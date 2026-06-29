You may have been hearing rumblings about something called the “Kazakhstan mining deal.”

If you have not fully tracked it, that is understandable. The story is dense. It involves tungsten, Kazakhstan, critical minerals, the Export-Import Bank, the Development Finance Corporation, the Commerce Department, the Pentagon, Dominari Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Howard Lutnick’s sons, and a broader push to reduce America’s dependence on China.

That is a lot of acronyms, entities, and moving parts.

But the basic story is not complicated.

The United States needs tungsten. Tungsten is a critical mineral used in defense and heavy industry. China dominates the global supply. The United States has no active commercial tungsten mines. So the Trump administration helped advance a deal for an American company to develop major tungsten deposits in Kazakhstan.

So far, that sounds like policy.

And it is policy. There is a real national-security argument for securing critical minerals outside China. A serious American government should care about tungsten, rare earths, magnets, antimony, graphite, and the other materials needed for defense, aviation, semiconductors, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

But then comes the Trump part.

The Kazakhstan project was positioned for major U.S. government backing — reportedly up to $1.6 billion in preliminary federal financing through agencies such as the Export-Import Bank and the Development Finance Corporation. President Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick personally helped advance the deal. Lutnick reportedly wrote letters of support on Commerce Department letterhead. Trump even personally called into a meeting with Kazakhstan’s president to help close it.

Then, within weeks, investors tied to Dominari Securities — a firm based in Trump Tower and partly owned by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — joined partners taking a 20 percent stake in an entity connected to the Kazakhstan tungsten project. Around the same time, Cantor Fitzgerald, the investment firm formerly run by Howard Lutnick and now overseen by his sons, helped raise $210 million for one of the investors connected to the deal.

Six days after the Trump sons’ investment partners moved into the project, Lutnick reportedly signed the final agreement with the Kazakh government in Washington.

That is the story.

A legitimate national-security project became a financial opportunity for the president’s family orbit and the commerce secretary’s family orbit.

That is what I have previously called transparent corruption.

The Policy Argument Is Real, But . . .

The first thing to say is that the broad policy argument is real. The United States should not be dependent on China for critical minerals. China’s dominance over rare earths, tungsten, graphite, and other strategic inputs is a genuine vulnerability. If Washington is trying to build alternative supply chains, Kazakhstan is a logical place to look. It has major mineral resources. It sits in a region where China and Russia have long competed for influence. A successful American-backed mining project there could serve real U.S. interests.

That matters because the scandal here is not that the United States wants tungsten.

The scandal is that the president’s family and the commerce secretary’s family appear to have found their way into the financial upside of a deal advanced by the government their fathers control.

Those are different questions.

Should the United States support critical-minerals projects? Yes, probably.

Should presidential-family and cabinet-family investment vehicles be allowed to participate in deals being supported by the government? No.

That is the line.

A normal administration would have separated those questions. It would have said: yes, we need tungsten; yes, we may support a Kazakhstan project; yes, federal financing may be justified; and precisely because this is a national-security matter involving public backing, no presidential-family vehicle, no cabinet-family vehicle, and no firm whose participation would make the deal look like insider enrichment should be anywhere near it.

That is not anti-business. That is the minimum condition for public trust. And that is a condition that, under Trump, simply no longer applies.

Why the “They Stepped Up” Defense Fails

The implied defense is obvious: America needs these minerals, and these are the investors who stepped up.

But that does not work.

Are we really supposed to believe that Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Dominari Securities, Howard Lutnick’s sons, Cantor Fitzgerald, and their associated partners are uniquely capable of financing critical-minerals projects? Are there no mining funds, private-equity firms, commodity traders, defense contractors, sovereign funds, infrastructure investors, manufacturers, or investment banks in the world that could finance a government-backed tungsten project?

Of course there are.

In fact, federal support makes these deals more attractive, less risky, much more of a “slam dunk” than they would otherwise be. A letter of interest from Ex-Im or DFC can lower risk, unlock debt, attract partners, reassure foreign governments, and increase valuations before a single ton of tungsten is mined.

So this is not a case of the Trump family doing America a favor because no one else would show up.

It is a case of public power making a private opportunity far less risky and far more valuable — and then the president’s orbit cashing in on that value.

That is the essence of the conflict.

The national interest may justify the project. It does not justify the family participation.

How the Value Gets Created

This is the part that can get lost if we talk only in slogans.

