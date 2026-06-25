DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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J. Allen Kaiser's avatar
J. Allen Kaiser
4h

What strikes me as the most profound cognitive dissonance in this 250th: MAGA’s idolization of the United States’ symbols —most acutely its flag— while Trump, SCOTUS, and Heritage Foundation’s Project2025 enact every policy agenda put forth under the Battle Flag of Confederacy: Division of the Union; dissolution of Federal government and equal protection for its people under rule of law; nullification of Constitutional & Congressional authority, “States’ Rights” and “Property Rights” of the wealthy over & above the peoples’ individual inalienable rights — including the wealthy’s “right” to treat people as “property” in a tiered / 2nd-class citizenship — with rights granted in greater proportion to those who own a greater proportion of property — and, of course, the ideology underpinning it all: unreconstructed white Christian male supremacy.

Seeing the Union’s Star-Spangled Banner waved emphatically —zealously— over the rebel cause of southern enslavers is the most unimaginable post-truth hypocrisy … and yet here we are in 2026.

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Tom's avatar
Tom
5h

I'm old enough to remember 1976. There was a lot of celebration that year. We had the Freedom Train that you could walk through to learn about US history. Our town had a blast on the 4th, requiring all men to wear a beard or to pay a fee. Ladies were dressed in Revolutionary War outfits. Red, white and blue were everywhere.

I don't see any of that enthusiasm this year. I've seen a commercial on TV for someone selling a colorized $2 bill. I've seen a few flags and some red, white and blue decorations out, but only as much as we've seen on any other 4th of July. I haven't seen any announcements from our town about anything bigger than the normal summer celebrations.

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