DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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GreenElm's avatar
GreenElm
2h

I am not American 🇩🇰🇬🇧 and sorry to say, very anti at the moment because of the occupant in the WH, but it brought tears to my eyes! As an armed forces veteran he no doubt fought in Europe to combat the nazi agression.

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TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
4h

Thanks for that, Michael

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