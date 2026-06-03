DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Mike kestell's avatar
Mike kestell
7h

The cynical part of me suspects the IRS immunity was the play from the beginning. The slush fund was just icing if it succeeded, and a smokescreen- bargaining chip they were prepared to give up to preserve the true intent. The bigger question is what are they trying to hide about the family tax returns? Hopefully the court will reopen the case in order to throw the whole thing out. Then the forensic accounting needs to begin…. But likely won’t until a new administration.

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
8h

This is just a move to lower the heat until later so they can pass the larger bill. They will be back for the $1.8B later. Maybe after the mid-terms?

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