The alleged corruption is not necessarily that someone bags up taxpayer cash and hands it directly to the president’s sons. The mechanism is more sophisticated than that.

First, the government identifies a strategic need: critical minerals.

Second, the administration uses official power to advance specific projects: letters of support, diplomatic pressure, agency financing, White House meetings, cabinet-level involvement.

Third, that federal backing changes the economics. It lowers perceived risk. It makes a marginal or speculative project look more investable. It signals that the U.S. government is behind the project.

Fourth, private capital arrives. Investment banks raise money. Advisory fees are earned. Equity stakes are acquired. Public-market vehicles are created. Valuations can rise.

That is where the Kazakhstan deal becomes especially revealing.

According to the reporting, one of the ways the Kazakhstan project could be monetized involved a reverse-merger structure. Investors connected to ASP Isotopes acquired control of Skyline Builders, a struggling Hong Kong-linked road construction company that already had a Nasdaq listing. The idea was to use that public shell to create a publicly traded mining company tied to the Kazakhstan tungsten project.

That matters because it shows why the upside does not necessarily have to wait for the mine to be built.

If the project has federal backing, national-security importance, diplomatic support, and a Nasdaq listing, early investors may be able to benefit from the market’s reaction long before tungsten is actually coming out of the ground. Government support itself can become part of the value proposition.

That is why this is not just a story about a mine.

It is a story about how public power can create private financial opportunity.

Transparent Corruption

This is what transparent corruption looks like.

Transparent corruption is not corruption that nobody can see. It is corruption that everybody can see, but that is conducted with such brazenness, complexity, and official-sounding justification that the public is invited to stop treating it as scandalous.

Old corruption hides the transaction.

Transparent corruption hides the shame.

In the old model, the question was whether somebody secretly paid somebody else for an official act. In the Trump model, the transaction often happens in plain sight, but inside a fog of legal entities, family offices, special-purpose vehicles, federal financing letters, sovereign deals, investment banks, “national security” rhetoric, and claims that nobody technically crossed a criminal line.

The sons are only passive investors. The letters of interest are only preliminary. The loans are only potential. The cabinet secretary has transferred control of his old firm. The bank is only a financial adviser. The president’s sons are not managing the company. The agencies say they followed their procedures. The White House says everything is being done for America.

Maybe some of that is true. Maybe even all of it is technically true.

But the cumulative picture is still corrupt.

The problem is not merely whether prosecutors can prove a bribery case beyond a reasonable doubt. The problem is whether the machinery of the state is being used in ways that create private opportunity for the ruler’s family and friends.

That is political corruption even if every lawyer involved has a memo.

Kazakhstan Is Not the Only One

The Kazakhstan tungsten project is the cleanest example because the choreography is so visible: Trump and Lutnick help advance the deal; federal support is lined up; Trump-family-linked investors appear; Cantor Fitzgerald raises money for a related player; Lutnick signs the final agreement.

But according to the Times reporting, Kazakhstan is not an outlier. It is part of a broader critical-minerals ecosystem.

The Times reportedly identified fourteen critical-minerals companies receiving, seeking, or positioned for federal support, with Cantor Fitzgerald, Dominari, Trump-family-linked investment vehicles, or Lutnick-family-connected financial interests appearing somewhere in the financial structure. The total federal support involved — including loans, letters of interest, proposed financing, grants, and other backing — reportedly reaches as much as $8.9 billion.

That number should be handled carefully. It does not mean $8.9 billion in cash has already been handed out. Some of it appears to be proposed, preliminary, pending, or taxpayer-backed rather than directly spent.

But that does not make it harmless.

The issue is public risk and private upside.

If the government is de-risking projects, supporting financing, approving loans, taking equity, issuing permits, or sending signals to the market, those actions can create value. If the same politically connected firms keep appearing around those deals, that is not something to shrug off as coincidence.

This is how the new corruption works. It is not always a suitcase of money. Sometimes it is a fee stream. Sometimes it is an underwriting role. Sometimes it is an advisory contract. Sometimes it is a private placement. Sometimes it is equity exposure in a company whose prospects improve once Washington gets behind it.

The money does not have to move in a cartoonish way to be corrupt.

The Normal Rule Would Be: Keep Them Out

A clean government would know how to handle this.

It would support critical-minerals projects through transparent criteria. It would disclose conflicts. It would require independent review. It would document why particular companies were selected. It would recuse officials whose family or former business interests could be affected. And it would bar firms tied to the president’s family or cabinet officials’ families from participating in government-backed deals.

