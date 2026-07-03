DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Mike kestell's avatar
Mike kestell
3h

I’m hoping no one watches! Ratings matter to Trump, so I’ll boycott as an act of civil disobedience.

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
3hEdited

As far as I'm concerned, our country is under temporary enemy occupation, but it will not stand! The forces of sanity will return.

For me, it's like 1940 to 1945 in France. I'm sure that the traditional Bastille Day celebration was a time of both deep sadness and fierce hope. This will not stand!

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