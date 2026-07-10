Sometimes it is good to put the brain on pause.

To stop analyzing, interpreting, evaluating, worrying. To set aside, at least for a few minutes, the daily effort to understand what is happening to the country and what it all means.

Sometimes you just need to let yourself feel something.

That happened to me unexpectedly when I came across this video of 104-year-old World War II veteran Staff Sergeant Dominick Critelli performing the national anthem before a New York Islanders game.

Critelli is playing a soprano saxophone—the straight-bodied member of the saxophone family that can look a little like a clarinet if you have never seen one before. He has reportedly been playing the saxophone since he was 13. He served in the Army during World War II, survived the Battle of the Bulge and participated in the liberation of Europe. Before this performance, he said he wanted to dedicate it to the soldiers who did not come home.

But you do not need to know any of that before watching.

Just watch him.

There is something about the way he plays it.

He does not rush. He does not treat the anthem as a technical challenge to be conquered or an opportunity to show off. He moves through it slowly, almost deliberately, giving the melody room to breathe.

He holds the notes.

Then he holds them a little longer.

And because of who he is—and because of the century of life that stands behind every breath—those pauses do not feel like empty space. They feel full.

Full of memory. Full of loss. Full of gratitude. Full, perhaps, of people whose names we will never know.

By the time he reaches the final passage, you can feel him gathering himself for it. He stretches the closing phrases, refusing to hurry past them. And then comes the final note.

He holds it for what seems like forever.

At 104 years old, Dominick Critelli stands there and sustains that note with remarkable strength and control. But it is more than a feat of breath or musicianship. He seems determined to give the song—and the people for whom he is playing it—everything he has.

When he finally releases the note, the arena erupts.

The crowd begins chanting “USA.” Critelli raises his hand in salute.

I realize that displays of patriotism can feel complicated now. The symbols and language of patriotism have been so frequently appropriated, commercialized and weaponized that many of us have learned to approach them defensively. We listen for the manipulation. We look for the agenda. We wonder who is being included in the word “America” and who is quietly being excluded.

But there is no manipulation in this.

There is a difference between patriotism as performance and patriotism as testimony.

Critelli is not demanding that anyone accept his definition of America. He is not using the anthem as a weapon against somebody else. He is simply offering something—his music, his memory, his breath—to a country he served and still clearly loves.

That is what genuine patriotism looks like to me.

It is not loud because it needs to dominate. It is powerful because it has been earned.

This is a man who was born in Italy, came to America as a child, returned to Europe in an American uniform and lived long enough to stand in a hockey arena more than eight decades later, playing the anthem for generations not yet born when he went to war.

He has watched the country succeed and fail. He has lived through presidencies, wars, upheavals, assassinations, triumphs and disappointments. Whatever illusions he once had about America must long ago have been tempered by experience.

And yet there he stands.

Still playing.

Still believing that the song means something.

That moved me more than I expected it to.

Perhaps because it arrived at a moment when it is easy to feel exhausted by the country—to wonder whether its better traditions have become too fragile, whether its ideals have been hollowed out beyond repair, whether the words we once relied upon can still hold their meaning.

Then a 104-year-old man takes a breath.

He lifts a saxophone.

And he holds the final note for what seems like forever.

Maybe all is not lost.

Thanks for letting me share this. It’s important to not just use our brains — heart matters too. This guy lifted my spirit and let it soar for a few minutes. It felt meaningful to share. Goodnight! And thank you for your support





