something that transcends the Trumpian hijacking of it. Or maybe there will be some quiet personal way to observe it meaningfully. We’ll see. I’m bracing for a weirdly dissonant day.