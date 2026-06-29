DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Peter Maguire's avatar
Peter Maguire
4h

America needs to elect a new generation of leaders with an action plan to shine a bright light on the endemic corruption that is strangling our constitutional democracy. Before this can happen, we all must face the fact that the U.S. today is fast becoming a bigger, more polished version of Kwame Nkrumah’s Ghana prior to the 1966 coup. In his 1975 book, Political Corruption: The Ghana Case, political scientist Victor LeVine examined how corruption became a pay-to-play form of government, like communism or constitutional democracy, under Nkrumah. We would be wise to apply LeVine’s analytic model to the U.S. and accept that presently we have a similar form of government. Today, pay-to-play is the preferred modus operandi for many of America’s “winners.” Look no further than Zuckerberg, Bezos, Cook, Chew, Altman, and Pichais’ inaugural “kow tow” to Trump.

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Maharaja81's avatar
Maharaja81
4h

Stopping by to say you're one of my favorite substack. Thanks for keeping us up to date. Proud subscriber. Hope you make 1,000 soon

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