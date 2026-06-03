Todd Blanche would like the controversy over the Trump Justice Department’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund to be over.

Testifying before the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, Blanche told lawmakers that the Department of Justice is no longer moving forward with the fund. “We are not moving forward with the fund. Period,” he said. When Rep. Grace Meng pressed him — “Not moving forward ever?” — Blanche answered: “Correct.”

On its face, that sounds definitive. But Meng then asked the question that matters: would Blanche put that commitment in writing?

That is where the answer became much less reassuring.

Blanche refused. He did not say the Department would issue a rescission order. He did not say DOJ would file a notice with the court. He did not say the government would formally unwind the written order that created the fund. Instead, he asked, “Why do I need to put something in writing?” Then he added: “I’m not committing to doing anything in writing.”

That exchange deserves more attention than it has received. The issue is not merely whether Blanche said the right words in a congressional hearing. The issue is whether DOJ has actually taken, or intends to take, the legal steps necessary to kill the fund it created. And if not, why not? It’s worth a deeper look.

The Fund Was Created in Writing

Meng’s point was not a procedural trick. It was the obvious question.

The “Anti-Weaponization Fund” did not arise from an informal conversation or a stray public comment. It was created through written settlement machinery tied to Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS over the leak of his tax returns.

The Justice Department’s own May 19 announcement said the settlement of Trump v. Internal Revenue Service created the fund. The written order signed by Blanche says the settlement “has created the Anti-Weaponization Fund” and directs the establishment of funding and requirements for it. The same order also includes sweeping release language protecting Trump, his family members, related businesses, trusts, affiliates, subsidiaries, and others from future claims or proceedings tied to prior tax returns and related matters.

That is signficant because if a written order was necessary to create the fund, a written rescission would seem to be the cleanest way to end it. Blanche may be correct that his testimony will appear in the congressional record, but a hearing transcript is not the same thing as a formal DOJ rescission, a court filing, or a binding stipulation.

That distinction is not technical hair-splitting. Courts are already involved. A federal judge in Virginia has temporarily blocked the fund, and a Florida judge overseeing Trump’s IRS lawsuit has ordered Trump’s lawyers to respond to serious allegations about the settlement. If DOJ has truly abandoned the fund, the most natural place to say so is not only on Capitol Hill but in court.

As Democracy Forward’s Skye Perryman put it: “If you can say it on TV, you should say it in court.”

That is exactly right.

The Legal Retreat Is Murkier Than the Political Retreat

There is no doubt that Blanche’s statement reflects a real political retreat. The fund had become radioactive even among Senate Republicans, who were worried that it could jeopardize Trump’s broader immigration-funding bill. In that sense, the backlash worked. DOJ is now clearly trying to reassure lawmakers that the $1.8 billion fund is no longer moving forward.

But a political retreat is not the same thing as a legal retreat.

The problem is that Blanche’s oral statement leaves several important questions unanswered. Has the May 19 order been rescinded? Has DOJ told the Virginia court that the fund is permanently abandoned? Has the Department told the Florida court what part of the IRS settlement remains in force and what part has been withdrawn? Is the fund dead as a legal matter, or merely paused as a political matter?

Those questions become more important because Blanche did not abandon the entire settlement. He reportedly told lawmakers that the separate tax-audit protection for Trump and his family remains in place. AP similarly reported that when Blanche was asked whether DOJ was abandoning that part of the deal, he said “nothing has changed with that.”

That is a crucial distinction. The administration’s position appears to be that the politically explosive part of the settlement — the $1.8 billion fund — is supposedly gone, while the personally beneficial part — the shield against future IRS scrutiny of Trump’s and his family’s past tax returns — remains.

That is not a minor footnote. It may be the heart of the story.

Why Refuse to Put It in Writing?

There may be innocent or semi-innocent explanations for Blanche’s refusal, but they are not obvious.

One possibility is that DOJ wants maximum flexibility. A formal written rescission would create a clean record that could be used by plaintiffs, courts, Congress, and future litigants. It would make it harder for the administration to revive the fund later under a different name, through a different mechanism, or through individual settlements with selected claimants.

Another possibility is that a written rescission could complicate the larger IRS settlement. If the fund and the tax-immunity provision were part of the same settlement architecture, formally removing one piece may invite questions about the rest of the bargain. What exactly survives? What has been withdrawn? Does Trump keep the tax protection while DOJ informally drops the part that became politically inconvenient?

That may be precisely the terrain DOJ wants to avoid. An oral assurance lets Blanche tell nervous Republicans that the fund is dead without forcing the Department to clarify, in writing, the legal status of the settlement as a whole.

There is also the question of future compensation for people claiming to be victims of government “weaponization.” Reuters quoted Peter Ticktin, an attorney representing more than 400 January 6 defendants, saying his clients “still expect to get paid” and “trust Donald Trump.” That does not prove a future workaround is coming. But Blanche’s refusal to formalize the abandonment of the fund does nothing to close the door.

The point is not that the fund is secretly alive. The point is that Blanche’s testimony does not fully answer the question. It reassures politically while preserving ambiguity legally.

The Question Reporters Should Be Asking

The simplest question remains the best one: if the fund is dead, why not say so in writing?

That question is not hostile. It is not partisan. It follows directly from the government’s own conduct. DOJ created the fund through written settlement documents and a written order. If the Department now says the fund no longer exists, it should be able to say that in a written rescission and in the relevant court proceedings.

Instead, Blanche gave Congress a verbal assurance and then resisted the obvious request to formalize it. That does not prove bad faith, but it does justify skepticism.

It is especially hard to accept the “nothing to see here” version when the tax-immunity portion of the deal appears to remain untouched. The administration wants the public to believe the scandalous part has been abandoned, while the part that protects Trump and his family survives. That may ultimately be what a court permits. But it should not be accepted on the basis of oral testimony alone.

The better way to describe the moment is this: the Trump DOJ has politically retreated from the $1.8 billion fund, but it has not yet clearly and formally unwound it. Until DOJ puts the abandonment in writing, the fund is not quite “dead.” It is in a more ambiguous category — publicly disavowed, legally unresolved, and still tied to a settlement whose most personally valuable benefit for Trump appears to remain intact.

MS Comment

There is a basic governance point here. When the Justice Department creates a $1.8 billion fund in writing, the public is entitled to expect that the Department will kill it in writing if indeed it is their intention to kill it rather than just put it in cold storage and/or allow it to morph into something else. Todd Blanche’s refusal to do that tells us how much wiggle room DOJ may be trying to preserve. Maybe the fund really is dead. Maybe the political backlash was so intense that Trump and Blanche have decided it is not worth the trouble. But if that is true, there should be no problem issuing a formal rescission and telling the courts exactly what has changed. Until then, the administration appears to be doing something more careful: taking credit for abandoning the ugliest part of the deal while preserving the part that benefits Trump personally. That is why the question should not go away.

Honestly, I feel a little like I’m harping on the “wiggle room” aspect of this situation but this is, I guess, what happens when you can’t trust the President or his team. You have no rational choice but to view their statements and actions with skepticism. And Blanche refusing to “put it in writing” just doesn’t sit right. It says “wiggle room” in big bold letters.