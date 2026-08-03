The World According to Trump, in One Truth Social Post
Some things are best offered without commentary. This is one of those. just posted by Donald Trump on his Truth Social account — the true story of his polling numbers, his accomplishments, and the state of his presidency and the world according to Trump. I think discussion of this is best done in the comments. Happy Monday.
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He’s having a narcissistic collapse which is when the fake superiority and arrogance starts to crack and some reality starts to break through. His entire life has been built around thinking he’s better than everyone else, laws don’t pertain to him and that he can do whatever he wants.
Sadly, the weak Rethugs have given into this fake narrative and have given him too much power. And now he lives in his own “reality show of disinformation” according to Zelenskyy. He’s desperate to “win” at all costs even if he cheats and it’s all fake.
Michael, what a cheap shot to pass this one to comments! I am 82 and during first round of Trump I had a bobble head made in my likeness. My neck was taking a beating from constant shaking. The bobble took over as I would just poke it a bit. I ordered a couple more for this term and they have a built in “swearing” device so I can save my voice.
Will this pass before I die!
I have no comments. He deserves no comments. I can’t believe that the news folks that have the crap job of following Trump even ask a straight question. He is a total idiot with access to the codes. Scary as hell.
Thank you for giving us sane analysis. Keep on.