That is the obvious rule.

Not because every family member is guilty of something. Not because private investment is bad. Not because critical-minerals policy is illegitimate.

Because public trust requires distance.

The presidency should not be a market signal. The Commerce Department should not be an indirect business-development arm for the secretary’s family firm. Federal financing should not become a subsidy for companies that generate fees or equity upside for insiders.

If the project is truly in the national interest, it should be able to survive without Trump-family and Lutnick-family participation.

That is the simplest test.

The Hunter Biden Standard

There is also a political hypocrisy here that is hard to ignore.

For years, Republicans insisted that a president’s son profiting from proximity to his father’s office was a constitutional emergency. They investigated Hunter Biden on the theory that even the appearance of family monetization was intolerable. They did not require proof of a signed bribe agreement to call it corruption. They treated access, family name, foreign money, and possible influence as enough to justify years of hearings.

Now the president’s own sons are linked to deals backed by their father’s administration, and the standard has vanished.

This is not the main argument. The main argument stands on its own.

But it is worth noting because it tells us something about the current moment. The rule was never really “presidential families should not profit from public office.” The rule was “Democratic presidential families should not profit from public office.”

For Trump, the line is different.

If it can be done openly, if it can be buried in complexity, and if congressional Republicans refuse to investigate it, then it becomes normal.

That is how transparent corruption becomes governing practice.

The Real Scandal

The real scandal is that the president’s family keeps appearing inside the deals America is pursuing. That is why this story has legs. It shows how corruption can adapt itself to serious policy. It does not always arrive wearing a clown suit. Sometimes it arrives wrapped in the language of national security, supply-chain resilience, industrial strategy, and competition with China.

That makes it harder to explain. It also makes it more important to explain clearly.

If the United States needs tungsten, get tungsten. If the United States needs rare-earth magnets, build rare-earth magnet capacity. If the United States needs to compete with China, compete with China.

But do not turn the national interest into a family investment thesis.

That is the difference between industrial policy and kleptocracy. Industrial policy uses public power to build national capacity. Kleptocracy uses public power to create private opportunity for the ruler’s circle.

The Kazakhstan deal may or may not eventually produce a prosecutable case. We do not yet know every communication, valuation, investor memo, agency review, or internal discussion. Those facts matter, and they should be investigated.

But we do not need a final criminal indictment to see the ethical and political corruption already in front of us.

A government-backed mining deal should not become an investment opportunity for the president’s family. A cabinet secretary’s family firm should not be raising money around projects the cabinet secretary’s department is helping advance. A foreign government should not have to wonder whether the path to American support runs through the relatives and business partners of the people in power.

Transparent corruption works by making the outrageous feel procedural. It buries the scandal under enough acronyms, subsidiaries, financing letters, advisory roles, and patriotic language that people give up before they understand what happened.

But once you strip it down, the story is simple.

The United States has a real interest in critical minerals.

The Trump family has a real interest in deals touched by federal power.

And under Trump, those two interests keep meeting in the same room.

This is the kind of story I am trying to make sense of here: not just the outrage, but the machinery. Critical minerals, federal financing, investment banks, shell companies, family-linked stakes — these stories are designed to be too complicated for normal people to follow, which is exactly how transparent corruption survives.

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Sources

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/28/us/politics/trump-lutnick-critical-minerals.html

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/cove-capital-mine-kazakhstan-tungsten-trump-announced-deal-2025-11-06/

https://www.ft.com/content/d99f6f75-931a-42e5-9111-0dc0acc4368c

https://www.ft.com/content/80b47fe6-f752-4f5e-9507-fe0d14934e72

https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-goons-secretly-trash-his-sons-latest-grift/

https://www.propublica.org/article/donald-trump-jr-vulcan-deal-white-house

https://democrats-naturalresources.house.gov/media/press-releases/natural-resources-democrats-force-vote-to-subpoena-donald-trump-jr-over-670-million-taxpayer-funded-deal

https://huffman.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/natural-resources-democrats-force-vote-to-subpoena-donald-trump-jr-over-670-million-taxpayer-funded-deal

https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/trump-administrations-investment-push-rare-earth-companies-chipmakers-2026-06-17/

https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-5/chapter-XVI/subchapter-B/part-2635/subpart-E/section-2635.502