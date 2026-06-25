The Hijacking

Last night, Donald Trump stood on the National Mall to kick off the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

That sentence should not be hard to write. It should not immediately produce a knot in the stomach. The National Mall. The country’s 250th birthday. The summer before July 4. Flags, music, history, monuments, families, veterans, children, all of it gathering around a rare national milestone.

This should be one of those moments when the country tries, however imperfectly, to rise above the daily ugliness of politics and remember that there is still such a thing as a shared inheritance.

Instead, Trump turned it into Trump.

He called the event the beginning of an “unforgettable birthday party” for America, but what he delivered was the same campaign rally we have seen hundreds of times, now wrapped in official patriotic decoration. There were military bands and fighter jets overhead, but the substance was familiar: immigration boasts, anti-transgender politics, attacks on his predecessor, “drill baby drill,” DEI, Iran, ICE, and the now-constant claim that Trump himself has rescued the nation from ruin.

“Just like those patriots of 1776,” Trump said, “over the past 17 months, we have taken power back from the far-off political class.”

Then came the line that brought the whole thing into focus:

“We have reclaimed our sovereignty, regained our liberty, restored our prosperity, and we have saved our country.”

There it was.

The 250th anniversary of the United States — a commemoration of a revolution, a republic, a Constitution, a civil war, abolition, suffrage, civil rights, immigration, sacrifice, invention, struggle, and renewal — had been collapsed into one man’s campaign narrative.

Trump saved America.

That was the message.

Not the people. Not the generations. Not the soldiers, activists, immigrants, workers, teachers, scientists, artists, reformers, and citizens who have spent 250 years making and remaking the country.

Trump.

It was not the only thing he said. It was not the only problem. And it is certainly not the only reason many of us enter this anniversary feeling estranged from the celebration that should be available to us. But last night crystallized the feeling.

This was the proximate cause.

The problem existed before the rally. The rally made it unavoidable.

The Thing He Has Taken

There are many things Donald Trump has done that are more dangerous than this. Some are more corrupt. Some are more cruel. Some are more directly destructive to the rule of law, democratic institutions, vulnerable people, or America’s standing in the world.

But this one gets at something intimate.

Trump has made it harder to feel America.

That may sound smaller than the usual indictment. It is not.

Because national feeling matters. Not nationalism. Not worship. Not obedience. Not the cheap, performative patriotism that requires flags on every surface and rage at every critic. I mean something quieter and deeper: the ability to feel gratitude for the country without feeling foolish; the ability to feel pride without feeling complicit; the ability to look at the flag and the monuments and the story of America and feel something other than exhaustion.

I want to feel something going into the 250th anniversary of this country.

I want to feel the sweep of it. I want to feel the astonishing fact that a country born from an argument has survived as an argument for two and a half centuries. I want to feel the weight of the generations that came before us: the people who built, fought, migrated, organized, resisted, invented, taught, farmed, marched, served, endured, and kept pushing the country toward the meaning of its own words.

I want to feel that.

And right now, I almost cannot.

It feels as if there is a coat of armor between me and the patriotic feeling I know I should be able to access.

That is what Trump does. He does not merely divide the country politically. He contaminates the emotional commons. He takes shared symbols and makes them feel partisan. He takes public rituals and turns them into loyalty tests. He takes the flag, the military, the Mall, the Fourth of July, and the language of national greatness, and bends all of it toward himself.

He does not stand inside the American story. He tries to replace it.

The Wrong Kind of Patriotism

A 250th anniversary is supposed to diminish the importance of any one president.

That is part of the point.

Presidents come and go. Parties rise and fall. Movements flare and fade. The country survives because millions of people, across generations, accept the burden of stewardship. They inherit something flawed, sometimes violently flawed, and they decide whether to abandon it, exploit it, or improve it.

The best patriotic commemorations remind us of that humility.

Trump cannot do humility.

He cannot participate in a national ritual unless he is the center of it. He cannot celebrate America unless America is made to celebrate him. He cannot speak of the country’s greatness without making that greatness contingent on his return to power.

His version of patriotism is possessive. It says: America is great when it praises me. America is lost when it rejects me. America is saved when I win. America is betrayed when I lose.

That is not patriotism.

That is narcissism wearing red, white, and blue.

And it has consequences.

Because once patriotism is turned into Trumpism, many decent people recoil from patriotism itself. They do not want to be anywhere near the performance. They do not want to cheer at the same cues. They do not want to be manipulated by the same music, the same flyovers, the same flags, the same manufactured spectacle.

And so the emotional field gets ceded.

Trump gets the pageantry.

Trump gets the symbols.

Trump gets the language of love of country.

Everyone else gets irony, alienation, and a kind of protective distance.

That is a terrible bargain.

It is also exactly the bargain authoritarians want. They want the nation to feel indistinguishable from the leader. They want criticism of the leader to feel like rejection of the country. They want the flag to become factional property.

That is why this matters.

The question is not whether Trump gave another grotesque speech. Of course he did. The question is whether we allow him to make America itself feel unavailable to the people who refuse to worship him.

What Is Still Ours

The answer has to be no.

Not eventually. Not after the election. Not after the damage is repaired. Now.

Because Trump does not get to have the 250 years.

He does not get to have the Declaration of Independence, or the Revolution, or the soldiers who froze at Valley Forge, or the people who fought at Gettysburg, or the enslaved Americans whose labor built wealth they were forbidden to share, or the abolitionists who forced the country to confront its original sin.

He does not get to have Seneca Falls.

He does not get to have the immigrants at Ellis Island, or the farmworkers in California, or the factory workers in Detroit, or the miners in Appalachia, or the families who crossed oceans and borders with nothing but hope and nerve.

He does not get to have Normandy.

He does not get to have the Black soldiers who fought fascism abroad and segregation at home.

He does not get to have Selma, or Stonewall, or the March on Washington, or the students who sat at lunch counters, or the women who demanded the vote, or the Native communities who survived conquest and erasure and are still here.

He does not get to have the scientists who cured disease, the engineers who built bridges, the astronauts who went to the moon, the artists who gave America its voice, the journalists who exposed what power tried to hide, or the teachers who keep insisting that the whole story be told.

He does not get to have the grief.

He does not get to have the promise.

He does not get to have the feeling unless we give it to him.

And we should not give it to him.

The America worth honoring was never the one Trump describes. It was never pure, never innocent, never free of hypocrisy. The country announced universal principles while denying them to millions. It spoke of liberty while tolerating slavery. It celebrated equality while excluding women, Black Americans, Native Americans, immigrants, gay Americans, and others from the full protection of its ideals.

That is the indictment.

But the indictment is not the whole story.

The remarkable thing about America is that its own words became tools in the hands of those it excluded. The promise became evidence. The creed became leverage. The Declaration and the Constitution and the language of rights did not stay locked in the custody of the founders. They were seized by people who had every reason to despise the hypocrisy and still chose to demand that the country become what it claimed to be.

That is the American story at its best.

Not perfection.

Correction.

Not innocence.

Struggle.

Not one man saving the country.

Generation after generation refusing to let the country be reduced to its worst instincts.

The Feeling After All

So maybe the way back into patriotic feeling is not to look away from what Trump has done.

Maybe the way back is to name it clearly.

Yes, he hijacked the celebration.

Yes, he turned the 250th anniversary kickoff into a campaign event.

Yes, he placed himself where the country should have been.

Yes, he made it harder, for many of us, to feel what this anniversary should allow us to feel.

But that cannot be the final word.

Because if Trump can make us unable to feel America, then he has stolen more than an event. He has stolen access to the inheritance itself.

And he has no right to do that.

The country does not belong to the man at the microphone. It belongs to the living, the dead, and the unborn. It belongs to the people who served it, challenged it, changed it, repaired it, and loved it enough to tell the truth about it.

It belongs to those who know that patriotism is not the denial of America’s failures, but the refusal to let those failures have the last word.

It belongs to those who understand that a republic is not saved by one man announcing that he saved it. A republic is saved by citizens who keep showing up when the spectacle has ended, when the music stops, when the jets are gone, when the flags are folded, when the work remains.

Maybe by July 4th, I will be able to feel that more fully.

Today, I am not fully there.

Today, I still feel the anger. I still feel the sadness. I still feel the contamination of watching the country’s 250th birthday opened as another episode in one man’s campaign of possession.

But underneath that, something else is still there.

A country this old has survived worse men than Donald Trump. A republic this battered has been repaired before. A promise this powerful can be mocked, distorted, betrayed, and buried — and still reappear, because people keep needing it, claiming it, and making it real.

That is what I want to remember on July 4th.

Not that America is perfect.

Not that America is innocent.

Not that America is saved by any president.

But that America is still worth saving from the people who think it belongs to them.

And maybe that is the feeling after all.

MS Note. Thanks, I needed that. I have loved this country; have served it; watched my father serve it and die in a foreign land as part of that service. It really irks me to struggle to feel something. By the end of this I did, though. I hope I can keep some sort of positive feeling over the next few weeks. Thanks for keeping me company on the bumpy jouurney. And for supporting the work. Your support matters.

Audio Listeners can stop here.

Sources

ttps://www.usatoday.com/story/news/usa250/2026/06/25/donald-trump-national-mall-rally-250th-anniversary-dc/90667650007/

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/america-back-trump-kicks-off-great-american-state-fair-flyovers-patriotic-national-mall-speech.amp

https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/trump-says-july-4-national-mall-celebration-will-double-trump-rally-2026-06-15/

https://america250.org/about-america250/